VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news for this week

Grafton International Women's Day

Grafton Community Centre will be the venue to celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday March 8. The breakfast will begin at 7am and finish at 8.30am to allow working women to attend.

The guest speaker is Nola Mackey, an historian with a wealth of local research who will have an historical look at what our female ancestors were getting up to and why. Cost is $20 for a hot breakfast.

Clarence Valley Women Inc (CVWI) is proudly hosting this event and copies of the newly reprinted Oral Histories of Nine Fantastic and Diverse Women will be available for $30. Breakfast bookings close Friday, March 3. Please contact Susan: 0419<TH>960<TH>370 or sue.howland2464@ gmail.com

Mighty Clarence Toastmasters

Mighty Clarence Toastmasters Meeting on February 15 was a very special one, and slightly different to the norm; the club was celebrating its 25th twenty-fifth anniversary and had invited former members and also District 90 Executives along to join in. These visitors came from far and near to share memories and to renew old friendships.

We were a little late starting but Sergeant at arms Giorgio settled us all down so that President Bill could open the meeting and welcome all who came. He gave an eloquent speech regarding the finest points of the club before he handed over to our toastmaster of the evening, Henry.

Henry introduced our Oxley Division Director, Jan, who presented a certificate of recognition to the club; presenting it to the president and also our charter member, Nancye.

He gave another introduction to our Area 17 Director, Donna, who had two service awards to present. The first was to Maureen Castle for twenty years of service to Toastmasters, and the other to Nancye Eggins in recognition of her 25 years of commitment.

Three ladies who are the longest serving members of the club gave brief speeches: Nancye recalled the history of the club, Leonie followed with her recollections and Florence also spoke of how Toastmasters had enabled her to speak to other groups.

Then it was time to party. We enjoyed a good half hour of 'nibblies and natter' with a most appetising spread provided by the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club (our venue for all 25 twenty-five years!)

Glasses were charged and Nancye proposed the toast to the club and Toastmasters.

We got back into meeting mode and settled down to enjoy the standard Table Topics which were conducted by Janet whose enthusiasm and humour was almost matched by the speakers. Former toastmasters have still got it.

This confidence showed when David conducted a final section asking for any of our visitors to recall something of their toastmaster history. We certainly heard some good stories.

All good things come to an end and President Bill closed the meeting and thanked all for their participation and friendship.

Mighty Clarence toastmasters meets at 6.30pm on the first and third Wednesday at South Services Club, visitors are always welcome.

Email: mightyclarence toasties@gmail.com; or call/text 0401<TH>548<TH>895; we are also on Facebook.

South Grafton CWA Evening Branch

At our first meeting for the year it was great for members to catch up and share stories after the Christmas break.

Gai, our Ag/Environment Officer, has done some research on the Quandong tree which is our flora study for this year. Leonie brought along a branch and fruit off her tree at home and we learnt how the kernel has been used over the years for medicinal purposes by the indigenous Australians. The fruit is sometimes called the 'bush peach' and is now used for jams. Gai supplied members with scones and Quandong jam for supper. The tree is related to the Sandalwood tree and can be made into beautiful jewellery.

Group CWA is organising our Cookery and Handicraft Day at Sawtell on March 1 where items will be selected to be judged at our Annual Conference at Tumbi Umbi in May. The first council Meeting for the year will be at Maclean on March 15.

Leonie, our International Officer, reported on her trip to Canberra in February for the International workshop on Nepal, our country of study. We will learn more about this country at future meetings.

A speaker on Handicraft will attend our next meeting which will be held on Thursday, evening March 9 at 7pm at Grafton CWA Rooms. Visitors and new members are always welcome to join us.

VIEW International Women's Day Yamba

Tickets are selling very quickly for this great annual event taking place at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday March 10. Doors will open at 9am to allow participants to have morning tea and peruse the wonderful goods that our many diverse stalls will have on display and for sale. The official program commences promptly at 10am and includes dancing and singing items as well as an interview with three very special guests, a Vintage Bridal fashion parade, and a guest speaker from a very worthwhile charity, Destiny Rescue.

The ticket price includes a delicious two course lunch followed by tea and coffee. The program concludes at 2pm. Tickets are $27.50 and it is very important that participants follow the booking instructions below.

Bookings to Joy Lauder 6646 1124 or email yanogi@bigpond.com (individuals & groups/tables of 12)

Bookings are essential & tickets (available from mid-January) must then be purchased in person or by phoning Yamba Bowling Club 6646 2305, or on-line at ticketbooth.com.au(follow prompts Yamba IWD)

Bring your friends and family along to this great fundraising day for The Smith Family's Learning for Life Program which supports educational opportunities for disadvantaged children and their parents.

Maclean View Club

Welcome to our members and guests for the first meeting of the year. We started with our Annual General Meeting, presiding over the elections was Anne Dinham Zone Councillor.

