Valley lifeguards make water safety plea

READY FOR ANYTHING: Lifeguards Liam Dougherty and Kealy Day on patrol in Yamba during the busy Christmas holidays. Ebony Stansfield

WITH thousands of people expected to flock to Clarence Valley beaches over the Christmas holiday period, beach lifeguards are urging everyone to be safe in the water.

After four drowning deaths at Moonee Beach earlier this month, Clarence Valley lifeguard supervisor Mitch Imeson said swimmers can't be complacent when at the beach.

"Each day can have different conditions at any beach, it can be safe one day and unsafe the next so it's important to be cautious," Mr Imeson said.

"Running tides can be changing and the ocean surface can hide different hazards like holes and banks so it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for these things and swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

"We are prepared for a busy summer, we're hoping for some nice weather and it seems like there's a lot of people in Yamba already so after Boxing Day we're expecting things to really ramp up."

Mr Imeson said lifeguards are always happy to help assist the public if they've got any questions about beach safety.

"If anyone is unsure of the conditions guards are there to help answer questions and we encourage the public to approach guards and talk to them, they're there to keep everyone safe," Mr Imeson said.

One new feature that will be deployed this summer will be a surveillance drone to help spot sharks and identify rips.

"It should give beach goers a bit more assurance that if we do see a shark a siren on the drone will sound so I think it will make sure people feel a bit more safe," Mr Imeson said.

Clarence Valley lifeguards will be patrolling from 9am to 5pm until Monday January 28.