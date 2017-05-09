Valley falls in love with Rachael's voice

Grafton singer Rachael Noakes pictured during her blind audition on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

LOCAL singer Rachael Noakes had all of Grafton on the edge of their seats when she sang her way through to the next round of Channel Nine's The Voice.

Choosing to sing judge Delta Goodrem's Dear Life, Rachael impressed not only Delta, who turned her chair around stamping her approval on the performance, but also the rest of the Clarence Valley which went into a Facebook frenzy showing their support for the 23-year-old.

The Daily Examiner's Facebook page was bombarded with more than 40 comments of support. Here's a snapshot of the love coming Rachael's way.

"An awesome performance, well done. It would be fantastic to be able to sing like that!" - Necia Creighton

"She was AWESOME she so deserved to get in well done Rachael Noakes good luck young lady you will go a long way." - Carlene Dwyer

"Fantastic Rachael all the best." - Judy Pereira

"Excellent congrats and best wishes for future." - Joy Small

"What a terrific performance and such a character. ..well done Rachael." - Jenny Vickery