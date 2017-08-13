VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news for this week

Clarence Valley Ramblers

CLARENCE Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter weekend for August at Harwood is always a popular venue and this year was no exception. A total of 32 vehicles arrived to take part in the fun packed weekend.

With splendid weather and the promise of Bob and Dave's gourmet hot dogs for Sunday lunch, many members lingered a little longer.

On Friday, 27 members boarded the Harwood Bus to visit the Cardiff Alpaca Farm. Robert, the owner, provided morning tea and an interesting talk about the farm and its history.

On Friday evening, the courtesy bus conveyed 48 members to dinner at the Harwood Hilton.

There were probably many diets broken with the huge meals, and one lucky winner in their raffles walked away with a lovely meat tray.

Outdoor games are always popular.

Ray Browne was the Finska Champion, disc bowls triples were won by Louiza Wilson, Don Brackenreg and Mick Christian. Members also played some friendly games of washer toss and several ladies played sequence.

Anna was also on hand to lead several members through some gentle Tai Chi. On Saturday evening, members enjoyed a movie from the 50's along with some jaffas and nibblies.

Next month a new venue at Glenugie, phone Marlene 6642<TH>5470 for bookings.

Clarence Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter, are again holding a giant trash and treasure garage sale, with all funds going to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. This will be your chance to grab a bargain, while supporting a worthy cause. Saturday August 12, at the Grafton Greyhound Track, Cranworth Street. Gates open 7.30am till 3pm. .

Companions of Caroona

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary held its meeting at the Bowling Club and the first item on the agenda was the Car Boot Sale which will be held in Caroona grounds September 30 starting at 7.30am for stall holders and 9am for buyers. The cost is $10 per stall and to book phone Joy 66461124 or Margie 66469812. There will be entertainment by Full Circle and a sausage sizzle available.

It is necessary that we do this fund raising, as we now have quite an extensive "Wish List” for the residents. The first item will be the purchase of three pressure cushions and covers for wheelchairs.

A Fathers' Day raffle is being held and tickets will be on sale at 'Pop Up Shop' outside Coles August 10 and 17, so please buy some tickets.

The auxiliary has been invited to share morning tea and launch with the residents on August 30 and this will commence at 10am

September 4 there will be a Mystery Tour to raise a few more dollars and seats are limited, so if you would like to attend, phone Elaine 66458697.

Meetings are held first Monday of the month but the mystery tour will be in lieu of September meeting. The next meeting will be October 9 due to long weekend October 2. The meetings will now start at 1.30pm.Visitors are always welcome and the cost is now $10 per year.

Grafton Floral Society

Due to unavoidable circumstances the AGM of the Grafton Floral Art Society was postponed. An ordinary meeting was held and a warm welcome was extended to members with four apologies received.

The Westpac Helicopter Service forwarded a Certificate of Appreciation and thank you letter for our generous donation. The Cancer Council forwarded a brochure for Daffodil Day selling merchandise.

In general business thanks was extended to all members, and Lyn's two granddaughters for their assistance at the Grafton Shopping World display held during July Race Week.

Two designs were tabled for assessment, one featuring 3 bright yellow sunflowers, and a discussion followed on balance of a design, next followed an acromatic, abstract, petite, which is a colour scheme of black, white and grey. A petite size wise is 10 cm by 25cm top to bottom and side to side, front to back. Our thanks to Fran who brought some excess floral art accessories for the use of members.

The next meeting will be held at the Whitehouse Meeting Room on August 10.

Grafton Senior Citizens

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held a Winter Christmas in July at South Grafton Ex-Servicesmen's Club with 86 in attendance. Entertainment was provided by local duo Sparra and the Catfish on guitars and harmonica performing well known 60's 70's and 80's music.

Members are reminded of following future events. Seven Day coach tour to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane from August 18. A singalong morning lead by Ukettes Monday September 18. Day coach trip to Summerland House Farm Friday September 22.

All members are encouraged to attend new venue, the Clarence River Jockey Club's Kensei Lounge on Powell St.

Grafton Toastmasters

At its last meeting Grafton's Mighty Clarence Toastmasters was delighted to welcome four visitors, three of whom were part of the Jacaranda Queen contingent.

