Valley firefighters to help fight Tamworth blaze

DEDICATED: Ten Clarence Valley RFS volunteers have put their hands up to assist their colleagues in Tamworth. Contributed

TEN Rural Fire Service volunteers from the Clarence Valley have left on a three day working deployment to help battle a large bushfire near Tamworth this afternoon.

RFS operations officer Ian Smith said the Clarence Valley volunteers would be joining four trucks from Kempsey and three from Coffs Harbour to help battle the Roseneath fire, a 1200 hectare blaze which has been burning since Christmas Eve.

"The Tamworth crews tend to get it contained every day and then the weather changes and they lose it every couple of days, so they need more resources and fresh crews,” he said.

"We had a busy time in the Clarence Valley late last year but not a lot since then so the guys were happy to head out.

"Our neighbours help us out when we're in a bit of trouble so it's nice to return the favour. The RFS is very committed to being flexible and being able to send members where they're needed.”

Mr Smith said the three days of extra resources would be invaluable to the Tamworth crews by giving them a well-earned rest.