An orange Suburu crushes a black Porsche. Picture: Ben Matthews
Offbeat

Valet’s epic fail as Porsche crushed by Suburu

31st May 2018 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
A LUXURY Sydney valet driver has been left red-faced after a pricey black Porsche ended up underneath a Suburu SUV.

ABC reported that a Sydney's Hyatt Regency Hotel staff made the epic fail outside the Darling Harbour hotel, where rooms in an executive suite will set you back more than $650 per night.

Shocked bystanders look in disbelief. Picture: Ben Matthews
Authorities had to cut the driver out of the car as a large crowd watched on during Sydney's morning rush, the publication said.

Matthew Talbot, the hotel's director of sales and marketing, said told the ABC that the staff member was unharmed.

"We've worked very quickly to secure the area. Obviously it's an interesting looking picture," he said.

The two cars from inside the building... yikes. Picture: Strolling_Bone via Reddit
"We've got the fire brigade and the police on the scene as soon as we could and the vehicle was on the bottom on the other one.

"They had to cut part of the car away and pull the staff member out.

