VALIANT: Grafton boys impress but fall at final hurdle

BRAVING THE ELEMENTS: The Grafton Hockey Association Under 18s boys pose for a photo with coach Peter Fysh (right) in the chilly conditions at Bathurst during the Hockey NSW Under 18s state titles. Sharyn Speed

HOCKEY: They were unstoppable, undeniable and unbelievable, but for the second year in a row the Grafton Hockey Association Under 18 boys fell at the final hurdle at the Hockey NSW state championships.

After weathering the bone-chilling conditions at Bathurst, the Under 18s kicked off the second division tournament in style with a 4-2 win over Sydney South.

But it was their metropolitan rivals who would have the last laugh, downing the Grafton side 2-1 in a thrilling final.

Up until the final, the side had been undefeated through the round games, and were only outdone by a premier goalkeeping display from the man between the sticks for Sydney South, who was forced to do a lot of work in goals.

While his side was dejected after the final, coach Peter Fysh said the boys had no reason to hang their heads.

"It was pretty much a repeat of last year, we were unbelievable through the round games, we went through undefeated, and then got pipped at the post,” he said.

"Last year it was New England, this year Sydney South, but the boys have nothing to be upset about.

"They threw everything at them in the final, and we created so many opportunities, but their goalkeeper had a blinder in the final.”

Fysh heaped praise on experienced brothers Reece and Tyler Gaddes who used their knowledge of playing at State level to help the players who were playing in their first Under 18s state titles.

He was also impressed by the efforts of goal keeper Toby Power and fellow NSW players Elliott Speed and Jake Lambeth.

"It was a great tournament, and I was very impressed with the standard in which our boys played the game,” he said.

"It has made me proud as both their coach, and the association president, to see these boys represent Grafton.”

The lack of Under 18s bodies on hand took a major toll on local Premier League sides Barbs Hagars and Sailors.

While only down 2-0 at half time, Barbs quickly succumbed to Royals 8-0, while Sailors were beaten by Bears 9-0.