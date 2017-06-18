22°
News

VALLEY ROUND-UP: All the community news this week

18th Jun 2017 5:00 AM



Clarence Valley Arts Festival

Renowned artist Fay Boyd has announced a scholarship to Fay Boyd's Fine Art School in 2018 for the artist producing the most outstanding still life at this year's Clarence Valley Arts Festival, which will be held in Maclean Showgrounds from July 7-9.

Fay's prize is worth upwards of $600 and will entitle the winner to attend a workshop of their choice at the Fine Art School in Grafton in April 2018.

It is among over $13,000 in prizes which will be awarded to place-getters in the nine art, craft and quilting sections at Maclean's annual arts and crafts competition, now the biggest of its kind in regional NSW.

Fay is a distinguished contributor to the cultural life of the valley. Born in South Grafton, and schooled at Baryulgil, she has always been involved in the culture of the valley, from eisteddfods to church music. She created the art school to support and encourage local creative minds in the visual arts.

"Each year i have tried to support local artists by donating scholarships and part scholarships. I feel because we are so far from the major art schools that our local artists don't have the opportunity to learn that city people do, without great expense.

"When I created the school, i felt that if i could run a small art school here, and contract Australia's leading artists renowned for their ability to teach, it would improve the knowledge and skills of local talented people, and improve their capacity to sell their work.”

"Over the years I've always had great friendships and support from people in the Lower Clarence, people like Pat Jenkins who helped me this year with my brochure.

"In turn I've always supported Ferry Park Gallery with information and help; and have supported Lower Clarence artists who attend my school.

"We've seen great emerging talents from the Lower River in recent years, people like Liz Slater, Jenny Johns and Pam Birrell.

"I go back always to what my old mum, who is now 101, taught me: that we need to give back to the community that supports us, with things like playgrounds and swimming pools and other community infrastructure that supports families.

"My aim in community support has always been to help keep our cultural pursuits strong.”

The festival also offers an Open Fine Art prize worth $2000, open to artists, sculptors, photographers and entrants in the Art Quilts category of its Patchwork and Quilting section. The competition is open to entrants until the end of June. Entry forms can be found online at www.clarenceriverarts festival.com.au or at Ferry Park Gallery at the southern entrance to Maclean.

Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group

Fibromyalgia is chronic disorder, with wide spread muscle pain, fatigue and multiple tender spots.

Sleep disturbance, morning stiffness headaches, irritable bowel syndrome, painful menstrual periods, numbing of the extremities, restless leg syndrome, temperature sensitivity and cognitive memory problems (Fibro Fog), are known symptoms.

The causes are unknown, sometimes it comes after a physically or emotionally stressful or traumatic experience, such as a car accident, death, divorce, cancer or surgery. It can be linked to rheumatoid arthritis and auto-immune disease like lupus.

People with Fibromyalgia lack the deep, restorative level of sleep called non-rapid-eye-movement, that's why we wake in the morning, not feeling fully rested.

Some people wake in the morning with muscle aches as if they have been working out all night.

We are all trying to control some level of neuropathic pain. Fibromyalgia can hide problems and it can magnify pain. With this weather change the atmospheric pressure is increasing our pain.

If you have Fibromyalgia, or think you might have it, we would like to meet you, we are here to support each other, come and meet our group. Bring along a friend or your carer they are very welcome.

Our meetings are held at 'Aruma' 175 Queen St, Grafton. They are held the third Wednesday of every month. Next meeting is June 21, from 9.30am-noon. Phone Coleen for more information on 0428228134.

CRU3A

The Gardening Club has a Wards coach (54 seats) travelling to Bangalow market on Sunday, June 25 and all U3A members/partners/friends are welcome. We would like to fill the bus. Cost is $25 payment by Friday (June 23) please and Ros will be at Treelands Drive Community Centre gardening that morning. Sorry payment can't be collected on the day. Pick-ups are at Ferry Park at 7.45am, RTA stop opposite Centrelink, Yamba at 8.05am, Palmers Island School 8.15am and Woombah Woods Caravan Park 8.30am. The coach parks right in the market grounds and there are plenty of food stalls, great coffee, books, art and of course, plants. We will be there from around 9.45am to 1.30pm so there's time to check out the town as well. We will stop at Lismore Bunnings on the way home, and have about 30 minutes there. This will be a terrific day out. Please contact Ros via email kitesway@westnet.com.au or phone 66460235.

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod

The Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod begins on Saturday at the Civic Hall, Maclean, and the committee is looking forward to a successful week. The program provides for a diversity of performers of all ages and is an opportunity for entrants to showcase their talent. There has been a great response from musicians in the local and surrounding districts.

The adjudicator for this year is Philip Sketchley OAM. He has a distinguished career as pianist, conductor, accompanist and musical director. He has been an adjudicator at many eisteddfods and is an examiner for HSC Exams in NSW.

Members of the public are welcome to attend all sessions. Throughout the week there will be many individual performances in events for voice, piano and instrumental. These are organised into morning and afternoon sessions where supportive audiences are encouraged. Of particular interest is "Schools Morning” on June 20 where audiences will enjoy choirs, instrumental groups and verse speaking.

Tickets are available at the door: adults $5 per session, concession $3, school children under 18 free.

