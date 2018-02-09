Valley medical hub attracting international doctors

Grafton GP Super Clinic doctor Mark Bell will welcome a colleague from his home town in the UK to the practice later this year.

THE Grafton GP Superclinic success story is being told around the world.

And the proof is in the doctors who are coming to take up positions in the rapidly expanding practice.

Dr Mark Bell arrived here from the UK town of Macclesfield just more than a year ago.

He loved what he found here so much he has convinced one of his practice colleagues in the Cheshire market town to join him in Grafton later this year.

He said an attraction for UK doctors was escaping the strictures of the country's National Health System.

"The NHS is like an all you can eat buffet,” Dr Bell said, "but one that's struggling to meet the demands people are putting on it.”

He said the Australian system's focus on preventative health care and easy access to facilities was a stark contrast to his UK experience, where doctors are swamped with patients who sometimes have waited four months for an appointment.

"The Medicare system gives doctors an incentive to review people's conditions more frequently so you're picking up things in advance of them becoming a problem.”

Dr Bell said his move here was long term to provide opportunities to his family, including two teenage daughters, they would not get at home.

"The schooling here is great and the outdoor lifestyle is fantastic.”

Dr Bell said he'd also told his UK colleague he had confidence in the long-term future of the Superclinic, due to the performance of practice manager Carol Pachos.

"Carol's instilled confidence in me that she has got the patient's health as the central concern,” he said. "When a practice has as its main interest keeping people healthy it's always going to be generating plenty of work.”

Ms Pachos who came to the position two years ago has overseen a strong period of growth at the Superclinic, to the stage where it's about to reach its full staffing capacity and can take on new patients.

"When I came here there were only two permanent GPs and we filled the other positions with locums,” Ms Pachos said.

"We could only look after existing patients and not take on new ones.

"And for those patients it would have seemed that every time they came in, they saw someone new.”

Ms Pachos said the growth needed to continue in Grafton and with that in mind had plans to expand the practice's facilities.

"We've been talking to an architect about creating two more GP consult rooms,” she said.

"It's not just about us, there's still a GP shortage in Grafton and there are practices still turning away patients.”