Valley rallies for Relay for Life

SMILES, tears and a big sense of community were on show at Grafton's Relay For Life on Saturday.

More than 50 teams from all over the region including individuals, community groups and workmates signed up to support and fundraise.

Relay is a fun and moving overnight experience and an opportunity for the community to recognise and celebrate cancer survivors, patients and to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer.

The day began with members of the community welcoming relayers, including survivors, registered nurses and MP Kevin Hogan.

I-SCREAM business owner Jeff Smith read out the Relay for Life oath before the ribbon cutting: "To celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, to honour those we have lost...”

Hundreds of survivors and carers then completed their first lap.

Bianca Claydon took part with Studio 1 Dance Studio. She decided to be part of the relay for personal reasons.

"My partner's Mum and Dad and my grandfather had cancer. We did last year's Relay For Life last year and loved being involved. Studio 1 Dance Studio always gets involved in the community,” she said.

Jess Cole was in The Hub Church relay team, "to support and be a part of the community on such an important issue”.

The Grafton Blister Sisters' Nerida Evans said she had been doing the relay for about 10 years, in honour of her father.

Teammate Storm Bevan said the event was to honour the memory of those who had suffered from cancer and also to bring awareness.

Event organiser Kate McBride said the relay was a fantastic event, and with the rain holding off early this morning everyone enjoyed the event.

"It didn't rain while we were setting up and it didn't rain during the evening, we were so lucky,” she said.

"Everyone just put on such a great show, everyone had amazing banners and performances by everyone. We had 600 register beforehand and more than 120 register on the day. It was such a high energy day, everyone had a great time.

"All the teams put up these amazing banners and it really highlighted the individuality of the groups and why they were fundraising and involved in Relay for Life.”

Ms McBride said initial estimates put the total raised over the weekend at more than $45,000.

"All our teams need to bank the money they raised over the next few weeks so we will know more then, but to reach that over the weekend is so incredible,” she said.