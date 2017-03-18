VALLEY ROUND-UP: All that's happening in the community

Yamba Yabbies Toastmasters

YAMBA Yabbies meeting No. 220 was held on March 6 and what a great meeting we had to welcome a visitor who enjoyed herself so much, she wants to join.

Our Toastmaster Caz chose autumn as the theme and Alister gave us autumnal as word of the night.

Surprisingly, it was used several times. Timer Joy and Meeting Listener Jan B explained the roles followed by Speech Segment. Jan C spoke on the Special Occasions Manual, Project 4 Read out loud. She chose Then me mum took me to the Hospital by Kevin Murray. The story Itch to Hitch was the chosen piece.

This was followed by Noel with a two-headed speech from Humorous Speaking Manual, titled To Be elected. We heard about Noel's adventures and accomplishments during his council years in the Botany, later to become Bayside Council. Jan C and Noel were very ably evaluated by Pam and Deyann.

After the break, Ilma, as Table Topics Master called on Alister, Pam, Noel, Jan B, Deyann and Joy to do the impromptu speeches. To keep with the theme, she chose Colour and what it Means to Us. Each had to choose one and speak on it. The Jan Duo gave very valuable evaluations.

Caz spoke in the Soap Box Segment on flying foxes and how they were very important to the environment especially in the pollination of eucalypts. They are our "big bee”. As she said, there was always for and against. Noel followed her with his beef about the Angourie round-about. The trees growing in the centre make it extremely difficult to see a car coming with an indicator to go right around or exit to the left. An accident waiting to happen.

Annie will be competing in the Evaluation Contest in the next level of competition. This is in Coffs Harbour on March 25 and some members will be attending to support her.

Meetings are held the first and third Mondays of the month at the Yamba Bowling Club starting at the new time of 6pm for 6.30pm. Visitors are always welcome and you can find out all about Toastmasters by phoning Jan on 66451266 or on their Facebook page.

Grafton Floral Art Society

AS MENTIONED in previous notes from the Grafton Floral Art Society, the date now for the Cancer Council morning tea has been changed from May 5 to Friday, May 12 due to extenuating circumstances. Fortunately the venue will still be the Joan Muir Community Centre, Turf St, Grafton.

President Doreen Winkley welcomed members to the meeting and two apologies were recorded.

Secretary Nancy produced hand-out brochures inviting guests to the morning tea.

Many ideas to make the morning tea more efficient were tabled and was further discussed.

Leone Roberts was also in attendance with photos from past Festival of Flowers.

In general business, correspondence was received from the Westpac Helicopter Service who also forwarded their current newsletter.

An invitation was received from the 2017 Leura Gardens Festival to be held during September.

The demonstrator for the meeting was Beth Wykes who once again illustrated her expertise by producing three traditional designs. Firstly in a white trough-shaped container she demonstrated a design suitable for a table centre. Outlining the trough with fine pine, she placed small pink chrysanthemums, followed by bright pink pentas and lastly clusters of pale pink single chrysanthemums through the arrangement.

The next design in a modern bowl was asymetrical featuring striped cordyline foliage for outline, placing small leafed camellia foliage and fie birds nest leaves and the focal area was two maroon foliage bromeliad sprays.

The final design was in a tall container, using three heliconia flowers for height, with yellow schrimp plant, the outline was a symmetrical design with yellow single chrysanthemums and in the focal area she placed bright clusters of exora blooms.

There are several kinds of flower arrangers, imaginative, creative or traditional, it is not easy to please everyone.

International Women's Day

BE BOLD for Change was the official campaign theme for this year but our four VIEW Clubs of the Clarence Valley gave it a twist with a nautical theme. The room was set to this theme with traditional blue and white. There tables looked a treat with some stylish fishing net with a scattering of shells. To top this off each table number was represented as a sail boat with the Australian flag atop.

The program was jammed pack as usual. We were welcomed by zone councillor Anne Dinham and national councillor Cecilia Bayliss introduced us to national vice president Gloria Walter who had travelled from Sydney.

NVP Gloria spoke about how IWD had started in New York in 1909 and was celebrated world wide and continued to celebrate women's rights. We were then taken on a life journey by NVP Gloria how, as young child with her family, she raised funds for the under privileged. This of course along with other charitable work led her to join a VIEW club and her journey continues.

Guest speaker Shelly Whittington spoke about Destiny Rescue. This organisation rescues children from the sex trade and aims to empower and restore these young people to lead a free and productive happy life. They are offered shelter, health care and safety while giving them the opportunity to train in some simple trades such as a seamstress or a barista. They operate in a variety of countries including Thailand and India.

On the entertainment front, a few highlights, well, what an array of talent. There was a couple of numbers by The Yamba Tappers. These ladies not only tapped it out but looked fantastic in their costumes.

Luka Meyers gave us a musical interlude with her beautiful harp. We were then treated to Nicole and Jenna Cowling from Maclean. A couple of very talented Scottish dancers in sailor suits dancing The Sailors Hornpipe. The vintage bridal parade was a crowd favourite with gowns from 1946 to 2012. The models all looked fantastic in an array of lace, frills, net and trains. This parade finished with a set of three gowns covering three generations from one family. The afternoon was then brought to a close with a fantastic rendition of Polka Dot Bikini and all present enjoyed this immensely.