A new committee was formed for 2017, congratulations to the 2017 committee, a huge thank you to the outgoing ones, for all their hard work and dedication.

Members will be looking forward to another busy year, enjoying fun and friendship, whilst raising monies for disadvantaged Australian Children in a Learning For Life Education Program.

Guest speaker for the day was Jo Dunn from The Cosmetic Clinic, Maclean. Jo gave an interesting talk in various ways to help with skin problems. Also how women can make their skin more radiant!

Thank you Jo, I'm sure you will have a few ladies making an appointment.

March meeting, will be "Trivia” so get the Light Bulbs working and sharpen up the pencils.

A reminder: The International Women's Day is on Friday March 10 at Yamba Bowling Club, starting at 9am with Morning Tea, Cost $27.50.

Just a reminder ladies: View Luncheon will now cost $22.

Ladies wanting to join our friendly, fun, club or if they want to come along to learn about our View Club, will be made very welcome. Contact President Ruth Toyer on 6645<TH>1372.

Apologies for March Meeting: by Monday March 13 to June Riggall on 6645<TH>5648 also any dietary requirements.

Grafton Floral Art Society

Members of the Grafton Floral Art Society were welcomed to their meeting by President Doreen Winkley and it was pleasing to note that Bev Fountain had decided to join the group. Unfortunately six apologies were rendered and accepted.

Correspondence was received from the Garden Club of Australia acknowledging the Grafton Society's 40th Anniversary and the Committee will be organising a celebration of the anniversary. Further correspondence was received from the Westpac Helicopter Service seeking permission to ensure we can communicate re names, addresses and donations with NNSW.

The Secretary of the NSW Floral Art Association, Mary Sweeney, sent a lengthy report on activities at Mittagong, and advising the Newcastle Regional Show, March 3 - 5, and R.H.S. of NSW meeting March 22. The Queensland Floral Art Society has now reconvened and forwarded their January 2017 Newsletter with colourful displays from the previous year.

<FZ,1,0,20>The main topic for general discussion was whether the Cancer Council morning tea be held, and it was resolved that it be organised for Friday May 5, and booking was confirmed to hold it at the Joan Muir Hall Community Centre, Turf Street, Grafton

As the meeting was a hands on exercise, four designs were tabled for assessment, orange liliums, tall foliage with a strelitzia bloom was artistically displayed with a tall bare twig like stem protruding from the centre.

Another bowl of dried agapanthus heads and green foliage surrounded them made an interesting display. With assistance Bev produced an asymetrical design in a pedestal container featuring strelitzia foliage for height and balance, maroon bromeliad flowers, stems of coleus and pine used for filling. A small traditional style bowl design, the centre placement was catstail fern the surrounds were pine and camellia foliage and the followed sprays of red pentas with white schrimp type stems placed throughout.

With the hot weather that has prevailed it only takes a few flowers and foliage in a home to make one feel good, it is most important the way they are arranged.

A reminder that the next meeting will be held on March 9 and will have a nominated demonstrator. Should you be interested in the art of flower arranging you are most welcome to attend, even if only as an observer.

Yamba Day View

With International Women's Day fast approaching final preparations are under way. So it is important now to double check that all tickets have been purchased so those all important table seating are locked in.

Also if you wish there is a theme for the day and that is 'Naughty-cal'. So if you feel inclined some white and blue with a set of bell bottoms or sailors hat would fit right in! This of course is not compulsory just a bit of fun and adds to the atmosphere.

This is such a wonderful, fun and even empowering day to attend. We share, we listen and we laugh while raising funds for our sponsored children. Look forward to seeing you there.

Yamba Evening View Club

Hello ladies, its time to call secretary, Marlene Woodbridge on 6645<TH>8721 or 0403990959 to make your booking for the March 6 dinner meeting at Yamba Golf and Country Club, 6.30 for 7pm start.

Members acceptances and apologies by Friday March 3 at the latest.

Guest Speaker is Dr Judy Banko, Manager for Social and Cultural Services Clarence Valley Council.

Judy has an amazing story to tell, it is personal and inspiring.

Members enjoyed a very successful social morning at Island Collective Espresso. Fleur looked after everyone and was very proud to share the recognition she received in the current Home Beautiful Magazine,which put beautiful Yamba on the map.

Pat and Noreen come up with some amazing venues and ideas for these outings, well done girls.

A short walk to Cathy and Glen Porters wonderful nursery; The Palms, followed, many came away with something to brighten their gardens.

If you are visiting, or just moved here, please come along and join us for a fun night, meet new friends, help students further their education through The Smith Family Learning For Life Program.

Remember, Friends are like quilts, they never lose their warmth.

