VALLEY ROUND-UP: All the community happenings

CVR Ramblers celebrate 10 years

CLARENCE Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter celebrated their 20th birthday with an outing at Brooms Head, where the first gathering was held back in February 1998.

There were 54 vans attending this year including one tent and 72 members and 24 visitors enjoyed a fabulous four days by the sea.

Many stories and reminiscing of past outings were discussed at either morning teas or happy hour in the afternoons.

Brooms Head Bowling Club were excited with the booking of 70 people to enjoy a Chinese dinner and to try our luck on their Friday night raffles.

The club handled the orders admirably and two of our members were lucky winners of meat trays in the raffle.

Saturday night was the big birthday banquet, with fresh prawns from Clarence River Fishermans Co-op and barbecue chickens from Brooms Head General Store accompanied with salads and followed by fruit salad and ice cream.

It was a perfect night to sit under the stars dressed up in our finery, listening to the waves rolling in and enjoying one another's company.

Special guests for the evening were Bevan and Shirley Summerland. Bevan was the 2nd Chapter President back in the early days, and they both had a great time catching up with friends.

Sunday morning was the cake cutting ceremony, and what a cake!

Carol Randall (our outgoing secretary of 10 years) had gone to extreme lengths to make the 20th celebration cake very special.

There were many gasps and a round of applause as the cake was unveiled, it was in the shape of a motorhome with Ma and Pa outside on the camping chairs enjoying a lunch of sandwiches and bananas.

Across the top of the cake on the awning roll were the words 'one of the mob', which is the Chapter slogan.

The cake was made by Wendy Noel who is fast becoming famous for her outstanding efforts in cake decorating.

The inaugural members in attendance: Lyn and Fred Payne, Yvonne and Don Tomlinson, Marlene and Rex Watkins, Lorraine and Tim Seale, Margaret Sherlock, Lyn McQueen, Deanna Mahwinney posed for a photo around the cake, while Lyn and Fred Payne and Bevan Summerland had the honour of cutting the cake.

Members headed home Sunday afternoon after what was a fabulous weekend of fun, laughter and cheer, with many booking their site for next year.

The Chapter's next outing will be at Broadwater on private property right next to the beach again with hosts Ray and Pauline.

Clarence River U3A

There will be no ART at Yamba on Friday, February 23, as the group is going on a bus trip to the Archibald exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The bus departs Yamba at 8.30am and includes morning tea at the Vines Cafe and then lunch at Ulmarra after the exhibition. Sounds like a great day out.

The Little Bit of Culture Group had a very enjoyable bus trip to Ballina last week. Following a lovely morning tea in the pleasant surroundings at Melbas Verandah, we proceeded to Ballina Manor for a tour and lunch. Many of the group dressed up and a good time was had by all. Patricia has six tickets still available for Aladdin at QPAC on March 17. If you have family or friends who would like to come, please contact Patricia ASAP 0407475254. These day trips to Brisbane are great fun with no parking or driving worries, just sit back and enjoy.

Poetry Plus at Caroona is going well, week one was all set up with pikelets and good china, one resident joined us and another last Tuesday and seemed to enjoy it, as did we. Some Caroona residents and their carers are coming to the Gardening Group on Friday, February 23, at Treelands Dr.

There is a lot happening at CRU3A, so check out the website: cru3a.u3anet.org.au.

Clarence Native Bees Group

Clarence Native Bees Group has organised another workshop at the Healing Centre in Victoria St, Grafton. Previous workshops have been sellout events and this one, on March 17, is sure to be popular.

Hive beetles, bush tucker, solitary bees, beauty products from the wax of stingless native bees and the rescue of beehives will feature, with morning tea and lunch provided also.

Well-known local beekeeper Wayne Fuller will speak on hive beetles. These invasive pests of both native and domestic hives have, in recent years, become an increasing problem for local beekeepers.