So, well done and thank you to all who sponsored, entertained, decorated and served us. Thank you to the Yamba Bowling Club for the venue and to chef Craig and his staff for a very enjoyable meal. Thank you to all who attended as without you this day would not be the celebration and success that it is. Congratulations go to Yamba Day and Evening VIEW along with Maclean and Grafton VIEW for the team effort in organising, executing and creating the celebration that is Yamba International Women's Day.

Yamba Seniors

THANK you to the Maclean Seniors for the lovely afternoon tea and the music and songs on their Seniors day in Seniors week. It was enjoyed by all from Yamba Seniors. I forgot to thank Iluka, Maclean and Casino for coming to our day.

Trip to the alpaca farm on Wednesday, March 22. There is one seat left on the bus and the cost for the day is $25 for morning tea and lunch and bus. Be at Yamba bowling club at 9.15 am and if you can have the right money it is a big help.

Next meeting is Friday, March 31. Be there at 9.15am. Guest speaker will be Warwick from Clarence Community transport. If you have never used them or do not know what they offer now is the time to learn. They do a lot for the community and we need to support them or like lots of things we will lose them.

Social morning will be Wednesday, April 5 at 9am for carpet bowls and 9.15am for hoi. Open for all over 50 years. It is a good morning of company and laughter.

On Mother's day in May we will be going overseas to Iluka for lunch. We are taking names for numbers. If interested in a trip to Twin Towns on Wednesday, June 14 1 need names at March meeting to know to order tickets for show and get prices for lunch and bus. Must have 20 people to go.

Members are reminded that the next meeting on March 23 will be a hands-on exercise, and everyone is most welcome to attend.

Maclean Seniors

AT THE March meeting, 61 members were welcomed by president Carole. Also welcomed was new member Jan Evans and welcomed back was Joyce Cotton after her stay in hospital. Jean and Athol Butcher were congratulated on their 63 years of marriage.

Our Seniors day was held on March 8 at Maclean Bowling Club at 1.30pm. Yamba Seniors Day was held on Sunday, March 5. The members who attended Yamba Seniors Day enjoyed the entertainment and the morning tea. Lunch was delightful. An excellent day was had by the 22 members who attended. Well organised Shirley and thanks for the lovely day. Thanks goes to Alan for driving the bus.

Our Seniors Day was well attended by 130 seniors who were entertained by Doug Charleston with an afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and sponge cake. It was lovely to have Mareeba, Widen Homes, Uniting Care, Lawrence over 50s and Yamba Seniors as our guests.

Thanks to the girls in the kitchen for your hard work in preparing the afternoon tea. A big thanks to Warren and Alan for your work for setting up the tables and chairs in the auditorium. Well done both of you. Thanks to Diana Starr helping set up and decorate the table.

To all the members who donated raffle prizes and tombolas thank you all very much. It is greatly appreciated especially by me as it makes my job a lot easier. Once again thank you all.

The guest speaker at the April meeting will be Mark Glaser a solicitor who will answer members' questions. If there is a particular topic please let me know before the meeting day so research can be done. A trip to the Honey place is arranged for Thursday, April 27. Details at our April meeting at 10am at Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday, March 11.

Mick O'Rielly died at Mareeba nursing Home age 99. Just two months away from being 100. Mick was a long-time member of Maclean Seniors.

Clarence Valley Ramblers

A PRIVATE property at Broadwater was our venue for March for the Clarence Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter. We had postponed the outing from the previous weekend due to the weather forecast, so our numbers were depleted, but 20 vehicles still arrived to enjoy a great fun-packed stay. This place is so popular that eight vehicles arrived Thursday, with the rest coming Friday after a few found themselves lost.

Morning and afternoon tea, with lots of goodies to enjoy over a cuppa, and of course many stories to tell about travels, and happenings in our lives.

We ran a competition with photos of our members from our birthday masquerade party. The winner was Shirley McLennan who named 32 from 42.

Some people even saw a streaker, but on closer inspection it was discovered he was wearing minute blue speedos as he took an outside bath under the trees. The lady members pampered to his needs bringing wine, grapes, a fan, a brush and a towel. Who was it I hear you ask? If you weren't there, then you will never know, as my lips are sealed. I will take bribes however and show you photos. All part, of the many laughs over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon we held a hotly contested triples disc bowls competition, with 10 teams vying for the prize. The finals saw Rex Watkins, Margaret Sherlock and Terry Cutting victorious, winning by one point from Bob Gardner, Dianne Kohn and Terry Hicks. The usual ladies played their card games under the trees and we then held our raffle with many lucky members winning a prize.

Saturday evening we lit the fire and members tried out the new club barbecue which was a great success. An enjoyable evening under the stars was had by all.

Early departures for a few members Sunday, and then it was time to pack up the trailer and head for home.

Next outing we travel south to Ulong.

