Valley residents offer up their land for farmers

Bushfire has destroyed a large amount of land for livestock north of Ebor. Frank Redward

CLARENCE Valley property owners have answered a desperate call for help to save livestock affected by the Bees Nest fire.

On Saturday, as the Bees Nest fire raged north east of Ebor, Robinson and Son Produce's Eliezer Robinson put the call out on Facebook to locals with land to help house livestock displaced by the fires.

A number of Clarence Valley residents from Coutts Crossing to Lanitza answered the call and offered their land for fire-affected farmers to graze their animals.

Marijke Van der Vlist immediately offered her 8ha property in South Grafton and said it was as simple as being "in a position to help, so we do".

"Knowing that there is somewhere safe and friendly to go with your your animals in tow, must take some offthe stress out. It's only a simple cabin and a paddock, but it's there for those in need."

Carly Mill offered her 20 hectares in Eatonsville and said it was a natural response she was sure would be reciprocated if the situation was reversed.

"We have recently bought a new property in Eatonsville with great fencing and cleared land," she said.

"I just thought we have the space for more and for those people their livestock is their livelihood. When things like this happen it's just natural to want to help in some way."

Since putting out the call, Mr Robinson said he had helped some farmers save livestock already, but in some cases it was too early to take up offers of assistance until "things settle down".

"People are still working out where their stock is," he said.

But it was clear to Mr Robinson as he made his way around the fire-affected areas and saw the devastation that in time more help would be needed.

"It is all just dirt left," he said.