Yamba Seniors

We would like to thank Rob and Kathleen for a very good and interesting talk about the the Lower Clarence in the early times and about how farming has changed over the years. They talked of going from cane, soy beans, ducks ,chickens, vegetables, teaching, social worker to now share farming the cane and soy, and going in to Alpaca Stud farm and cottage industry farm shop as well as doing guided tours, morning teas and lunch. and finding time to be a guest speaker thank you. We will be going to the farm on Wednesday March 22 for a look around they have 27 Alpaca and they all have names we will be looking around the farm,and having morning tea and lunch leaving Yamba Bowling club at 9.30 am. At meeting Nancy L told short story's and Noel C told us a bit about his work life. Winner of luckily door prize Bernice M,raffles Thelma C, June C and Nancy L.

Have you got your tickets to Seniors day, Sunday March 5 cost $7.50 to be bought at Yamba Bowling Club by March 2 doors open at 9.30 am so you can get raffle tickets and have morning tea which is being done by Yamba Lions Cub and they are doing the lunch with staff from kitchen. A big thank you to all helping to make it a great day Yamba Seniors will be setting up tables at 8 am. It is open to all over 55 years to come along and their cares as well.

Do not forget Dean Doyle Show on Friday March 3 - support the Club that supports us. We are having a trip to Alpaca farm on Wednesday, March 22 - see Janette at social morning if interested.

CRU3A

Are you interested in Yamba's gardens and what grows well here? The CRU3A Gardening Group can help and meets monthly on the 4th Friday, 9am -11.30 at Treelands Drive Community Centre.

Our regular competitions include Flower of the month and Any Other Flower which are judged by popular vote, winners talk about the flower and where they grow it. Members bring items of interest be it unusual plants, Grandma's pot plant, gardening tools, books etc, We also identify pests and diseases, both good talking points.

Everyone brings something garden related for our raffle, tickets $1, drawn until everyone gets something. Cuttings are sold for 50c, plants $1 or more, people can sell excess plants with $1 going to group funds. Both go towards subsidising our trips.

We have guest speakers, encourage members to talk about their own gardens/passion, trips to private gardens, markets, nurseries and other club's functions.

Last July we had our first two-day trip, to Bellingen, Thora, Dorrigo and Ebor, visiting wholesale nurseries and private gardens. Hopefully this year we'll visit Bangalow and either spring or autumn market at Bellingen, Harmony Day at Coffs Harbour Botanic gardens, Twin Towns spring garden competition and show, gardens at Farrant's Hill too. In September, hippeastrum growers with bulbs in flower are booked in. So, if you wish to improve your gardening knowledge or just join a friendly group, contact Ros on 6646<TH>0235.

Just a reminder that members of the Little Bit of Culture Group will be going to Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Friends at the Yamba Bowling Club next Friday March 3, 9.30, cost $12 for the show and lunch.

Tickets must be purchased at the club by Thursday, and let Patricia know if you are going and she will save you a seat.

Yamba Catholic Ladies

The Yamba Catholic Ladies Group will be hosting the World Day of Prayer service this year at St. James Catholic Church on March 3 from 10am to 11am - concluding with a morning tea at Ted Howe Hall next to the Church. All welcome. Please join us in prayer.

Suicide Bereavement Support Group

The SBSG (Suicide Bereavement Support Group) in Yamba/Maclean areas will be holding its monthly meeting on Friday March 3 at the Treelands Dr Community Centre, 12.15 to 2.15pm. Our aim is to provide those who have lost loved ones to Suicide with a safe environment to talk and share stories and to help to get through trying times.

We hold "open meetings” which means that you can come along whenever you feel the need for support and understanding. If you would like to know more, please contact Barbara - 0417<TH>113<TH>856, Julie - 6645<TH>8232 or Jane - 0402<TH>282<TH>887.

Iluka International Women's Day

Iluka women are invited to celebrate International Women's Day on Monday March 6 at Iluka library with a Morning Tea at 10 am. The theme will be 'Women and the Environment' and a panel of local women will talk about their involvement and experiences.

A gold coin donation is requested for morning tea and RSVPs are requested for catering purposes. Clarence Valley Women Inc (CVWI) will have copies of their newly revised 'Oral Histories' book on sale for $30. Contact Susan: 0419 960 370 or sue.howland2464@ gmail.com to RSVP.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Mar 3: World Day of Prayer, Yamba Catholic Church

Mar 5: Yamba Seniors Day, Yamba Bowling Club

Mar 6: Yamba Evening View Club dinner meeting, Yamba Golf Club

Mar 6: Iluka International Women's Day, Iluka library

Mar 7: Probus Club of Grafton social lunch, Copmanhurst Pub.

Mar 8 : Grafton International Women's Day, Grafton Community Centre.

Mar 10: Yamba Day View International Women's Day, Yamba Bowling Club.

Mar 13: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary craft day.

Mar 20: Yamba Day View luncheon meeting, Yamba Bowling Club.

Apr 10: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary meeting.

May 5: Grafton Floral Art Society Cancer Council

May 16: Probus Club of Grafton meeting, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.