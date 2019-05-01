Valley cafe closes its doors

Owner and pastry chef Reggie Frost broke the news Monday evening via their Facebook page.

CUSTOMERS expecting their morning coffee and a sweet treat from Mumma Bear's Café this morning were shocked to discover the business permanently closed its doors overnight.

"To our loyal customers and friends, it is with regret to inform you that Mumma Bears will be closing from today," the post begins.

"Due to unforeseen events, we cannot continue to operate in our current capacity. We will miss our time here with you and the friends made along the way and wish our customers and the Grafton business community all the best."

Ms Frost told The Daily Examiner that she was humbled by the response from customers since posting the news.

"I've been overwhelmed by love and support on that post," she said.

"I have nothing but love for my customers; I couldn't really do anything without them and they were important to me.

"They've always felt like my extended family."

The Prince street café first opened in July last year, providing country-style hospitality and a delicious assortment of baked goods.

Jenny Essex: Reggie I am going to miss you's as I loved going there you are so friendly. We had some good laughs . You will be missed xxx

Taree Brearley So sorry to hear that news. Will miss seeing you each week for treats. Wishing you all the best Reggie.

Gail Palmer Wishing you the very best. Hope all goes well with your op. Take care.

Tracy Avery I hope all is well. Thank you for your fabulous hospitality and delicious lemon meringue pies. You will be missed.

Kylie Jayne Vickery I'm so heart broken, where will we get all our delicious cakes?! And where will our lactose free vet gets his coffee. Sending love and best wishes x

Daryl Andrew Reggie we are so sad to hear you are not going to be here anymore. Your cakes and milkshakes were the best and your vanilla slice was divine. I'm sure you'll still be baking somewhere I hope to know where that is. We will miss your happy greeting, we wish you all the best where ever you may be. Daryl and Andrew. X

Lynne Caldwell So sad I will miss you beautiful fresh pastries and my favourite custard tarts. Good luck with your future x

Maureene Makings sad but as you said it was an amazing experience for all.

Cristie Harris Wishing you all the best. Chace McKinley and I will miss our before school breakfasts.