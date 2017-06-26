Valley aged care quarantined from 4 Corners issues

Chairman of Clarence Village Limited Geoff Shepherd says the Clarence Valley's residential age care does not face issues raised in tonight's 4Corners program.

THE CLARENCE Valley's aged care facilities are quarantined from some of the issues to be exposed on a 4 Corners report on ABC television tonight says a local provider.

The chairman of Clarence Village Limited, Geoff Shepherd, said the two major providers of independent living or residential aged care in the valley, his company and the Whiddon Group, were both not for profit organisation.

"In my experience whenever a problem of this nature arises in the aged care field, it's in the private operators in the provision of independent living,” he said.

Tonight's program is the result of a combined ABC/Fairfax investigation into the practices of a national aged care provider that allows the elderly to fall through "legislative cracks”.

It also looks at what it describes a "hotch potch of legislation” and the fact aged care is not in the portfolio of any federal minister.

Mr Shepherd said there were some issues with aged care in the Clarence Valley, but these were generally about the number of beds available.

"As far as we're concerned the issue has been a shortage of independent living beds over the past decade,” he said.

"With the Whiddon Group about to open the second stage of their development and Dougherty Villa about to launch its 20-bed expansion, those issues should soon be dealt with.”

The Daily Examiner has offered the Whiddon Group an opportunity to comment on these issues. It will publish those comments online if and when they come to hand.