VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for 16/7

Maclean Rotary Club

MACLEAN Rotary Club president Anne Farrell has successfully arranged to receive a donation of 16 mattresses being disposed of by Maclean District Hospital.

The mattresses have been transported by fellow Rotarian Karl Causley of Causley Fresh and delivered to the warehouse of Rotary's Donations in Kind in Brisbane. The mattresses will be packed in a shipping container together with other donations of medical equipment destined for Gerehu Hospital, near Port Moresby. , Papua New Guinea. This hospital currently has over 300,000 patient presentations per year.

Maclean District Hospital acting nursing unit manager Domnic Bennett said he was pleased to be able to assist with the donation after the Ministry of Health approved the purchase of new safer and more comfortable beds and mattress for Maclean District Hospital.

"It is great to see these mattresses going to another care facility less fortunate than us,” he said.

Rotary's Donations in Kind source surplus goods and products within Australia that have no further use here and can be used to support Rotary projects in developing countries. Items that are most needed are for schools and medical centres such as school desks and chairs; and health related items. such as hospital equipment, beds, instruments and linen.

Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group

The next meeting will be held at Aruma, 75 Queen St, Grafton, on July 19 from 9.30am till 12 noon. We invite you to join us and if you have a carer or friend we invite them to come along too. We look forward to seeing you. Please ring Colleen on 0428 228 134 for more information.

Clarence Valley Hunting Club

A meeting of members of the Clarence Valley Hunting Club will be held at the Lawrence Hall, Sunday, from 11am. Members will be given an update on the proposed National Firearms Agreement, new licensing requirements and other general information. A date will be set for our first AGM most probably in September giving us time to have our finances audited and our annual report collated. At the conclusion of the meeting, a free family sausage sizzle will be the order of the day and any prospective new members may come along with enquiries concerning applications for shooters licenses, firearm registration, firearm repairs and maintenance and lawful hunting requirements. The barbecue will be BYOG but soft drinks will be on sale. For further information please call secretary Roger Jones on 0459 112 784.

Coastal Emu Alliance

The next meeting of the Coastal Emu Alliance is on July 26 from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Environmental Learning Facility Grafton, near the Landfill, 704 Armidale Rd.

Agenda:

Brief updates:

1. Emu genetics research

2. Survey program and web-based app development.

3. NPWS - pig control, recent emu activity in burnt areas, first emu chicks for 2017.

4. Detector dog surveys and SOS program update.

5. Bungawalbin projects - Landcare and Envite.

6. Coldstream project - project outcomes and future opportunities.

7. ET Education funding bid - Koala and Emu across the Clarence.

8. Coastal Emu videos and website.

Presentation:

"Rewilding” - how the concept of rewilding might align well with our emu conservation objectives.

Oisin Sweeney - Senior Ecologist - National Parks Association.

Discussion:

. Drones for conservation - how do we best use this technology for emu survey.

. Emu business case - seeking to ratify this document as our collaborative approach for project development, funding bids etc.

. Stewardship - building a network of informed, sympathetic and supportive landholders will achieve much of our emu recovery objectives - how do we achieve this?

. Funding - what are the opportunities and how do we strategically target - as individual groups and collaboratively as an Alliance.

Any other items let me know or raise on the day.

Thanks to those who have indicated they can or cannot make it. Others please let me know so I have an idea of numbers.

CRU3A

The Yamba Art Group welcomed Jan Hudson who is new to the Clarence having relocated from Victoria with her husband. Jan is a retired art teacher and gave us a tutorial on watercolour techniques and inspired us all on the fun you can have with watercolour. We look forward to Jan sharing her expertise with us at a later date. Being a new CRU3A member, Jan has joined the Thursday art group.

A new Art Appreciation Group is commencing on Friday September 1 at Treelands Dr Community Centre. Brian Doherty, a retired art teacher will guide you to a deeper appreciation of art so that you can explore the world of art with greater understanding. Prior knowledge of the Art World is not necessary. Contact Brian on suedozza@gmail.com for enrolment or enquiries.

The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus are back presenting an "Afternoon at the Proms” with Greg Butcher at the helm and David Helfgott and Desan Padayachee on Sunday October 29 at 2pm. ALBOC's Patricia is organising a party booking, so please contact her to reserve yourself a seat, apkan1@gmail.com.

