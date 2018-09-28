Valley businesses donate exciting prizes for fundraiser

BUSINESSES in the Clarence Valley were so excited at the news at what Yeah the Boys organisers Theresa and Anthony Kelly had planned they were desperate to be part of it.

"Whenever we went to businesses, we only had to say what we were doing and they wanted to be part of it,” Ms Kelly said.

"Because it's such early days and everything happened so quickly we haven't registered as a charity, so there's no tax deduction,” she said.

"Hardly anyone even bothered with that, they just said: "what do you want?”

She said the main fundraising goal was to afford to pay the band, Living Proof, who had been booked to play at tonight's event.

"They were really good,” she said. "They've basically agreed to play for mates rates, which has helped us out.”

She said as word had spread she had been contacted by businesses wanting to be part of the event.

"People wondered why we didn't ask them,” she said.

"Really, once we'd covered our expenses, we were happy and weren't really looking for more. But there'll be next year.”

Ms Kelly said there was exciting equipment to be won in the raffle.

Prizes list

Fulton Hogan:

Six custom hard hats including a NSW Blue and Queensland Maroons design.

BCF:

A mates pack including a twin fold-up chair with esky, and two BCF broad-rimmed hats.

Bunnings:

Six fold-out camping chairs, six drink coolers, six Bunnings straw hats and six footballs.

Village Green Hotel:

Two $50 meal vouchers.

Aussie 4x4 Touring:

Two promotion packs of hats, beer coolers and an Aussie 4x4 Touring sticker.

Daniels Transport:

The use of the Torqueline truck for the stage Living Proof will play on tonight.

Other sponsors who have supported Yeah the Boys:

Seymour Whyte, Wicks & Parker, James & Dare Creative, Cambuild, Big River Timber, Williams Building, The Battery Barn, OTCP, The Australian Hotel, Grafton Automotive, Coles, Rotary, South Services Butchery.