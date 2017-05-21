VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

CRU3A

The Yamba Art Groups Morning Tea for Cancer Research was very successful and it will be on again next Friday May 19 at 10am in the Catholic Church Hall. Our theme for June is Still Life in the style of Impressionists or Ken Done and will be hosted by Marion Corrigan.

Membership Renewal Day is on Saturday May 27 at the Treelands Drive Community Centre from 10am until 12.30pm. Members must print and bring their Membership Form and $25 fees along. Group Leaders are available to collect forms and fees for members who are not able to come on the day, or there is the option of paying by direct deposit, or by post.

Last year's combined Christmas in July celebration with Grafton U3A was a great success, and Grafton has kindly offered to host the function this year. Once again, it will be held at The Harwood Hilton, on Sunday July 23 from 12 noon until 2pm. The cost of $32 covers a Christmas main course of meats and vegetables, followed by Christmas pudding, custard and cream as well as a complimentary drink. The Grafton Ukulele Players will entertain the group. Please advise President Robyn, radams10@aapt.net.au if you wish to attend.

The Moree Hot Springs Adventure is filling up rapidly, so if you are interested in a three day trip from August 21 to 24, staying at the Gwydir Motel and Carapark, and travelling by bus for a mere $2.50, contact President Robyn at radams10@aapt.net.au to register your interest.

Clarence River Historical Society

Clarence River Historical Society will be having displays featuring past Grafton Businesses at Schaeffer House over the next few months. Grafton Brewery, Peters Ice Cream Factory, Cordial Factories-Hensons, Zietschs, Zubers, will be featured. Should there be any former employees of these businesses who have memorabilia or photos who would be willing to lend them to us, it would be much appreciated. Simply contact us on 66425212 or bring them into Schaeffer House. We are open 1 to 4 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday.

Recent gifts include, wooden printing blocks, and plaque from Daily Examiner when located in King Street. Plastic skull, Westminster cup, saucer, plate, jug. Handmade glass Jacaranda scenes, silver coffee pot, sugar and cream bowls, vase, two silk cushions, wooden pencil case. Souvenirs from Middle East during World War 2. Compass and sexton.

Clarence River Historical Society will welcome any volunteers. If you have spare time Tuesday or Thursday between 1 and 4 pm, just one day per month to host Schaeffer House, it would be greatly appreciated.

Clarence Valley Ramblers

What a huge success this year's camp oven cooking weekend was for members of the Clarence Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter!

It was great to return to the picturesque Three Creeks Campground (near Halfway Creek) and to see all the hard work owners, Simon & Sylvia, have put into the campground since we were there three years ago. It is so well maintained with permanent fire pits, shaded areas and lovely walking tracks. A great addition for those who go there with children is the hands-on animal enclosure where they can feed the chooks, sheep and alpaca & see the beautiful caged birds.

There was plenty of room for members in the 27 vehicles who came along to find a spot to suit their needs and to set up for a weekend of food, friendship and fun!

The weekend was a learning curve for a number of members as, under the instruction of our camp oven cook extraordinaire, Dave Wynn, cooking with heat beads was to be a new experience for them.

To start the weekend off, Dave, along with Bob Gardner, held a camp oven scone making lesson on Friday morning. The class was well attended by those members who had never attempted them before & those with plenty of experience. What a wonderful morning tea was enjoyed by all.

Saturday afternoon saw everyone preparing the food for their camp oven meal and, under Dave's watchful eyes, getting the heat beads ready to do their work. It wasn't long before the aroma wafted through the air tantalising everybody's taste buds.

Thanks to Simon there was a huge pile of firewood for the evening campfires and the sounds of laughter and sing-a-longs echoed through the night air.

On Sunday morning we all enjoyed an early Mother's Day breakfast of delicious pancakes (cooked by Chef Bob and Elaine) with champagne and orange juice, and all our Mums received a gift of a box of chocolates from the Club.

It was wonderful to see Syd come out on Saturday to catch up with us, and we welcomed visitors Paula & Cliff Wilks and Ellie & Brent Walsh. It was great to have Val & Frank Pate who have been off sailing for several years, back with us again.

The Club's outing for June will be to Malanganee. Please book with Narelle if you have not already done so.

Grafton Floral Art Society

Sixty ladies and guests enjoyed a delightful Devonshire style morning tea held at the Joan Muir Community Centre by the Grafton Floral Art Society on May 12. It was very well patronised as Mother's Day was held on the following Sunday.

