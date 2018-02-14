Valentine's Day blooming for local florist

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Tara Stout owner of Paper Daisy Florist in Grafton is stocked up.

THE 21-year-old passionate and dedicated florist prepares for one of the biggest days of the year, Valentine's Day.

Owner of Paper Daisy florist Tara Stout said she decided at only 19 she wanted to open her own business.

"I was working in a flower shop in Armidale, and decided to move home and start my own. It's always been my passion, I did it when I was younger as well and finally did my qualification, ” said Miss Stout.

This is the Paper Daisy's second Valentine's Day and Miss Stout said it was warming up to be very busy, as there was a high demand for flowers at this time.

"We enjoy it, it's what we are here to do - to make people happy.”

The favourite flowers this Valentine's season are still red roses but there has been a good response with the introduction of rainbow and black roses.

"I don't have a favourite flower as they are all very beautiful... definitely something that smells nice is very lovely.”

This year the florist is supplying flowers for the Clarence Youth Action Group for their build a bouquet event.

This free event will held this afternoon at 4.30pm at the Grafton pop-up Hub in Prince Street.