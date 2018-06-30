Valley football fans experience best of Peru

AMAZING ATMOSPHERE: South Grafton football lovers Daniel Wade and Daniel Usher in the middle of the Peruvian supporters during the Socceroos' clash with Peru at the FIFA World Cup finals earlier this week.

FOOTBALL: Two South Grafton football lovers enjoyed the experience of a lifetime earlier this week when they sat in the middle of a rabid Peruvian supporters group in Sochi, Russia.

Best friends Daniel Wade and Daniel Usher were on a holiday through Europe, and took the opportunity to watch Australia's Socceroos in action at the World Cup.

While they had to watch Mile Jedinak and his men bow out of the World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Peru, the pair said it was one of the best experiences.

"The result definitely could have been better but the Peru side deserved the win, they took the chances that were offered when the Socceroos just couldn't," Usher told The Daily Examiner.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was phenomenal. It's definitely up there in terms of the best experiences in my life. It was one of the best crowds I have ever experienced."

In a rare twist of the events, the Clarence Valley pair found themselves sitting among some of Peru's biggest fans, which they admitted just made the game that much better.

"The Peru fans were unbelievable, they just never stopped singing the whole time," he said.

"There was a lot of broken English going back and forth, but I think the language of football is universal.

"There was definitely a few tears shed by them and Wadeo on the final whistle, but I think it was for different reasons."

The Socceroos have since come under fire for another disappointing World Cup campaign with the side's only point coming from a 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Peru also missed out on advancing to the second round, with France and Denmark progressing from Group D.

The round of 16 kicks off early tomorrow with France taking on Argentina, followed by the clash between Uruguay and Portugal.