The Gardening group has Maclean Orchid Society president as guest speaker on July 28, at Treelands Dr. A trip to a garden at Condong followed by a visit to the Tweed Gallery is planned on Sunday July 30. Open to all, cost $25. Ring Ros 6646 0235 for more info. The Croquet Groups have lost several weeks play due to inundation of grounds. There are over 50 members now, with an average attendance in high 20s to 30s each Tuesday. We will have our half year lunch at Kai Reka in Raymond Laurie Centre after play on Tuesday July 25. Please let Ros know if you wish to come asap. The Yamba Bowlo Croquet group on Wednesday now have around 16, they can play unless it's pouring. Both groups commence at 8.30am. Ring Ros 6646 0235 for more info.

Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association

On behalf of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association, I am writing to thank the people of the Clarence and particularly people from the Lower River for their support during the 2017 Clarence River Arts Festival which was held at Maclean Show Grounds this last weekend, 7-9 July.

We were blessed with truly wonderful weather. While we haven't yet completed all our counts, it seems likely that we reached our target of 1500 people, including hundreds of children, who visited the Festival over the three days to enjoy and share in the skills of hundreds of local and regional artists and craftspeople. Visitors also got to enjoy fine foods from Clarence Caterers and Farm to Plate Woodfired Pizzas, as well as quilt making, spinning and weaving and jewellery making demonstrations, a great fashion parade of wearable art, crafty market stalls, buskers, with arts and crafts activities for children. This is only the second year in recent times we have held the Festival at the Show grounds and we feel that the success of the Festival this year reflected the wonderful local support we have had.

Again there were over 600 entries from all over Australia, but most of them were local, including increasing support from people in the Grafton and Ulmarra areas, enabling us to showcase the truly amazing talents of local people in a competitive environment. We received mass entries in our junior art from local public schools like Chatsworth Island and Ulmarra. Our judges came from near and far and did an excellent job of giving us independent assessments of the skills of our competitors. Our prize money cost us nearly $14 000 out of a total budget of $30 000, and many of our winners were also local, enabling us to return our investment in many cases to local artists and creators.

We had incredible support in the local media, including in your newspaper. We had record levels of sponsorship from local businesses, including Maclean Picture Framing and SPAR which each sponsored a whole Section, and Stanford's Pharmacy. Fay Boyd gave us a generous scholarship to her Art School next year, won by talented local Pam Birrell. There was great support from CVC and another 24 local businesses and individuals, including from Dr Tiley, our Patron, who has promised us $2000 each year for three years.

When the Mayor, Jim Simmons, opened the event on Thursday night he reinstated a tradition that enabled Grafton Regional Gallery to acquire an art work for its Lower Clarence Community Art Collection. That work was Malcolm King's "Birrinba -Mountains to the Sea”. Congratulations go to Malcolm, but thanks also go to Mayor Simmons who has enabled a strong Council tradition of supporting local artists to continue.

Many of our members these days are elderly, so we were very pleased and proud that on the Monday after the Festival, the day we had arranged to clean up the Show Ground, help arrived in the form of four lovely, cheerful and strong people from the Lower Clarence Magpies Rugby League club, Belinda and Belinda and their husbands, John and Sam.

As usual we have of course had great support from the Maclean Pipe Band, which added to the entertainment, and from Brian and Lou Ferrie of the Maclean Show Society, who always do what they can to make things easier for us. Maclean SES volunteers were present for the three days to enable us to deal with any safety incidents, of which there were thankfully none.

We will be publishing a comprehensive list of our prize winners on our website as soon as possible, so readers can find out all the details. www.clarenceriverartsfestival

.com.au

Jenny Thomas

President, Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association

Maclean Community Markets

Daniel Gray presented a cheque from Maclean Community Markets to June Riggall and Rhonda Tait of the Maclean View Club, to assist them in their fundraising efforts for the Smith Family.

There were a lot of people out looking for a bargain on Saturday morning, with a lot of holiday makers here for the school holidays.

