Valley girls can earn their SALT as tradies

TEENAGE girls can learn more about becoming tradies on Thursday at Maclean High School with a visit from the SALT Bush Tour of northern NSW.

SALT (Supporting and Linking Tradeswomen) in conjunction with the NSW Department of Education is running workshops over two weeks in the Central Coast, mid North Coast, North Coast, Tablelands and Hunter areas to encourage young women to consider a career in a trade.

The co-ordinator of the program, Fi Shewring, said the workshops are aimed at encouraging girls to consider a trade career and also to get local employers thinking about taking on more women as apprentices in industries that are traditionally male dominated.

"The workshops are run by experienced tradeswomen, and aim to give young women an idea of what it takes to be a tradeswoman and of the myriad job opportunities available," Ms Shewring said.

For more about SALT go to: http://www.saltaustralia.org/ support.html