Yamba Day View

OUR next luncheon meeting will be held on Monday, March 20 at the Yamba Bowling Club. Usual time of 10am for a 10.30am start. We will have a general meeting including a wrap of International Women's Day held last Friday. Again this day was a brilliant success. All present enjoyed the program and I am sure there were a few people hummimg Yellow Polka Dot Bikini all afternoon.

We will be celebrating St Patrick's Day this meeting. So wear some green or perhaps a shamrock necklace and perhaps a wee little leprechaun shall be spotted. There will be no guest speaker. We will have a chit chat instead.

New members and guests always welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 66463164 the Friday before.

Grafton Laurel Club

PRESIDENT Margaret Bailey welcomed 16 members to the March meeting held in the Legacy Rooms. This meeting was followed by the AGM with Legacy president Tom Cross officiating in the election of office bearers. Margaret Bailey was elected as president and treasurer and Lynn Griffith elected as secretary and publicity officer. Lorna Smidt was elected vice president. Guests attending the AGM were Pat Sharman and Barbara Green from Red Cross, legatee Aileen Garner and Legacy secretary Denise Commerford.

President Margaret Bailey read out her 2016 report for the AGM and it was interesting to be reminded of all the events that we had participated in throughout the year and which also take place in our Laurel Club. A big thank you to Legacy for the delicious lunch they provided for our AGM which was enjoyed by all who attended the meeting and subsequent AGM.

A reminder to our ladies that our next meeting will be on April 17 at 10am for 10.30am start. Any apologies please phone President Margaret Bailey.

Grafton View Club

President Helen Cashel welcomed 27 members and zone councillor Anne Dinham to the first meeting of 2017, which was our AGM. New office bearers were elected, with the exception of delegate and publicity officer, and were presented with their badges. No changes were made to the committee at this time. Zone councillor Anne read out the full code of conduct to members. The president thanked members for their ongoing support to the club and to The Smith Family.

A successful social outing was held in January at the Clock Tower Hotel, with 23 members attending.

Twenty eight members and their guests joined about 270 women at the recent International Women's Day held in Yamba. This was a very successful day with entertainers and guest speakers. It was lovely to catch up with past members of the executive, some coming from the Nambucca area, and members of other VIEW clubs. The IWD committee is to be congratulated on a well run function.

Guest speaker for our meeting on Tuesday, March 28 will be member Helen Smith who will be taking members through her jewellery-making journey and encouraging members to make their own bracelet on the day.

Anyone unable to attend needs to contact Vorna on 66424719 for catering purposes. Also a reminder that the price of meeting has increased to $23.75.

Dates for the Diary - As Anzac Day falls on April 25 our meeting has been brought forward to Tuesday, April 18. Please make sure you note this date.

Inner Wheel Club of Grafton

ON MARCH 7 the Inner Wheel Club of Grafton hosted a dinner for district chairman Ruth Cormish and her husband Dave. The function was held in the mezzanine room of South Services Club and apart from magnificent river views we were treated to an amazing sunset as well. President Alison Banks welcomed Ruth and Dave before Ruth spoke about her role as district chairman, her take on Inner Wheel and the need to have fun while remembering that the club is a "friendship” club focusing on women. Ruth also highlighted her project to concentrate on women's refuges until the end of her term. At the conclusion of the evening Bev Wheelahan thanked Ruth and Dave for their visit and extinguished our Candle of Friendship.

On March 14 our club election meeting was held at Vines and all positions nominated were accepted. Current president Alison Banks accepted another term as president. Vice president is Shirley Grainger, Rose Covre - secretary, Ross Wood - treasurer , Jean Tully - club correspondent, Cheryl Shepherd - International correspondent, Kay Power - social convenor, Maria Rowlands - club historian, Bev Wheelahan - editor, Helen Wyborn - public officer, Jill Campbell - welfare officer, Pat Cox and Roya Smith - committee members.

Congratulations to all our committee members and we look forward to another successful Inner Wheel year 2017-2018.

Maclean District Avicultural Society

THE Maclean District Avicultural Society (Caged Birds Club) held its Annual Bird Sale on Sunday, March 5 at the Maclean Showgrounds. We would like to thank all those who participated and also those who came along to support the club and buy some of the varied birds that we had for sale. The raffle winners were 1st - Rusty Kilduff, Copmanhurst, 2nd - Ced Webber, Lismore, 3rd Natalie, Chatsworth Island, 4th Royce Duckworth Maclean. For any further enquiries ring Trevor Painter on 66452767

DATES TO REMEMBER

Mar 18: Maclean and District Orchid Society meeting

Mar 20: Yamba Day View luncheon meeting, Yamba Bowling Club.

Mar 20: Grafton Red Cross March meeting, Legacy House Grafton.

Mar 22: Yamba Seniors alpaca farm trip.

Mar 27: Grafton UHA meeting, Grafton Base Hospital

Mar 28: Grafton View Club meeting

Mar 31: Yamba Seniors meeting

Apr 5: Yamba Seniors social morning

Apr 10: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary meeting.

Apr 17: Grafton Laurel Club meeting

May 10: Grafton UHA mothers day morning tea, Duke St Community Centre Grafton.

May 12: Grafton Floral Art Society Cancer Council morning tea