Maclean and District Orchid Society

At the next Meeting, Saturday July 15, there will be a Q&A time with show marshall and long-time member, Ken Woods. Feel welcome to come along to the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church Street, Maclean. Plants are benched by 1pm, and the meeting begins at 1.30pm after the judging. Lucky door and raffle prizes and afternoon tea are included; and Orchids Plus has plants to sell, so see Peter.

In June, 71 beautiful plants were benched, to admire and for assessment. Judges' Choice Orchid, Ons. Succubus 'Night Shift', Sue King; Judges' Choice Flower, Gwen Gerard's white Camellia; Popular Vote Orchid, Angraecum leonis, Peter Zylstra; Popular Vote Flower, Sue King's Tillandsia. President Terry Bird gave a couple of interesting and spectacular power-point Presentations, from Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden, and the 2017 Tokyo Orchid Show.

Tartan Brushy

Tartan brushy is going well through wintery days with our activities and faithful entertainers. Tony Bates presented a lovely morning of music. We had a representative from Community Transport and members asked many questions and told of their own experiences. Mareeba also visited. Sadly we have lost one of our Mareeba members.

Our members take turns in being MC for the day and although first timers are often nervous they have a try and gain a new experience. We have welcomed a new Member recently and Cowper Public School students have visited us and join in with the afternoon activity. Country Ramblers have also entertained us and we are always happy to see them.

Our trading table always goes well and we have good support from Members. Quizzes and articles are often included in our programme as well as our weekly exercises and Tai Chi. Mal and Janet Gallagher entertained us which was most enjoyable and well received by all. Winter bugs have hit a few Members but we know they will bounce back to good health and join us again soon. Roger Green cheered us all up when attendance was low and we had a good sing a long reliving old memories.

Our visit to Ulmarra was enjoyable, it was a sunny day and members strolled around looking at the beautiful craft and visiting the op shop and that incredible book shop. We then enjoyed a lovely lunch at the Ulmarra Hotel. A great day, thanks to all those who made it possible. Thanks also to our kitchen staff who have done a wonderful job while being short handed during the past few weeks.

2017 is the 40th Anniversary of Day Clubs in NSW so Tartan Brushy wishes you all many more happy years together.

For enquiries on joining our club please contact Murray Fowke 6645 3328 or Trish York 6644 8165.

Yamba Day View

Well we are off to the races! That is our theme for this months luncheon meeting on July 17. As usual it will be held at the Yamba Bowling Club 10am as the gates open for a 10.30am! So ladies if you wish to partake there will be a prize for the best hat or fascinator.

Before we past the finishing post we will hear from our guest speaker Wendy Plater from Landcare. Landcare was a grassroots movement dedicated to managing environmental issues in local communities across Australia. An interesting topic to see what is happening in our own Clarence Valley now.

As members of Yamba Day VIEW, we offer our condolences to the Wiseman family on the resent passing of our past member Jean Wiseman.

For those members of Yamba Day VIEW that were donating to the Car Boot Sale, Day VIEW will not be holding a stall. So ladies pleased do not bring goods to the Luncheon Meeting this Monday.

New members and guests welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 6646 3164.

Yamba Evening View

Now we know how to choose a diamond. Just ask one of the Watkins family. Our guest speakers, Brendan and Darlene our local goldsmith and jeweller, had the ladies enthralled with their knowledge of this precious gem.

From the mine to the market, we went from South Africa, to Antwerp, and heard about the way the stones are sorted and cut.

We then followed them on a safari, and marvelled at the prices these gems cost!

Our Learning for Life Program helps students further their education, this is achieved by The Smith Family and View Clubs.

In Botswana, due to revenues generated by diamonds, every child receives free schooling until age thirteen, beyond primary 95% is provided by government.

What happens at a View Club meeting? Friends meeting new friends, chatter and laughter.

A wonderful dinner, the warm feeling that you have contributed to such a worthy recipient... a primary or secondary student.

And last but not least, enjoying our wonderful guest speakers, who give up their time to share some amazing experiences with us, so thank you to all who take part.

DATES TO REMEMBER

July 19: Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting

July 20: Grafton Probus Club meeting

July 23: CRU3A Christmas in July

July 28: Chatsworth Island Cent Auction

July 29: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary car boot sale

Aug 2: Maclean Senior Citizens AGM

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day

Oct 29: Afternoon at the Proms