After the morning tea was served the raffle was drawn. The major prize went to a previous member Dulcie Beazley 44B 2nd prize Elva Austen 91B 3rd Thelma Perrett 77B, and 4th again to Dulcie Beazley 40B.

Congratulations to Joy Ward who was the first drawn for the lucky door prize.

The Trade Table did brisk business with floral arrangements and baskets of flowers. A mass of home cooking was displayed, pickles, jams and craft items all sold well.

As it was a Devonshire Morning Tea, the tables were attractively decorated, and our thanks to extra helpers, Thelma, Lyn, Leone, and Rhonda.

Once again our thanks to Vickie Valje and her staff for being there helping, and co-operating with the organizing.

At the next meeting May 25 the paperwork for the Cancer Council Morning Tea will be finalised.

A reminder to members this will be a hands on meeting

Grafton UHA

Last week United Hospital Auxiliary held their annual Mother's Day Morning Tea with a wonderful gathering supporting our local Grafton Base Hospital. President Alba welcomed the special guests which included our new Patron Richie Williamson, acting CEO Peter Jeffree, Deputy Director of Nursing Lynette Day, Director of ICU Dr. Andrew White, Director of Medical Services Dr. Abbey Perumpanami. Dr. White again thanked the members of the Grafton UHA for the "Portable Point of Care Ultrasound” which was purchased by the Grafton UHA at a cost of almost $70,000.

A big thank you must go to Peter Johnson for the entertainment, his singing was loved by all with the guests joining in and singing along.

Dr Abbey Perumpami addressed the gathering, advising them of the progress over the past three years with a major turn around, going from two thirds of medical staff being general practitioners to now having the following specialists. There are now four orthopaedic doctors, three anaesthetist's, three paediatricians, three general physicians, plus two obstetric doctors.

The UHA is very proud to be a major force in fund raising to purchase extra equipment for the doctors and nurses to assist in the care of patients in Grafton.

The winner of the major prize in the raffle was Freda Johnson with ticket No. 67996 with 2nd prize going to Stephen King with ticket No. 67307. The in-house raffle was won by June Cassar. The Youngest Mum prize went to Emma Greaves, the oldest Mum went to Vera Hooson. The youngest Grandmother was won by Tina Marie Tarrant.

Lucky Door prize went to ticket No. 34 Marie Eggins then second lucky door went to ticket No.28 David Timm a driver with the Community Bus Co.

A big thank you goes to Benefields Rose Farm for their generous donation of the flowers. At the end of the morning the flowers were auctioned off with the main bouquet going to Dr. White and the second display went to Dr. Perumpanami.

Grafton Seniors

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held their May general meeting attendance 74 members, 26 Apologies. Birthday wishes to those celebrating during month and best wishes to anyone on sick list including Ross McFarlane, Elaine Smith. Sincere sympathy to Jim Jolly and family on the recent passing of member Eileen Jolly.

We welcome new members Shirley Hunter, Dianne Reimer, Pam Albiston, Norma Harrison, Maureen McLennan, Jaci Schweizer.

Guest speaker was John Heffernon, former Governor of Grafton Goal who spoke about his 35 years in Criminal Justice System.

Existing members reminded annual fees $5 now due and should be paid as soon as possible. New members can pay fees after membership approved. New edition of Newsletter now being distributed. Please advise Sandra of any change to addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts. Members also reminded that although bookings for a trip and special functions can be made by phone, payment should be made in seven days.

Also last minute cancellations for trips can be made to Northland. Numbers for Tuesday and Thursday housie and hoi declining and more needed to join these groups to ensure continuation. Desperately also need a Secretary computer not essential, just take minutes would be great help.

Next day trip to a mystery venue, Friday June 16 still spare seats. A seven day tour to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane from August 18 2017 recent cancellations means there are now four spare seats. New members over 50 welcome. Enquiries or bookings on trips at meeting or any Thursday at Senior rooms, Community Centre or with Sandra 66427720.

Regular meeting competition winners: B. Smith: L. Battye: M. Whitton: P. Kelly: V. Fletcher: D. Martin: J. Ireland: E. Ward. Winners special Mothers Day competition: G. Holloway: O. Hannah: A. Douglas: L. Purnell: V. Collins: E. Ward: P. Dougherty: G. Watters.

Next general meeting. 10.30am Tuesday, June 13 2017.

