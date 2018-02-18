Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Valla search unable to find missing swimmer

Brad Greenshields
by

HOPES of finding a swimmer who went missing at Valla Beach are fading.

The 22 year-old man was caught in a rip late on Saturday and was taken out to sea.

Despite an extensive search before light faded yesterday and again today, the man has not been found.

Police led the search mission with vehicles driving along nearby beaches last night and today as IRB's swept back and forth in the water looking for the missing swimmer.

The scale of the operation has been wound back and Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said the situation is now most likely one of recovery and that authorities are preparing for the worst.

"We are no longer looking at this as a rescue operation more as a recover operation so we have a significant amount for assets up there surf lifesaving assets up there," Mr Pearce said.

"Emergency services are looking for this young man, we are always putting our hope out there but it has been a significant amount of time since this gentleman disappeared."

Emergency services have been conducting a full scale search for a swimmer who went missing after being caught in a rip at Valla Beach at about 5.45pm this afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward
Emergency services have been conducting a full scale search for a swimmer who went missing after being caught in a rip at Valla Beach at about 5.45pm this afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward Frank Redward

Related Items

Topics:  missing swimmer nsw police surf life saving nsw valla beach

Coffs Coast Advocate
MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate three teens

MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate three teens

Two boys and a girl were reported missing on Friday, believed to be travelling on North Coast

Barnaby's 'Bonk Ban' given real pub test

VINCENT FERNIER, Grafton: Personally I think it's Barnaby's business.

Does the ban on Ministers having sex with staff pass a real pub test

TURNING RIGHT IS NOT RIGHT: Poll results are in

The offending no turn sign on the Through St/Bent St roundabout blocks the view of traffic enterring to the right causing havoc for drivers.

Police get popular support for traffic campagin

Lawrence comes to the party for Brothers

TIMELY KNOCK: Kallen Lawrence top scored with 70 not out to guide Brothers to victory over GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park.

Defending premiers escape early jitters to beat Easts

Local Partners