The final "Celebration Concert” is on Saturday, June 24 at 2pm. This concert will feature many of the outstanding performances of the week as well as championship performers. The eisteddfod would not be a success without the generous support of many sponsors, including Clarence Valley Council. The committee also appreciates the many volunteers who give their time to assist in the smooth running of the program.

A canteen is open at all sessions for tea, coffee and light refreshments.

For further details go to the website www.lowerclarence musiceisteddfod.org.au.

Maclean and District Orchid Society

100 beautiful plants were benched at the meeting in May, to admire and assess. Judges' Choice Orchid, Neil and Carol Campbell's Den. (Dal's Dream x Dal's Diamond) x Dal's Memory 'Carol-Lea'; Popular Vote Orchid, a tie, between Neil and Carol Campbell's Dendrobium, and Terry and Penny Bird's Fdk. After Dark; Judges' Choice Flower, Brian Donaghy's Zygo Cactus; Popular Vote Flower, Kath Saunders' Protea. Guest speaker Col Andrews of Alstonville, shared his experience on breeding and caring for Hardcane Dendrobiums.

Next meeting is Saturday, June 17. Plants are benched by 1pm; meeting begins at 1.30pm after the judging. Lucky door and raffle prizes are included, plus afternoon tea. So, do feel welcome to come along to the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church St, Maclean, and share the beauty of nature with like-minded souls.

Grafton Floral Art Society

Members of the Grafton floral Art Society were welcomed by President Doreen Winkley at the meeting held on June 8.

Four apologies were received and accepted. Thank you cards were distributed by Secretary Nancy, to the ladies who assisted with the Cancer Council morning tea.

The floral display to be held at Grafton Shoppingworld during July Race week was confirmed and will be held July 11-15 being the major race week.

It was unanimously resolved that the annual donation of $300 be forwarded to the Westpac Helicopter Service.

The demonstrator for the meeting was Freda who demonstrated five different designs.

Firstly a diagonal arrangement in a black urn container outlining the shape with trimmed umbrella grass and using red poisettias down the shape.

Golden banksias formed a symmetrical design in a grey container using their fine foliage for height and filling. A round bowl design followed, the outline being fine pine foliage, poinsettias and snow flake covered the bowl.

Next was a small modern design with unusual shaped small cycad foliage and a small round poisettia placed in the focal area.

The final design was a free style mass design, using trimmed umbrella grass for height, palm and zanado foliage for outline, the focal area was massed poinsettias, and high on the left hand side two fawn fans were placed and as a balance on the lower right side, round cane balls were placed.

President Doreen mentioned that the usual first meeting in July should be the AGM but owing to the display at Shoppingworld would now be held on July 27.

A reminder to members that the next meeting on June 22 will be a hands on exercise. should you be interested in the art of flower arranging you are most welcome to attend.

Grafton View Club

President Helen Cashel welcomed 19 members to the recent May meeting.

Guest speaker was Kerry Little, Health Manager of Clarence Care and Support, caring for people in their homes. It was very interesting to learn what services are available in the Valley.

May was a busy month for members, with visits to Maclean VIEW Club's 39th birthday and Woolgoolga VIEW Club's 33rd birthday. Fifteen members and friends travelled to Glenreagh for morning tea at the Glenreagh CWA rooms, browsing through their clever craft works, then across to the Golden Dog for an excellent lunch.

June's meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27, with guest speaker Kate Armstrong, Educator Manager of respiratory problems.

Once again we will be having a craft basket for a birthday raffle. Please have all items in by the August meeting. I know a few members will be attempting to make the 'spaghetti' scarves we were shown by a CWA member, these should be interesting.

Anyone unable to attend a meeting needs to phone Vorna on 66424719 for catering purposes.

Yamba Seniors

Birthday luncheon on Wednesday, June 28 with our meeting before at 9.30am. Our guest speaker will be Warwick from Clarence Valley Community Transport, who will tell you all they do in transport so if you do not know be there at 9.15 am to pay for your lunch and get raffle tickets.

Get your name down for luncheon as they will close June 23 at 5pm. Phone Shirley or Janette to book. If your name is down and you do not come, you have to pay. Cost $15 for members, while for non-members it's $18.

Next social morning will be on Wednesday, July 5 for carpet bowls.

All are welcome to come along, so get your names down for bowls to start at 9am and hoi at 9.15am.

Subs are now due, for only $5 per year to be a member.

The Dean Doyle show on at the club today, get your tickets at the club asap for $12 with roast lunch included.

$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

The State Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund can't help the Grafton Regional Gallery just now says local MP Chris Gulaptis.

Major construction work begins for new Grafton bridge

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis watches construction get under way.

Piles driven in for second Clarence crossing at Grafton

Rates debate rages at community meeting

CFMEU North Coast representative Dean Reily, Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division and Robert Usher from Clarence Valley Community Unions.

Community unions meeting continues rate debate in the Clarence.

A vocal performance to remember

Anne Gray performs at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod kicked off on Saturday

Tea, fashion and a whole lot of fun

Maclean Cup Day High Tea and Fashion Parade was a huge hit this year, selling out tickets

Highest honour for firies

Robert Cox and Alan Tucker, who both received Australian Fire Service Medals, with John Lawrence (middle) who was awarded with a long service medal for his 43 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade.

RFS volunteers praised with long service medals

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

