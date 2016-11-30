How can we achieve the Our Healthy Clarence Plan?

Kevin Hogan speaks at the opening of the Grafton High School trade skills centre

A MENTAL health workshop to be held in Grafton next month will help identify the best way to roll out services across the Clarence Valley.

"The Our Healthy Clarence Steering Committee has used the ideas from earlier community meetings and workshops to form a single action plan for improving wellbeing and mental health in the Clarence Valley," member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"Next month's workshop will continue that work and will help identify how we can achieve the Our Healthy Clarence Plan."

Community members, carers, doctors, mental health professionals and other interested people are invited to attend the workshop at Grafton District Services Club on Monday, December 12 from 5-7.30pm .

Details: 6627 3300.