Highlights of the last meeting were Matthew's challenging and entertaining Table Topics session and Florence's delightful reading of one of Pam Ayres' humorous poems about wasps. Janet showed how well she'd learnt about chairing a business meeting when she conducted one for the first time in a very efficient manner.

We also learnt about the Area Speech contests which are being held in Coffs Harbour on September 9. As four Mighty Clarence members will be competing, we will have representatives in each of the four contests.

Mighty Clarence meets at 6.30pm on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at South Grafton Ex-Servicemens Club.

If you are interested in improving your public speaking skills in a friendly and supportive environment, join us for a meeting. For more information contact Florence on 0429 426462.

Iluka Woombah Rotary

At last Sunday's Iluka Markets, Rotary Club president Shirley Causley presented cheques of $250 each to the Iluka Fire Service and the Lower Clarence SES. Since taking over the management of the Monthly Markets the Rotary Club gives away $500 each month to a local organisation.

The money for the next part of the year will be going towards the purchase of a new tractor or other 4WD for the Lifesaver to get to Iluka Bluff Beach.

Maclean and District Orchid Society

Next Meeting August 19. Do feel welcome to come along to the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church Street, Maclean. Plants are benched by 1pm, and the meeting begins after the judging at 1.30pm. Lucky Door and Raffle prizes and afternoon tea are included; and Orchids Plus also has plants to sell. There's to be a power-point Presentation by new member, Kerrie Huxham, who recently visited Kew Gardens in London.

78 beautiful plants were benched at the July AGM to admire and for assessment. Judges' Choice Orchid, Cymbidium Gene Siskel 'Lucy', Terry & Penny Bird; Judges' Choice Flower, Kalanchoe, Pat Kershaw; Popular Vote Orchid, Rlc. Dal's Passion 'White Princess', Terry & Penny Bird; Popular Vote Flower, Protea, Kath Saunders.

Maclean Hospital Auxiliary

Recently, the Maclean Bowling Club presented a cheque for $2,500 to the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary. This money consisted of $1750 raised by last month's Fashion Parade at the club and the rest from the Club Grants program. It will be used to purchase a much needed resuscitation trolley for the day surgery unit at Maclean District Hospital.

The next fund-raising event is a Charity Golf Day on Sunday August 13 at Yamba Golf Club. It is an 18 hole 4 Person Ambrose with a shotgun start at 9am. The cost is $25 per person and there will be lots of prizes, raffles and a lucky numbers board. A sausage sizzle will be available. Ring the pro shop on 6646 1656 to book.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

There were twelve members plus legatee, Barry de Bomford, at last month's meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club at which the Annual General Meeting was held. The election results were as follows:

President: Barbara Knight, Vice-President: Diane Lee, Secretary: Ann Richards, Assistant Secretary: Maggie Combley, Treasurer: Lee Small, Assistant Treasurer: Elizabeth Wallace, Publicity Officer: Maggie Combley, Social Organiser: Norma Pascoe.

The meeting was informed that Anita Sutherland is now a resident at Mareeba Aged Care.

It was suggested that members at future meetings be restricted to two prizes if they buy one tray of lucky tickets or four with the purchase of two trays.

The annual Legacy church service will be held at the Uniting Church in Maclean at 9.30am on Sunday August 27.

Legatee Barry reported that part of the floor at Legacy House in Grafton was found to be rotten and had to be replaced. He also spoke about Legacy Week which starts on Monday August 28. Volunteers will be needed to help on a stall at Yamba Fair and this will be organised at the next meeting on Monday August 21 at the Maclean Services Club. The guest speaker will be Dean Valerio and he will talk about travel.

Maclean Patchwork and Quilters

The Maclean Patchwork and Quilters are once again holding a Daffodil Day Morning Tea next Tuesday August 15 at the Uniting Church Hall, Church St, Maclean from 9:30 to 12. Entry is $5 which includes a delicious morning tea. There is a raffle with a Quilt, sewing box and a bag as well as a travelling suitcase of small quilts on display, demonstrations and sales table.

Vintage Car Club

Events for July included a run to a Maclean Coffee shop. There was an inspection of the premises followed by morning tea or coffee.

Club event for this month a winter feast which consisted of a baked dinner supplied by a local outlet and the delectable little puddings and custard was made by a member. Entertainment was in the form of trivia questions relating to motor vehicles.

