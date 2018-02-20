Valley athletes storm onto Commonwealth Games stage

Grafton-born runner Zoe Buckman (centre) competes during round 1 of the Womens 1500m at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Grafton-born runner Zoe Buckman (centre) competes during round 1 of the Womens 1500m at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. DAVE HUNT/AAP

ATHLETICS: Grafton-born runner Zoe Buckman will join Yamba athlete Celia Sullohern as part of the Australian athletics team to contest the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

An Australian Olympian who competed at London and Rio, Buckman was named to compete in the 1500m track event in the most recent round of Athletics Australia announcements.

Sullohern was also confirmed for the 5000m track event at the same time after she strode away to a big victory in the event at the national championships on the Gold Coast at the weekend.

The 5000m will be Sullohern's second event at the Games after she was confirmed for the 10,000m track event last month.

Buckman also competed at the national championships at Carrara Stadium, the home of the Commonwealth Games athletics program, finishing a close second in the 1500m event.

In a strong showing Buckman led the field for most of the journey, before giving up the lead in the final 50m to fellow Rio semi-finalist Linden Harris, finishing second in 4:08.15sec.

Celia Sullohern (right) in action winning the women's 5000 metres during day two of the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DARREN ENGLAND

While she now trains with the Melbourne Athletics Club, Buckman grew up on the tracks at Junction Hill under the watchful gaze of local athletics champion coach Terry West.

West who was also at Carrara Stadium with his charges Natasha Rudder and Mitch Christiansen, said he was proud to see Buckman earn selection for the Commonwealth Games.

"I am always proud of her,” he said. "I haven't watched a lot of her recent runs but she was impressive at the Rio Olympics. She was aggressive for a change and it was probably the best I have seen her.

"She is probably starting to come to the end of her best form, but she is tough as nails and will prove that at these games.

"I wouldn't be surprised if she comes out and beats (Harris) because she will be determined to. She has also been at the top of her sport for a number of years, so she knows how to handle the pressure.”

With many of the world-leading Kenyan athletes unlikely to travel to Australia for the Gold Coast spectacle, West admitted Buckman and Sullohern's chances to medal had greatly improved.

While he was present on the Gold Coast, illness kept the athletics coach from the track for most of the week, but it did not stop his athletes from firing at their best.

Runner Mitch Christiansen, ran sixth fastest time for 200m in his T37 category. Adam Hourigan

Christiansen showed his power in the heats of the multi-class 100m sprint, running a personal best to storm into the finals, before backing up the performance with a PB in the 200m heats the next day.

Rudder competed in the heats of the open 100m sprint, meeting current Australian record holder Melissa Breen. While she didn't make it through the heats stage, West said her performance set her up well for the upcoming national age championships.

"Natasha is still eligible for the Under 20s competition, so we just sent her to the trials for a bit of experience,” West said.

"I think she got a little overawed in her heat, but it has still set her in good stead for the Queensland State titles this weekend, and the Australian Age Championships the week after.”