Grafton Whiddon Group

A successful Mothers Day raffle was run recently with the following results: first, Belinda, second Margaret Turner, third E.Bailey, fourth Joan Watkins, fifth D.Butters, sixth Gwen McLennan, seventh James Fung, eighth Lynda Pauling, ninth Robert Smith.

Many thanks to the community for the support given to our raffles as all proceeds go towards the comfort of the residents.

Maclean and District Orchid Society

Next Meeting: Saturday May 20, our guest speaker will be orchid grower/breeder Col Andrews from Alstonville, to share his experience and love for orchids. If you have questions or would like to know more, do feel welcome to come along to the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church Street, Maclean. Plants are benched by 1pm; meeting begins at 1.30pm after the judging.

Our recent Autumn Show was full of quality blooms. President Terry Bird says thank you to everyone who contributed to its success including the Maclean Bowls Club for its great venue. With the appreciated variety of Orchids, this year we were specially amazed by the many Cattleyas on the Show Bench for assessment and to admire. A Presentation of Trophies as follows: Grand Champion Aerides lawrenciae, Neil and Carol Campbell; Reserve Champion, Cattleya Rlc. Dendi's Grace, Terry and Penny Bird; Culture Award, Aerides thibautiana, Neil and Carol Campbell; Specimen Award, Bulbophyllum rothschildianum, Robyn Randle; Encouragement Award, welcome Kerrie Huxham. The two Tables of Champions as follows. Cattleya Exhibition, Rlc. Burdekin Delight "Dreamtime,” Terry and Penny Bird; Cattleya (Other) Rlc. Dendi's Grace, Terry and Penny Bird; Dendrobium D. Autumn Show "Radiant” x D. Autumn Show "Snow White,” Brian Donaghy; Vandaceous V. Tharab Delight, Sue King; Oncidium Alliance Onc. Jungle Monarch "Pacific Pride,” Terry and Penny Bird; Miscellaneous, Cymbidium Pharoah's Dream, Terry and Penny Bird; Species, Aerides lawrenciae, Neil and Carol Campbell; Foliage, Begonia, Albert Irons; Cut Flower, Coleus, Brian Donaghy; Floral Art, Sue King. Congratulations one and all, including all our Raffle winners, as follows: Iluka Vouchers, Cheryl Johnson; Lazy Susan, Judy; Crocheted Rug, Terry and Penny Bird; Orchid, Joy Vale; Maclean Vouchers, E. Martin; Sunshine Sugar Pack, Judy Kite; Candle Gift Pack, Coral McAteer; Sunshine Sugar Gift Pack, Joy Vale; Towel Rail, Dianne Lyons; Fruit Tray, Pat Jenkins; Yamba Vouchers, Julia Young; Tea Cup Pack, Jan Booth.

Our pre-Show Yamba Fair Display in April followed our monthly Meeting the Saturday before, when the following beauties were chosen as outstanding. Judges Choice Orchid, Paphiopedilum Emerald, Terry and Penny Bird; Judges' Choice Flower, Gladioli, Brian Donaghy; Popular Vote Orchid, Ctt Porcia Canizaro, Terry and Penny Bird; Popular Vote Flower, Dahlia, Sue King.

Maclean Hospital Auxiliary

Last Friday the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary held a very successful morning tea in honour of Mothers' Day which raised a total of $3115 including funds from the sale of raffle tickets.

President Sandra Bradbury welcomed 127 people with special guests being Nurse Manager Tara Chambers, Director of Medical Services Dr Abbey Perumpanani and Patron Joyce Bell. Also given special mention were Grafton UHA, Vicki Gulaptis, Mareeba Nursing Home and Yamba Day View Club.

The entertainment began with everyone's favourite poet, Bill Kearns, who recited a humorous poem, "Swingers”, about some goings-on in Swingers Hotel. Morning tea was enjoyed while listening to the U3A choir, "Let's All Sing”.

The tombolas and lucky door prizes were drawn by Vicki and Tara.

The guest speaker, Dr Abbey Perumpanani, thanked the community for their continued support of the Maclean District Hospital and listed the items worth almost $100,000 provided in the past year. He said that the degree of engagement by the auxiliary is priceless.

Gifts were presented to the youngest mother, Leah Westcott, and to the oldest, Stella Wiblin, who is 103.

The major raffle winners were Margaret Rooks whose prize was $300 (ticket 10550), P Fraser who won a large linen package (ticket 90124) and Y Redman, a donut maker (ticket 90396).

