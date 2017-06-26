Valley celebrates living in harmony with all cultures

THE Clarence Valley has again demonstrated how its different cultures can work together, with a stunning Harmony Day celebration.

Co-organiser Kathleen Werry, the public officer of the Biirrimba and Harwood Island Community Committee, said with estimates of more than 400 people turning up through the day at the Harwood Hotel venue, the celebration had been another outstanding success.

Ms Werry said it was heartening to see the support given to the many different cultures living and working together around the Clarence Valley.

"I am a bit surprised at the number of different cultures we have here,” she said. "I always knew about the Scottish and Irish past of Maclean, but there were so many more involved yesterday.

"And the turnout yesterday was massive. We started at 10am and, by the time I went home at 8.30pm last night, the party was still going.”

Ms Werry thanked the many local businesses who had donated materials for the day.

"The local businesses have been so generous,” she said.

"The local florists who donated so much stuff for the cultural headdress allowed people to be so creative with the displays they created.”

Ms Werry said there was plenty of variety in the activities through the day.

"The local Yaegl Elders had a yarning tent going through the day, Macquarie University was there showing off its Aboriginal science project and the Grafton Regional Gallery had a wonderful display of their artworks,” she said.

Ms Werry's personal favourites from the day were the stunning variety of foods from the different cultures and the dance.

"The Scottish, Irish and the Filipino dances were just wonderful,” she said.

Ms Werry said the organisers, the Yaegl Elders, the Grafton Regional Gallery and the island community committee, would hold another Harmony Day next year.