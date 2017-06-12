Valley motorists praised for long weekend behaviour

POLICE have praised Clarence Valley drivers for their behaviour after a quiet, albeit wet, weekend on our roads.

Since Friday, officers have maintained a high-visibility presence as part of Operation Stay Alert, which targeted speeding, alcohol- and drug-affected drivers, mobile phone use and fatigue over the long weekend.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said on the whole, the police were extremely pleased with motorists' behaviour so far

"Weather conditions were horrendous this weekend which possibly led it to it being a lot quieter on the roads, but offences were definitely down," Sgt French said.

"Thankfully, there have been no fatal or serious accidents in the Valley."

Sgt French said there were, however, a few minor incidents.

Last night, a car lost control on a wet loose gravel road at Coutts Crossing and went down an embankment near the Coutts Crossing bridge.

The driver walked away from the crash.

On Friday, about 8.30am, a Toyota Hilux carrying three people left Southbank Rd at Palmers Island and plunged into the water at Palmer's Channel. The occupants of the car escaped and were taken to Maclean Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Hilux was completely submerged but was recovered later that day.

Meanwhile, a male driver will attend Grafton Local Court on a charge of dangerous driving, after he was seen by patrolling police "doing burnouts" at Corcoran Park.

No-one has been charged with drink-driving here, but it'st a different story elsewhere in NSW.

NSW police expressed disappointment about the number of motorists detected drink-driving, with 74 people charged with PCA offences by the end of the second day of Operation Stay Alert.

"Don't drink and drive is a simple message, yet for some reason some people still choose to ignore the message, putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.