Janelle Brown will talk about bush tucker and the role of native bees. Janelle, co-ordinator of the Aboriginal Healing Centre and author and presenter of articles on bush tucker, is passionate about the nutrition and health benefits of indigenous food sources.

Solitary bees, those independent native bees, of which the blue carpenter and teddy bear bees are frequently recognised in our gardens, will be highlighted in a presentation by Ros Franklin. Ros is an enthusiastic advocate for solitary bees and her bee hotels always attract attention.

Paul McEwan will demonstrate the preparation of beeswax from native bees for lip balms and creams. A video by bee rescue expert Bob Rabbe, Australian Native Bee Rescue, will also be shown.

There will be time for questions throughout the workshop and a Q&A session at the end of the day with all speakers on the panel.

Venue: The Aboriginal Healing Centre, 18-26 Victoria St

When: March 17, 9.30am to 4pm

Price: $15 for members. $40 for non-members

Bookings: Close March 10

Contact: Ken and Carole Faulkner on 66433750, mobile 0418495460.

CWA Grafton

Grafton branch of CWA held its first meeting of the year with 20 members in attendance on February 9. Arrangements were made for a cookery demonstration day at the rooms with Gloria Hyatt who is a CWA state cookery judge. Gloria judged some cakes that were made by members and pointed out what we had done wrong and gave us points to follow to improve our results. A very interesting and informative day. We have been asked to serve afternoon tea at Jabour Park for cancer survivors during the Relay for Life on March 24.

Arrangements have been made for our annual teal fashion parade for ovarian cancer research on March 13 at the Masonic Hall in Bacon St. Tickets are available from Black Pepper in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Our annual handicraft and land cookery day will be held in Glenreagh on March 7. Handicraft and cookery are to be entered between 8.30am and 9.30am. There will be guest speakers at the CWA rooms while the handicraft and cooking are judged. After lunch the cooking and handicraft will be on display and the awards handed out to the winners. The winning handicraft entries will be sent to the state office for judging against entries from other branches throughout the state and winners announced at the state conference in Armidale in May. The winners of the cookery section will be able to cook them again and take to Armidale for the state judging.

Our next meeting will be held in our rooms in Duke St at 9.30am on March 9. Our handicraft friendship mornings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 9.30am.

Grafton Breast Cancer Support Group

Our March meeting will be held on Friday, March 2, at the South Grafton District Ex-Servicemen's Club, 2 Wharf St, South Grafton, at 10am.

Come for a cuppa, a chat, or to ask questions or share stories or concerns. All welcome! Family members, carers, men and women.

We have funds to help you with your treatment-related challenges. We're here to support you.

If you have had a breast cancer diagnosis and need any help or just a friendly ear, please contact us.

Phone co-ordinator Janette Nethercott 0405122028 or for financial support phone treasurer Janet on 66432943.

Grafton VIEW Club

The beginning of 2018 had 19 members and two very well-behaved great-granddaughters enjoying a happy social at the Jacaranda Hotel. Everyone was rested over the Christmas break and looking forward to another interesting year.

The first meeting of the year will be held on February 27 at the Grafton District Services Club, commencing 10.30am for 11am. Subs are due, IWD tickets are to be paid for and the usual luncheon charges. Please try and bring the correct money as the treasurer will be very busy at this time. If you are unable to attend on the day but wish to attend IWD, please pay a committee member as tickets have to be purchased the next day.

As this is also our election of officer and AGM, there will be no guest speaker. A reminder that if you cannot attend a meeting, you must phone Vorna on 66424719. Anyone interested in joining our club or visiting to see what it's all about can do so by contacting Helen Smith on 66423867.

Quota International of Lower Clarence

Quota is up and running for the new year. Already in 2018, members have held a very successful summer fundraising raffle with the Yamba accommodation prize (donated by Denise Gillies of Iluka Yamba Real Estate) being won by a very happy Bernadette Head of Alstonville. Thank you to everyone who supported.

