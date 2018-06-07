Valley bands prepare for battle

COLLABORATION: Headsapce's Jason Grimes and Buckley's Music's Craig Tisdell battle it out ahead of the Battle of the Bands later this month.

COLLABORATION: Headsapce's Jason Grimes and Buckley's Music's Craig Tisdell battle it out ahead of the Battle of the Bands later this month. Caitlan Charles

BANDS of the Clarence Valley need to prepare for battle as the days and weeks count down to the Battle of the Bands.

Buckleys Music, Clarence Youth Action, Jempire Events and Headspace have banded together so acts from across the Valley can win a share in $900 of prizes later this month.

Craig Tisdell from Buckleys said there is so much talent in the Clarence Valley that a Battle of the Bands was the perfect way to showcase it.

"There is not much opportunity for them to play live, so this could give them inspiration with the prize money to get out there and do something,” he said.

Jeremy Jablonski from CYA and Jempire Events said they really wanted to give the younger generations in the Clarence a chance to show off their talent.

"It's for the whole Valley, it doesn't matter what school you're from,” Jeremy said.

The competition is for youth aged 12 to 25 and will take place at Headspace in Grafton.

Buckleys Music Group's Craig Tisdell, Clarence Youth Action's Dominic Burke, Jempire Event's Jeremy Jablonski and Headspace centre manager Jason Grimes prepare for the Battle of the Bands Caitlan Charles

The prizes are all vouchers for Buckleys Music with first getting $500, second place $250 and third $150.

"That's a lot of money to put towards new instruments for your band or music career,” Jeremy said.

"It's free to attend and free to enter.

"I don't think there is enough opportunity for young people to have any type of platform to perform their music and express themselves.

"We don't care what you do, you can be smooth jazz or death metal.”

The funding for the event comes from the Youth Opportunities funding.

CV Pride will be holding a sausage sizzle on the day.

Entries close on June 21 for the June 23 Battle of the Bands.

Contact Jeremy on 0422 204 870 or email CYA at clarenceyouthaction@hotmail.com to enter.

For more information, click here.