About 50 members enjoyed this annual social occasion.

Events for August 6 AGM followed by monthly meeting commencing at 3pm. Members are encouraged to attend, join a committee, bring in fresh ideas.

August 6 Grafton Sporting Car Club swap meet and car show at the Grafton Show Ground commencing at 1pm.

August 10: coffee run is to Schaeffer House for morning tea and inspection meet at Jabour Park 9.30am.

August 20: Club run to Evans Head, morning tea will be at Broadwater Church, meet at Jabour Park 9am

August 25: Murray River Snowy run will commence

September 16 and 17 is the retro themed motor fest being held at Jabour Park. On display will be those old vehicles from our past; cars, trucks and caravans plus other static displays. An area has been set aside for a sales of things old. Various events are planned over the two days.

Yamba Community Garden

Community Garden Yamba's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Garden in Wattle St, Yamba on Sunday August 20 at 10am. Please note that members must be present in order to vote on committee and executive positions.

Yamba Day View

Firstly we have our 'Walk With VIEW'. Join us at The Yamba Bowling Club at 10.30am sharp on Friday August 18. This walk is to raise awareness amongst the community to show the contribution that VIEW clubs make.

Friday September 1 will be our Movie Morning with our scrumptious morning tea. From 10.30am there will be the usual raffles, chocolate wheel and prizes.

It is with great sadness that we at Yamba Day VIEW acknowledge the passing of Audrey Robinson OAM. Audrey joined VIEW while living in Sydney in 1969. When she moved to our district, Maclean VIEW was the only club at that time. In 1993 Audrey, along with other foundation members started both Yamba Day and Evening VIEW clubs. Many positions had been filled by Audrey over her nearly 50 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Our next Luncheon Meeting will be held on Monday August 21 at The Yamba Bowling Club. New members and guest welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 6646 3164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Seniors

Dates to remember August meeting Friday 25, 9.15 am for a 9.30 am start. Hope to have Dean Valerio from about travel as guest speaker at 10 am. Social morning is on Wednesday 6th April for Carpet Bowls cost $5 covers morning tea/ raffle and prize for winners which will be vouchers for butcher shop. Hoi is at 9.15 am and cost is $3.50 and item for table as prize. Any one interested in going to Twin Towns Show and lunch on the December 13 let me know by August meeting so can fix up tickets, bus and lunch as busy time then and have to booked early.

Yamba Yabbies

Yamba Yabbies held meeting number 230 August 7 with Alister as Toastmaster who chose 'Winter Warmers - Your Favourite Winter Food Memories' as meeting theme. Ilma was Timer, Jeanette Meeting Listener (and made a dollar or two) with Jan as Grammarian who gave 'Schmozzle' as word of the night.

In the Speech segment Noel spoke from Humorously Speaking Manual No. 5 - The Humorous Speech - titled "Half Way Between”. Jeanette also spoke from the same Manual No. 2 - Leave them with a smile - titled "An Accidental Experience”. We were certainly still smiling after we heard about her unfortunate fall where she broke her hip and the goings on in the hospital after it.

All enjoyed a 'Bee Sting' for supper then Cherry began the 'Fortunately-Unfortunately'. Pam and her little bag of kitchen tricks was Table Topics Master and called on Joy, Noel, Cherry, Ilma and Jeanette after she commenced with the first item from the bag.

The Club will be holding their 10 year celebrations at the Bowling Club September 23 from 9.30am till approx. 2.30pm. We are hoping as many of our past Toastmasters will come along especially the Charter Members.

Meetings are held 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at the Yamba Bowling Club commencing at the normal time of 7pm sharp. For further information, phone 6645 1266 of check out Facebook.

Dates to remember

Aug 13: Maclean Hospital Auxiliary golf day

Aug 15: Maclean Patchwork and Quilters Daffodil Day morning tea

Aug 20: Community Garden Yamba's AGM

Aug 25: Yamba Seniors meeting

Sept 8: Maclean Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Parade

Sept 23: Yamba Yabbies 10 year celebrations

Sept 30: Companions of Caroona car boot sale

Oct 14: St Matthew's Fair

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day

Oct 29: Afternoon at the Proms