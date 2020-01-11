VALLEY FAVOURITES: Your favourite restaurants revealed

Clocktower Hotel chefs Tahlia Maddox-Stevens and Michael Bailey are proud to be named the Clarence's favourite restaurant.

Clocktower Hotel chefs Tahlia Maddox-Stevens and Michael Bailey are proud to be named the Clarence's favourite restaurant.

AFFECTIONATELY known as The Clocky, the Clarence Valley's favourite restaurant is no stranger to the prestigious title.

Grafton's Clocktower Hotel was named the Clarence Valley's best pub in 2015 and took home a spate of awards in the 2009 Australian Hotel Association Awards of Excellence, just a year after Bill and Lyn Dougherty took over the joint.

Nearly 12 years of ownership and the popular restaurant and pub is often teeming with delighted locals keen for a classic pub meal with the option for something a little different.

With a new menu released last month to ring in the new decade, there is still plenty more to come for the famed establishment.

Clocktower Hotel chefs Tahlia Maddox-Stevens and Michael Bailey are proud to be named the Clarence's favourite restaurant.

"We've tried to evolve with changing times and to give people good quality food at good prices. That's what you've got to do," Mrs Dougherty said.

Chef Michael Bailey said most of the menu was new, boasting the age-old pub classics like the The Clocktower Beef Burger but also a few a la carte options, and the chance for the kitchen staff to exercise their creativity with a specials board changing daily.

"We're trying to come up with something all he time," he said.

"Something that nobody else has," chef Tahlia Maddox-Stevens added.

The hardworking team were proud to be named the Clarence Valley's favourite restaurant, chalking it up to more than a decade of listening to what customers want.

"Importantly, we are very thankful to our customers - both locals and visitors - for their continued patronage," Mrs Dougherty said.

Top restaurants as voted by you

1. Clocktower Hotel

Pork belly and the classic Clocktower burger from the restaurant's new menu.

2. Sanctus Brewing Co

Where the magic happens at the new Sanctus Brewery.

3. Ulmarra Hotel

Historic Ulmarra Hotel on the banks of the Clarence River.

4. Indian Cottage

Menu items from Indian Cottage restaurant.

5. Hidden Gem Restaurant

Menu item from The Hidden Gem Restaurant.

6. Teppan Mate

7. Vines at 139

8. Great Northern Hotel Bistro

9. Karrikin Yamba