Planning is under way for our annual Craft Fair to be held on September 29 and 30 at Yamba Bowling Club.

With membership sitting at 12, we were thrilled to welcome Sarah Auer as a new member at our February meeting. Sarah brings many skills to our group and is already upholding Quota's motto of "We Share”.

If you would like to meet with Quota members in a social setting, a group of members will be having a friendship get-together at Yamba Cinema on Tuesday, February 27. Contact Dianne on 0408685045 for more information.

Quota meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5.45pm in the Yamba Bowling Club boardroom. For more information, phone Suzanne on 0434430754.

Tartan Brushy Day Club

February 2018: We enjoyed a happy time with the Country Ramblers at our last meeting of 2017. We look back with thanks to all of our faithful entertainers and volunteers. Our Christmas lunch was another happy occasion and Full Circle gave us a lovely program.

We are ready for another good year. We have held our AGM, which was well-attended, and congratulations to all those holding positions. Trish and Murray are once again joint co-ordinators and Marie our administrator. Our volunteers are continuing with their various positions and are always willing to step in and help when they are needed.

We are now well into our 2018 program and looking foreword to future activities.

New volunteers and members are always welcome. For inquires, please contact Trish York 66448165 or Murray Fowke at 66453328.

Yamba Seniors

Meeting day is February 23 at 9.15am. We will have a guest speaker on hearing and you will be able to have a check-up as well. Social morning is March 7 at Yamba Bowling Club, names down for carpet bowls at 9.15am, cost $5, hoi 9.30am, cost $3.50 and something for the table. All most welcome, old and new members. We have morning tea and a raffle. For anyone over 55 years, it's a good way to meet people and have fun. We are going on a river cruise on March 14, cost is $17 for ferry, buy your own lunch and drinks on board. Names and money to Janette by March 1. See you at the meeting.

Yamba Yabbies Toastmasters Club

"Love is in the Air” at Yamba Yabbies meeting number 240 on February 15 when Toastmaster Alister chose love as the theme and members were thrilled to listen to all the explanations of love in different languages. Caz as timer kept to the theme with the word of the night being passion, so there was lots of passion throughout the meeting. Jan C kept the meeting rolling as timer, Brendon as meeting listener collected a little coinage at the meeting's end and Pam gave a very encouraging general evaluation of the whole meeting.

Alister began the round- robin segment with the words of a song: "I met my love by the gas works wall.” Quite funny stories evolved. Maureen as first speaker in speech What About Santa? told us the story about two little boys in hospital and their requests from Santa. She said her best allies throughout her life were Santa and the Easter Bunny.

Second speaker was Genevieve, who gave us her second speech from the Competent Communicator Project 2 with the title Keep Cup. Genevieve will become an accomplished speaker and is very easy to listen to.

In the Soap Box segment we heard from Maureen and her beef was the question 'How are we today?' followed by Caz and her frustration of four-wheel driving on beaches, and Joy spoke of the Return and Earn recycling instigated by the NSW Government Container Deposit Scheme. This will be up and running very soon at the Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure.

Noel was Table Topics Master in the tw0-minute impromptu segment and called on Brendon, Jan C, Genevieve, Pam, Caz and Ilma as speakers. Maureen and Pam did the evaluations.

Just a reminder that renewals are due by end of March. Meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of the month at Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure at 7pm sharp in the boardroom. Visitors are welcome, so if interested in improving your public speaking skills, join us for a meeting. For more, phone Jan 66451266 or check Facebook. Next meeting March 1.

Dates to Remember

March 2: Maclean Uniting Church World Day of Prayer Service

March 5: International Women's Day morning tea, Iluka Library

March 6: Maclean District Historical Society annual meeting, Maclean Museum

March 9: International Women's Day VIEW Club fundraiser

March 14: Yamba Seniors river cruise

April 8: Yamba Seniors Day

Sept 29-30: Quota International Lower Clarence Craft Fair