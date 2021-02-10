Menu
Valentine’s Day: Spoil your special someone with the gift of local

Jarrard Potter
10th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Romantics searching for the perfect present for the love of their life should look no further than Buy Regional this Valentine’s Day, with Clarence Valley businesses featured in the latest statewide campaign to encourage local economic growth.

Regional NSW is renowned for tasty treats, mouth-watering produce and homemade chocolates as well as unforgettable experiences.

The Buy Regional website is a NSW Government initiative containing a fantastic array of gift ideas from an ever-expanding list of regional small businesses from right across NSW.

Some of the great gift ideas on Buy Regional include:

  • Sanctus Brewing Co. – Craft beer and handcrafted spirits straight from the heart of the Clarence Valley.
  • Botero Coffee – High quality coffee and tea delivered via their espresso cafe in Maclean and online.
  • Numbat Australia – Located in Yamba providing natural hemp clothing, accessories and health care products.
  • Just Enough Beach – Beautiful soy candles that smell as beautiful as they look, handmade with love in Yamba.

To buy a regional product or register your business, visit www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional

Grafton Daily Examiner

