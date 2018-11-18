Valley rocked by hail, strong winds in storm

TOPPLED: A jacaranda tree fell on the corner of Oliver and Queen streets, Grafton.

TOPPLED: A jacaranda tree fell on the corner of Oliver and Queen streets, Grafton. Matthew Elkerton

THE Clarence Valley was left to assess the damage after the first major storm of the season swept through the region on Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts of more than 70km/h were recorded in Grafton and hail the size of golf balls pelted areas around Swan Creek and Jackadgery.

The wind was so strong it managed to uproot a large jacaranda on the corner of Oliver and Queen streets, narrowly missing a house.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rose Barr said while it's fairly complex to pin down a single factor behind the storm activity, conditions were favourable for severe thunderstorms at that time.

"We don't so much look at one factor but the overall environment, where the conditions on the surface and the upper atmosphere add up to form some storm activity,” Ms Barr said.

"On Saturday in Grafton there was a favourable storm environment, with warm and humid air close to the surface and some instability in the upper atmosphere.”

Ms Barr said while it's difficult to predict storm activity, a series of troughs are set to create favourable conditions for thunderstorms from Wednesday.

Last month NRMA and SES said Grafton was the most storm-affected town in the state last financial year.