Valley organisations respond quickly to fire emergency

Despite reports of evacuation orders, no fire appears at Chambigne, while the bush fire at Nymboida which has destroyed homes remains at Alert level on NSW RFS online mapping, despite emergency warnings alerted by the NSW RFS. Bill North

THE Clarence Valley has not waited until daybreak to swing into action in response to bushfires ravaging the region.

As news of the fires started to come in the Hawthorne Park Equestrian User Group, which manages the South Grafton venue, put out a message inviting people to bring livestock into the area.

It was a message repeated by Ulmarra residents JoJo Newby and Wendy Gordon, who offered their properties to people moving stock out of the fire path.

And as the fire front headed from Nymboida toward Coutts Crossing, local transport company BNA Buses dispatched two buses to the area to help evacuate residents.