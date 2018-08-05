Valley Business Awards crown two people's favourites

Ian and Helen MacGregor and Mara Steen were winners of People's Choice for Favourite Business with Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa.

WITH no family or friends nearby, or even in the state, four years ago the Clarence Valley wasn't on the radar of Helen and Ian MacGregor, let alone them thinking of starting a business in the area.

However, when Ian spotted an opportunity to take over a business and run a pet resort, they decided to take the chance.

Through word of mouth and happy clients, both two-legged and four, Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa has gone from strength to strength, and its growth was capped off on Saturday night when it was announced as the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards People's Choice Favourite Business.

"It means absolutely everything to win this award because it's from our customers, our clients that have voted for us,” MrsMacGregor said.

"Just to be nominated was incredible and to actually make the final 12 was wonderful, but to win it, I'm at a loss for words.

"The Clarence Valley really wasn't on our radar, not for me at least because I didn't have any family or friends here, but my husband saw a good opportunity, something that we knew we could build up and work with, and we've really just grew through word of mouth. When we first came into the Valley we went to local vets and they told us they don't really recommend (any businesses) and they didn't know us, but now they bring their own pets to us.”

Mr MacGregor paid tribute to their staff for their hard work in providing quality care to all the animals that stay at Skye Park Pet Resort, as well as the Clarence Valley community for accepting them.

"The joy of our business is not just our human clients are happy to come back to us, but our four-legged clients come down that path wagging their tail with a big toothy grin and that makes us really happy because they want to come back too,” MrMacGregor said.

"Four years here and we've won this, it means that the CV is accepting us and we know we're doing a good job and we're trying to strive to do better and better.”

Winning the People's Choice Favourite Employee Award was Abbie Ellis from Heir Affiti.

The second-year apprentice said she was thrilled with the award, which came as a surprise to her.

"It's an amazing feeling to win this award especially considering I'm only a second-year apprentice and it's really cool how all my clients and my family, and especially my boss Mel (Gray), has backed me and pushed me. It's an amazing feeling, no words can describe it,” she said.

"You don't come expecting to win but it's an amazing feeling to think that all my clients and friends and family backed me all the way.”

Ms Ellis said the award was a boost to her confidence and self-esteem.

"I think it pushes you to go bigger and better and higher, to see what the future holds and see what else I can do,” she said.

"I'll stay with the people I'm with at the moment I just love it there. We're like one massive family, but later on in the future I wouldn't mind travelling and seeing what happens.”