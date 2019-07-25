Valley rider joins in one day one BMX medal haul

WHEELY GOOD: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh racing for bronze in the 13-16 cruiser class on the opening day of the UCI World BMX Championships at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

WHEELY GOOD: Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh racing for bronze in the 13-16 cruiser class on the opening day of the UCI World BMX Championships at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. CraigDutton.Com

CYCLING: Clarence Valley BMX star Tahlia Marsh has helped the Australian team to a brilliant medal haul on the opening day of the UCI World Championships in Belgium.

Racing in the 13-16 years cruiser division, Marsh won bronze and improved her world standing from fifth to third at the same time.

"I'm so stoked with this!” Marsh said. "I'm really happy with my performance.

"I came second in all my motos and picked up a first place in the quarters. I came second in the semi and I couldn't be happier coming third in the final.

"I had a great gate, got a bit shut down... but just held on to third.”

Racing is not over for Marsh with the 20-inch category beckoning.

Two Australians, Thomas Tucker and Portia Eden, won gold in the W1 cruiser plates.

All riders had to deal with extreme heat on the Huesden-Zolder track that had spectators and riders ducking for shade and water all day.

In all six riders made it into their respective finals, led by Tucker (13-14 boys' cruiser) and Eden (12 and under girls' cruiser), and supported on the podium by Callum Howarth (13-14 boys' cruiser) who, like Marsh grabbed a bronze.

Delivering a near flawless performance, Tucker, from Pine Rivers in Queensland, launched the perfect start to his campaign.

Two other Clarence Valley riders, Glen Swain in the 30-34 cruiser and Kai McGregor in the 12 and under boys, made quarter-finals.

The Australian team is third on the medal tally.