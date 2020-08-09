Valley Round-Up: August 8, 2020

Libby and Ross from Rappville. Ross is a member of the RFS and is very happy with their quilt.

Libby and Ross from Rappville. Ross is a member of the RFS and is very happy with their quilt. Contributed

Grafton Senior Citizens

Sincere sympathy to John Adams, on passing of his wife, Shirley, who did a lot for seniors group, & was Patron for a number of years. Condolences also to Carol Lancaster, & Betty Doggett, who both recently lost a brother.

Advice received that Lola McFarlane now residing at St Catherines.

Correspondence In, Advice from Clarence Valley Council, on seniors being granted $1500, 20/21 grants, towards our rent; Westlawn Finance request for E mail address to send notifications; Westlawn Investments sent finance update; thank you card from John Adams.

Correspondence Out, sympathy cards to members. Treasurer read financial report.

After decision last meeting 2 months ago to cancel 8 day August Coach Tour to Queensland, & re-book for next year, all venues have been notified, & all but one have acknowledged, with understanding comments. The other one will be followed up. Deferral was definitely right decision, with Queensland border re-closed day we were due to start tour.

Meeting resolved to cancel October day coach trip, & a decision will be made on November annual picnic, by September meeting.

It is hoped annual Christmas luncheon on 4 December, can proceed.

Information on various newspapers for publicising our group was given.

Meeting resolved that provided situation doesn't deteriorate, various activities should resume as follows : Bingo, Tues, 8 Sept, 1pm (more support of this group needed); Carpet bowls, Wed, 9 Sept, 9am; Craft, Thur, 10 Sept, 9am; Mahjong, Fri, 11 Sept, 9am; Euchre, Fri 11 Sept, 1pm. All are to be conducted with physical distancing, & personal hygiene.

A newsletter has just been distributed to all members, advising them of current situation.

After another committee meeting on Tues, 1 Sept, a general meeting is planned for Tues, 8 September, 10.30am. This will be held at the racecourse upstairs, which is a larger area for physical distancing. Tables & chairs are not to be moved. There is a lift or stairs, & a trading table will be conducted downstairs before the meeting. This meeting will be an opportunity to catch up with friends, & hear of group's future plans.

Maclean Patchwork and Quilters

Can you believe it is nearly the end of July 2020. What happened to the year?

Our group has been very busy for the past eight months making quilts for the Bush fire, Survivors, (they don't want to be known as victims) of both Nymboida and Rappville. On Sunday 19th July we ventured over to Rappville to deliver our final collection of quilt donations. Total number was 28. Our contact in Rappville was Connie and her husband Wayne, who welcomed us into their home and gave us a beautiful morning tea. Connie and Wayne will be distributing the quilts among the community. We did get to meet a couple of locals who expressed their thanks to our group. They went away happy and that was our aim.

Our summary of donation quilts for both Nymboida and Rappville was 67. Truly a great effort by our members. Well done all.

Over the past month we have managed to regroup and get together. The chattering that is going on proves we have all missed our get togethers. Our fearless Blogger, Linda has done a great job of keeping us informed and inspired with the quilts posted.

Covid 19 is still impacting on our ability to meet but we just ask that everyone use their common sense and follow the rules for hygiene and self-distancing.

We still get together on Tuesdays at 9.00am and welcome any one in the community who would like to join us. Just contact our Secretary Sue on 0408190697.

Happy sewing.