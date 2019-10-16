Valley hockey masters head to the top

HOCKEY: Clarence Valley hockey stars once again featured heavily in the national masters championships last week, with four players selected in Australian first teams and shadow squads for the masters world championships in South Africa next year.

A number of Grafton's elite have represented the green and gold at masters level in past years and Michael Russ and David Dart will gear up to do it again while Andrew Terrey and Terry Daly stand by as part of their respective second groups.

City Bears legend Russ, was part of the 55s division 1 side that travelled to Bussleton, Western Australia last week and came away with glory, edging Queensland 1-0 in the final.

City Bears' teammate Dart, was less fortunate on the journey after reaching the bronze medal play-off but falling to Victoria in the 50s division 1 category.

Terrey found fortune with the 65s NSW side as they took down Queensland in an exciting big dance determined by a penalty shoot-out that went 3-1 to the blues after a 1-1 stalemate.

Yamba resident Daly rounded out the NSW success with a 1-0 triumph over Western Australia on their own turf.

The masterful players will gear up for the world championships that will take place in Capetown in 2020.