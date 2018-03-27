Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

IT'S about time we started paying attention to climate change according to South Grafton farmer Glenn Morris.

On Saturday, Mr Morris joined his fellow farmers on the streets of Sydney where they rode their farm horses to raise awareness about what path NSW can choose in the state election.

"We need to really think about our choice of who we are voting for," he said.

Alongside those who marched and rode down Elizabeth St, Mr Morris said they could either see more land being destroyed by mining and coal seam gas, or they could do something about it.

"We need to be really careful with our choices," he said.

"One of the things I've studied over the years is sustainable grazing practices. Every square metre of land is vital for keeping a healthy water cycle and a healthy land."

The protest, which was described as a 'rare moment that builds people power and shifts the course of our collective futures' was all about finding the path to clean air, clean water and clean energy.

Mr Morris manages two properties, one in South Grafton and the other in Inverell. He said it's not enough for people to farm sustainably, they need to be thinking about the bigger picture.

"This is really urgent, if we lose plants, it's game over," he said. "Major ecosystem processes are collapsing all over the world. If we don't do anything there will be massive casualties."

Mr Morris said they got a fantastic response with 25 riders joining the 10,000 protesters.

"We care about our children's future and 25 riders took a lot of risk to ride their farm horses through the city to raise attention and say we wanted our politicians to get honest," he said.

He said Australia was leading the way in climate change awareness and action in the 1980s and every government was taking action.

"There was never any question about if it was real," he said.

"It's time to choose carefully and we need to elect the right people to make the right decisions."