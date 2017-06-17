Valley needs to get ready to Suck it Up

MUDDY MADNESS: Yamba is set to host an assault obstacle course next year.

YAMBA should prepare to Suck it Up next year to host an assault obstacle course event near the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community committee recommended sponsorship of the Suck it Up Battle Cup, with funding from is Sports Tourism Program.

The event, scheduled for August 2018, is an extreme sport event, similar to the Tough Mudder endurance race.

The owners of the event, Centaur Outdoor Events, held a similar event in Port Macquarie last year, which attracted more than 1700 competitors.

Extrapolating from a figure of 1600 people coming to Yamba, the council has arrived at a $840,000 boost to the economy in a traditionally slow period for local business.

The council has negotiated a hosting fee of $7000 for the event, down from the $15,000 originally requested.

Councillors had some misgivings about the value for money for the fee and damage to the area where the event would be held.

The councillors learned the council would require a significant bond to cover remediation of the area, although it was not a designated sports field.

They also heard such events cost between $100,000 and $150,000.