Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHEELY GOOD: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh racing for bronze in the 13-16 cruiser class on the opening day of the UCI World BMX Championships at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.
WHEELY GOOD: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh racing for bronze in the 13-16 cruiser class on the opening day of the UCI World BMX Championships at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. CraigDutton.Com
Cycling & MTB

Valley rider joins in one day one BMX medal haul

Tim Howard
by
25th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CYCLING: Clarence Valley BMX star Tahlia Marsh has helped the Australian team to a brilliant medal haul on the opening day of the UCI World Championships in Belgium.

Racing in the 13-16 years cruiser division, Marsh won bronze and improved her world standing from fifth to third at the same time.

"I'm so stoked with this!” Marsh said. "I'm really happy with my performance.

"I came second in all my motos and picked up a first place in the quarters. I came second in the semi and I couldn't be happier coming third in the final.

"I had a great gate, got a bit shut down... but just held on to third.”

Racing is not over for Marsh with the 20-inch category beckoning.

Two Australians, Thomas Tucker and Portia Eden, won gold in the W1 cruiser plates.

All riders had to deal with extreme heat on the Huesden-Zolder track that had spectators and riders ducking for shade and water all day.

In all six riders made it into their respective finals, led by Tucker (13-14 boys' cruiser) and Eden (12 and under girls' cruiser), and supported on the podium by Callum Howarth (13-14 boys' cruiser) who, like Marsh grabbed a bronze.

Delivering a near flawless performance, Tucker, from Pine Rivers in Queensland, launched the perfect start to his campaign.

Two other Clarence Valley riders, Glen Swain in the 30-34 cruiser and Kai McGregor in the 12 and under boys, made quarter-finals.

The Australian team is third on the medal tally.

bmx riding glen swain kai mcgregor tahlia marsh uci bmx world championships
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Do you have what it takes to breakdown barriers in Canberra?

    Do you have what it takes to breakdown barriers in Canberra?

    News Only 35 per cent of federal politicians are female, but a competition is giving Clarence women the chance to meet with pollies and push the boundaries

    PEOPLE’S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    premium_icon PEOPLE’S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    People and Places Meet the Business Excellence Awards people’s choice top 12

    Gulaptis hits back at Labor over Essential Energy job cuts

    premium_icon Gulaptis hits back at Labor over Essential Energy job cuts

    Politics Nationals MP says criticism 'rich' from Opposition

    We need to close the gap, not make it bigger

    We need to close the gap, not make it bigger

    Opinion Many indigenous services in Grafton relocated, or ceased to exist