To end the morning, President Sandra thanked the Maclean Services Club, Penny and her staff at the club, Rita and her helpers who made the table decorations, Yamba Fair Butchery for the donation of a voucher,the U3A choir and Bill Kearns. The auxiliary is fortunate to have a number of males in the membership whose help is invaluable.

Maclean Probus Club

President Diana welcomed 26 members, two prospective members and a guest.

Lynne Dickens spoke about the recent tour to CVC's Grafton Waste facility, the Regional Library and Schaeffer House Museum. Many thanks to John Moore for his organisation of the day, it was an enjoyable outing.

Our guest speaker, Garry Whale was introduced by Ian Imrie. Garry is well known in the area as a former English Head Teacher at Maclean High School and together with his wife Barbara' they are 'birdie' enthusiasts. His talk was accompanied with photographs and a description on the various birds which can be found on the Lower Clarence. Garry also gave us valuable information on what can do to encourage more birds in our own gardens.

Maclean View Club

A warm welcome to members and friends, we were very fortunate to have both, National Councillor, Cecilia Bayliss and Zone Councillor Anne Dinham attending.

View celebrated it's 39th, Birthday, with "The Teddy Bears Picnic Theme”. All attending brought along, their Teddies, of all sizes and descriptions. A prize was given to the winner of different categories.

A lovely Smorgasbord Luncheon was served, with Guest Rose Callaghan, providing Musical Entertainment.

Decade Pins were presented: Fay Murphy for 50 years service, presented by National Councillor. For 20 years service, to Noela Powell and Ann Richards, by Zone Councillor.

Several members will be travelling to attend Woolgoolga View Club's Birthday, Thursday May 18.

Outing: To Squatters Rest Thursday June 22 cost $14 includes Morning Tea. Afterwards Lunch at Ulmarra

Hotel at own expense. Car Pool will meet at Maclean Bowling Club 9am

Guest Speaker for June Meeting is Heather Hughes demonstrating cake decorating with Native Flowers.

Raffle Donation June: Barbara Foster

Lucky Door Donation: Majorie Thompson

Morning Tea Roster: Sonia Stanton.

Yamba Day View

May's lunch meeting certainly was bright with our Madhatters theme. Our guest speaker was Mr Oliver Millington from Clarence Valley University of U3A. U3A started up in Yamba back in 2001 and has grown quickly.

On behalf of the Yamba Day View members we wish to send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of our long term member and friend, Margaret Fairfax, on her passing.

Our next outing will be to the 'Garden Shed' in Lawrence on Monday the May 29, meeting at 9.30am.

Our get well wishes go out to our members who have been unwell.

Next lunch meeting is June 19 at 9.30am for 10am start. If you are unable to attend please contact Lyn on 66463164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Seniors

Hoping all Mothers and Grandmothers had a nice day on Mothers day. The 11 Ladies who went to Iluka Golf club did, The meal was good we wish to say thank you to the two men who pick us up from the ferry and took us back and to Clarence ferry for the good trip over. Even thought it rain it was a good day. The trip to the farm on Thursday is going to be fine weather, bus leaves Yamba Bowling at 9.30am. Cost $20 for bus, morning tea and lunch have a few seats left on bus if interested ring me on 6646 8262 by Tuesday night.

Yamba Yabbies

Yamba Yabbies held meeting No. 223 Monday May 15. What a great night was had by all with Noel as our Toastmaster. He chose 'Beautiful lines from Beautiful Songs' as his theme and he gave us beautiful examples of Lyrics from Paint Your Wagon, Calamity Jane and Younger Than Spring Time.

Pam was acting President in Jan C's absence, and presented our newest member, Bonnie Kedwell, with her Membership Badge before she was called on to give her 'Ice Breakerk' titled 'Adventure'. We heard how her parents emigrated from America to Tasmania and following her own marriage, she moved to Australia.

Our next speaker was Alister who gave us a speech from the competent communicator manual with Speech No. 10 Titled 'My Uncle's Farewell'. Alister spoke from the heart and it was a pleasure to listen to him. Ilma and Deyann gave the two speakers great evaluations.

After the break, Pam spoke of her attendance at the Toastmasters' Conference which was recently held at Chinchilla, Queensland. She was accompanied by President Jan.

There will be Toastmasters' Training in Lismore Saturday, July 8. More information to come.

Meetings are held first and third Mondays of the month at Yamba Bowling Club commencing at new time of 6.30pm till 8.30pm. Due to Easter Monday being cancelled, there will be a meeting on May 29, followed by normal first Monday June 5.