Valiant outright delivers minor premiership to Tucabia

CRICKET: They have achieved the impossible.

With back-to-back outright wins to close out the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season, Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel stole the minor premiership out from under the feet of an undefeated Harwood Hilton.

Tucabia showed courage on the final day against Coutts Crossing to weather an afternoon of frustrating near misses, before 16-year-old opener Blake Ryan notched his maiden Premier League half-century in an outright-sealing performance with the bat.

But the minor premiership almost was not to be for Tucabia with Harwood pulling off a mighty effort of their own only 200 metres away, missing out on a one-day outright win by only two wickets.

Tucabia Copmanhurst club president Derek Woods said he could not have been prouder of his troops, with the club finishing first in Premier League, second in second grade and first in the second grade second tier.

Tucabia seamer Brad Chard cleaned up the Coutts Crossing tail in the second innings during the GDSC Premier League final round clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park. Amy Blanch

"This is a great day for our club, and one we won't forget any time soon,” he said. "It was a frustrating day for the Premier League boys, there was a lot of plays and misses and we showed a lot of mental strength to hang in there.

"It was probably better for us in the long run that the outright did not come easy.

"A few things have gone our way this season but that is just cricket. We have taken the opportunities when we had them and that is why we are minor premiers this season.”

Tucabia were the only team to finish the regular season with any outright wins, with their three double point games pushing them above a Harwood side that beat them twice in the year.

"Honestly, we thought the minor-premiership was done and dusted by Christmas, but to fight back and get it is special for us,” Woods said.

"We are under no illusions though, we will go into next week's semi-final against Harwood as underdogs. They are undefeated this season, they deserve that.

"But we have the two best bowlers in the competition, statistics prove that, and we will be fighting with all we have got.”

Coutts Crossing batsman Adam Elliott has his middle stump knocked back during the GDSC Premier League final round clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park. Amy Blanch

Chard and fellow seamer Chris Adamson were at their best again, finishing the final round match with 9-87 and 7-82 respectively.

But it was the side's effort with the bat that impressed Woods the most, losing only three wickets across both innings for 228 runs.

"We needed to fire with the bat and that is exactly what we did,” he said. "Our struggle all year has been getting our batting order right and scoring the runs.

"Blake really stood up at the top of the order this game scoring 48 in the first innings and then backing it up with his first Premier League half-century with the outright on the line was a massive effort.

"He is hitting some form at the right end of the year, and is a great foil for Dan Cootes, who has been hitting the ball well all season.”

While they will have first choice of the ground for next week's major semi-final, Tucabia has bypassed the option of their home deck at Ulmarra Showgorund, and will instead play the clash at the spiritual home of cricket in the Valley, Ellem Oval.

"I think it will just be interesting to see how they go not hosting in the finals series, it would have been a long time since that has happened,” Woods said.

"Hats off to Harwood, they almost got that outright over Easts, and they will be pretty mad heading into the semi-final next weekend, but we know if we can play to our best, we are able to come away with the chocolates against any side.”

SCOREBOARD

TUC-COP G I HOTEL V COUTTS CROSSING

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tuc-Cop GI Hotel

Umpires: Bruce Baxter, Steve Millar

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

T Tilse c McKenzie b Chard 2

J Inskip c Woods b Adamson 0

N Lawson c Bultitude b Adamson 8

R Cotten lbw b Adamson 1

B Willis b Chard 9

N O'Connell c Pardoe b Chard 8

ZJ Cotten b Adamson 4

AB Elliott b Chard 1

H Woods not out 7

D Ensby c Bultitude b Chard 2

RY Cropper b Adamson 24

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 2, nb 0) 5

ALL-OUT for 71

Overs 25.1

FoW: 1-3(T Tilse) 2-4(J Inskip) 3-8(R Cotten) 4-15(N Lawson) 5-29(N O'Connell) 6-34(ZJ Cotten) 7-35(AB Elliott) 8-38(B Willis) 9-40(D Ensby) 10-71(RY Cropper)

Bowling: B Chard 13-3-35-5, CA Adamson 12.1-3-33-5

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel 1st Innings

DJ Cootes c ? b ? 17

B Ryan lbw b ? 48

BR Pardoe not out 35

TA Cootes not out 2

Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 6, nb 2) 13

TWO wickets (dec) for 115

Overs: 24

FoW: 1-43(DJ Cootes) 2-112(B Ryan)

Bowling: AB Elliott 7-1-16-0, D Ensby 5-0-22-0, H Woods 5-0-35-1, N Lawson 5-1-29-0, ZJ Cotten 2-0-8-1

Coutts Crossing 2nd Innings

B Willis c Bultitude b Chard 8

N Lawson b Adamson 1

R Cotten b Adamson 12

ZJ Cotten b Blackadder 67

B Cotten c ? b TA Cootes 5

AB Elliott b TA Cootes 4

N O'Connell run out (DW Woods) 34

RY Cropper b Chard 2

H Woods b Chard 0

RL Chevalley b Chard 4 1

D Clark not out 0

Extras (b 10, lb 1, w 2, nb 3) 16

ALL-OUT for 153

Overs: 50.3

FoW: 1-8(N Lawson) 2-18(B Willis) 3-37(R Cotten) 4-71(B Cotten) 5-79(AB Elliott) 6-134(ZJ Cotten) 7-141(RY Cropper) 8-147(H Woods) 9-149(N O'Connell) 10-153(RL Chevalley)

Bowling: B Chard 20.3-7-52-4(2nb, 1w), CA Adamson 20-10-49-2, TA Cootes 5-0-25-2(1nb, 1w), TJ Blackadder 5-1-16-1

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel 2nd Innings

DJ Cootes c Woods b B Cotten 35

B Ryan not out 50

TA Cootes not out 20

Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 2, nb 1) 8

ONE wicket for 113

Overs: 19.2

FoW: 1-52(DJ Cootes)

Bowling: AB Elliott 5-0-21-0(1nb), D Ensby 5-0-26-0, B Cotten 4-0-15-1(2w), N Lawson 1-0-12-0, ZJ Cotten 3-0-15-0, RL Chevalley 1-0-16-0, RY Cropper 0.2-0-3-0