19°
News

Valley motorists praised for long weekend behaviour

Clair Morton
| 12th Jun 2017 4:23 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have praised Clarence Valley drivers for their behaviour after a quiet, albeit wet, weekend on our roads.

Since Friday, officers have maintained a high-visibility presence as part of Operation Stay Alert, which targeted speeding, alcohol- and drug-affected drivers, mobile phone use and fatigue over the long weekend.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said on the whole, the police were extremely pleased with motorists' behaviour so far

"Weather conditions were horrendous this weekend which possibly led it to it being a lot quieter on the roads, but offences were definitely down," Sgt French said.

"Thankfully, there have been no fatal or serious accidents in the Valley."

Sgt French said there were, however, a few minor incidents.

Last night, a car lost control on a wet loose gravel road at Coutts Crossing and went down an embankment near the Coutts Crossing bridge.

The driver walked away from the crash.

On Friday, about 8.30am, a Toyota Hilux carrying three people left Southbank Rd at Palmers Island and plunged into the water at Palmer's Channel. The occupants of the car escaped and were taken to Maclean Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Hilux was completely submerged but was recovered later that day.

Meanwhile, a male driver will attend Grafton Local Court on a charge of dangerous driving, after he was seen by patrolling police "doing burnouts" at Corcoran Park.

No-one has been charged with drink-driving here, but it'st a different story elsewhere in NSW.

NSW police expressed disappointment about the number of motorists detected drink-driving, with 74 people charged with PCA offences by the end of the second day of Operation Stay Alert.

"Don't drink and drive is a simple message, yet for some reason some people still choose to ignore the message, putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
A local cafe at Angourie for everyone

A local cafe at Angourie for everyone

Familiar name comes back to share some local spirit, and food with area

Beached whale carcass to help scientific research

Humpback whale stranded on Sawtell Beach.

Beached whale at Sawtell euthanised

BACKWARD GLANCES: Slight rise expected in Clarence River

Front page of The Daily Examiner, July 12 1967.

A little rain was about to cause a big headache 50 years ago today

Fuel prices expected to drop

Gympie's petrol prices in 2016 were erratic.

Prices set to drop past long weekend

Local Partners

Ian Robinson awarded OAM in Queens Birthday list

Mr Robinson's OAM was the only award in the Clarence Valley in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list.

Art goes ahead at Grafton High

Elle Latham, 8 shows off her winning entry in the Primary - art other than painting category at Go Art in front of Lewis Ellem champion exhibit "Spooky Beach Vine" by Julie Mckenzie.

Annual exhibition's biggest year to date

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

Commercial RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, ... $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

A Golden Opportunity

2/7 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Auction

When it comes to finding a property in town you will no doubt appreciate that supply is limited, particularly if you would like to be within walking distance to...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Invest or Nest

1/12 Kookaburra Court, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $339,000

Whether you are looking for an easy-care investment or a comfortable low maintenance home for your retirement, this well presented and conveniently located lowset...

Superb Coast and Country Living

2 Wentworth Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 5 2 3 Auction

What a spot! Palmers Island has fast become a popular location for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds, coastal lifestyle with country living. Set just...

Solid Home at an Entry Level Price!

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

This three bedroom, one bathroom home is suitable for everyone from first home buyers and investors to the downsizing families. Located within close proximity to...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!