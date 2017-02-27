Flash floods on the cards for Clarence Valley

IF YOU'VE been praying for rain, a coastal offshore trough has delivered the goods with showers and thunderstorms predicted for the Clarence Valley for the rest of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jordan Notara said while predicted rainfall is up to 20mm in Grafton and 40mm in Yamba, thunderstorms could bring more rain and increase the risk of localised flooding.

"The outlook is that there's going to be a very high chance of rainfall on the eastern seaboard for the next few days," he said.

"The forecast doesn't look like there will be any ease to the conditions, with the likelihood of rainfall between 70% to 95% for the rest of the week.

"If the storms do come over as predicted, there is an increased likelihood of higher totals. The chance of thunderstorms is quite high and we may see rain totals exceed the forecast totals."

Mr Notara said the coastal low pressure trough was slowly moving along the NSW coast and interacting with an upper level atmosphere system, as well as a deep easterly ocean stream producing ocean moisture, causing the wet weather and predicted thunderstorms.

So far the Clarence Valley has missed the heaviest of the downpours, as Evans Head copped more than 100mm in the past 24 hours since 9am this morning.

While the BOM has forecast a wet week, Mr Notara said most of the rainfall will be coastal no widespread flooding is anticipated.

"There are no current warnings for flooding, the situation is being closely monitored," he said.