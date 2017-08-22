26°
VALLEY OF GOLD: Seeing the positives of life in the Clarence

Eilish Bender, Paige Tierney, Lilli Corbett and Isabelle Bowling | 22nd Aug 2017 11:30 AM
GOLDEN MOMENT: McAuley Catholic College's 'Valley of Gold competition' has inspired students to think creatively and use various mediums to express their thoughts about the region.
GOLDEN MOMENT: McAuley Catholic College's 'Valley of Gold competition' has inspired students to think creatively and use various mediums to express their thoughts about the region.

THIS term McAuley Catholic College launched a competition, The Valley of Gold.

The theme was based on the awareness of mental health issues. Students had a choice of making a film, artwork, short story, poem or photograph of their special place in the Clarence Valley.

The Valley of Gold competition was created to show the positives of the Clarence Valley and its uniqueness.

Students expressed their love for the Clarence valley as "the only town that has a bendy bridge, a town of opportunities, only a one hour drive to the beach one way and just an hour drive the opposite way and you are able to experience beautiful bush walks and lush rainforests”.

Students were inspired by two teachers, Isaac Day and Rob Imeson, with a song that was recorded locally and features musicians from the Clarence Valley.

The song explained the positive things about the Clarence valley area, and activities that locals enjoy around the community.

The prizes that were up for grabs included a family holiday at the Blue Dolphin Resort in Yamba for the weekend.

The winners of the family holiday were Bailey Commerford, Bill Bolte and Jackson Daley.

Their entry filmed with a drone highlighted the beauty of our coast, rivers and stunning hinterland.

The boys kindly donated their prize to a family in our our community going through great hardship.

Runners-up included Ryley Opalniuk, Anna Jenkins, Charli Bingham and Lauren Ferry.

Life in the Clarence Valley can often be portrayed as boring or less exciting than the big cities but sometimes quiet beaches and a little alone time is all you want, though it does have a fun side to it and the community we are surrounded by is supportive and close.

As young members of the community we are happy to be in such a safe, supportive and vibrant community.

The area we live in is not one of doom and gloom.

This Valley and all that it encompasses is a beautiful place to grow up in and come back to.

Living in this area provides us with a chance to connect with so many things that can have a positive effect on our mental health.

Youngsters learn to help Future Earth

NATIONAL Science Week 2017 aims to encourage and teach younger people about Future Earth. Future Earth is a major international research platform adopted by the United Nations with the focus on global sustainability and ethical correctness.

McAuley Catholic College Year 10 students were sent to four primary schools around the Clarence Valley to teach Stage 3 students about renewable energy and its importance in their future.

HELPING HAND: Year 10 McAuley Catholic College students helped St James, Yamba students learn about science.
HELPING HAND: Year 10 McAuley Catholic College students helped St James, Yamba students learn about science.

The Stage Three students thoroughly enjoyed the learning experience as they were given the opportunity to participate in hands-on experiments that involved solar panels, circuit kits and model wind turbines.

"It was fun and exciting we learnt lots,” said Bella, from St Joseph's Maclean.

Most of these schools do not have access to science equipment so this event was both interesting and a challenge for their students.

Teaching younger people about Future Earth and renewable energy is important to achieving a sustainable future, with more people being informed about the possibilities and what must be done to achieve a fully sustainable future, not only for the environment but for the young people that will be living in it.

As Pope Francis said "We are shaping the future of our planet. We need a conversation which includes everyone.”

From powering a light to running a fan, students gained a more complete understanding of what these energies were and how they work not only mechanically but how they would help shape their future.

Science week is important to these students and their futures, it gives them an insight into the positive possibilities of what could occur and influence their future.

McAuley backs local festivals

MCAULEY has thrown itself into festivities involving the valley's youth.

Festivals such as My Future Fest and STELLAR encourage yet also guide students along the path leading to university and how to achieve their dream job.

AYA Festival connects young people through concerts and workshops, and events such as Safe on Social Media make sure that kids know exactly what they're signing up to when they click that "Terms and Conditions” button.

McAuley has been the host of multiple events including the Sleep-out which raises awareness on how the homeless struggle to support themselves.

It has also had HSC study nights in the school library for seniors, various workshops on different types of careers and university options, as well as work experience and career development to provide opportunities for young people.

The school recently introduced PBL (Project Based Learning), a new way of teaching that helps adolescents develop their social and emotional skills, as well as teamwork and problem solving.

A recent study of students between the ages of 12 and 18 at McAuley Catholic College showed that 60% of students believed that the Clarence Valley wasn't engaging with the youth.

80% said festivals such as the AYA Fest, My Future Fest and Australian Catholic Youth Festival made a positive impact on youth in the Clarence Valley.

Students spoke about how these activities and programs encouraged the youth to become active in building a better future for all of the community.

