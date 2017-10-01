VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 27/9

DONATION: The Lions Club of Yamba donated $10,467.00 for a Resus Bed for the Maclean Hospital Emergency Department with assistance from the Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight and Public Health Care Foundations. Present at the donation werenurse Gayle Doe, Lions Joy Lauder, President Deyann McDonnell, Ian Lauder, PDG Phil Bower, Lions NSW-Act Save Sight Foundation and Public Health Care, Dr. Dean Robertson, Hospital Auxiliary Members Secretary Rhonda Shaw, Treasurer Rita Nutt, President Sandra Bradbury, Nursing Manager Tara Chambers and Unit Manager of Emergency Department Melissa Chard. Yamba Lions Club has raised funds through their Sunday Market Catering Van and Pancakes in the Park and remains committed to serving others in their community.

DONATION: The Lions Club of Yamba donated $10,467.00 for a Resus Bed for the Maclean Hospital Emergency Department with assistance from the Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight and Public Health Care Foundations. Present at the donation werenurse Gayle Doe, Lions Joy Lauder, President Deyann McDonnell, Ian Lauder, PDG Phil Bower, Lions NSW-Act Save Sight Foundation and Public Health Care, Dr. Dean Robertson, Hospital Auxiliary Members Secretary Rhonda Shaw, Treasurer Rita Nutt, President Sandra Bradbury, Nursing Manager Tara Chambers and Unit Manager of Emergency Department Melissa Chard. Yamba Lions Club has raised funds through their Sunday Market Catering Van and Pancakes in the Park and remains committed to serving others in their community. Contributed

Yamba Lions Club

The Lions Club of Yamba donated $10,467 for a Resus Bed for the Maclean Hospital Emergency Department with assistance from the Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight and Public Health Care Foundations.

Present at the donation were nurse Gayle Doe, Lions Joy Lauder, president Deyann McDonnell, Ian Lauder, PDG Phil Bower, Lions NSW-Act Save Sight Foundation and Public Health Care, Dr Dean Robertson, Hospital Auxiliary members secretary Rhonda Shaw, treasurer Rita Nutt, president Sandra Bradbury, nursing manager Tara Chambers and unit manager of Emergency Department Melissa Chard.

Yamba Lions Club has raised funds through their Sunday Market Catering Van and Pancakes in the Park and remains committed to serving others in their community.

Chatsworth Island CWA

The next meeting of Chatsworth Island CWA will be at Chatsworth Hall on October 4 at 10am. This is our AGM and all members are requested to be present.

September has been a busy month with International Day with a visit from 23 children from Chatsworth School coming along to share their knowledge of Nepal. The children loved our special visitor from Iluka who had spent seven years living in Nepal and brought wonderful photos of her life there. Armidale Probus Club joined us for afternoon tea on 8th they were visiting the area for a few days and having a great time. Pat Battersby from NSW Cane Growers Association came along and told them about the Cane Industry in the Clarence Valley they asked lots of questions and were very impressed with the area where we live. Members also attended Group International /Cultural Day at Woolgoolga on 20th. Alison received 2nd place in the Cultural section for her skit. Craft this Month, Crocheting for Beginners with Muriel please bring a 3.50/400mm crochet hook and small amount of 8ply wool as we are going to show you how to get started crocheting and also how to read a pattern. Come along and see what we are doing and join us for cup of tea.

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

All are welcome to Croquet at the Yamba Bowling club on Wednesday morning. We commence at 8.30am and finish at 11am with all equipment supplied at a cost of $12. The Club has agreed to 12 to 17 year old to be charged $5. No experience is necessary as you will be taught the basic game of "Golf Croquet” and no fitness is required. Contact Ros Higgins 6646 0235.

Another glorious day at the bowlo this week and as usual the courts are in pristine condition. Well everyone was enjoying themselves so much they forgot to fill out score sheets so I can't give the game details. I have to say the newer players have rapidly caught up to the more experienced players and are beating them regularly. One of those players is David Frakes who this week ran a full length hoop much to the delight of the players (and to himself I might add, he did mention it a couple of times.......Just kidding David). Another couple who really enjoyed the morning was Rachel and Brendan the Son and Daughter in law of John and Fay Church. Brendan is in the Air Force and they are leaving Australia very soon for the USA where he will be stationed in Atlanta, Georgia for 3 years. After the game a lot of players adjourn to the Club for excellent coffee and cakes and a catch up chat but this is optional. I saw a great Tee shirt this week, it said "can't adult today”. Come on we all feel like that some days.

Grafton Senior Citizens

Grafton Senior Citizens recently held their September coach trip to Summerland House Farm, House With No Steps, on a very warm spring day with 31 passengers. Travelled highway north to Woodburn where we had our picnic morning tea in local park. Continued north to Wardell, then towards Alstonville stopping at Summerland House Farm.

Here the group had a tractor farm tour to view Avocado and Macadamia trees, then a light lunch of sandwiches, cake, tea and coffee then free time to view complex including plant nursery and gift shop, museum.

After driving through Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore, stopped at Casino for afternoon refreshments before final journey home on Summerland Way. Sincere thanks to our coach captain Alan R for a great day, all passengers for their support, all involved in arranging trip and helpers for serving morning tea.

Next bus trip to Madura Tea near Murwillumbah on Tuesday October 24, still has spare seats. NOTE closed in shoes essential on this trip. A day to Evans Head for annual picnic on November 17, recently went on sale and has also has spare seats available. The annual Christmas luncheon on December 1 will go on sale at October meeting. This will be held upstairs at Racecourse function room, lift available.

Trips and special activities for next year now being considered. Enquiries and bookings for trips and other activities Seniors rooms at monthly meeting on second Tuesday or any Thursday morning with tour Organiser Sandra on 6642 7720. Remember seven day rule for cancellations. More support of all seniors activities will ensure their continuation. Anyone interested in a three day tour to Tamworth Country Music Festival in January 2018, please contact Sandra.

We also held a free singalong morning including morning tea. A small but enthusiastic audience of about 28 members enjoyed music of the 50's and 60's led by a similar number of local ukulele group, Ukettes who had everyone tapping their feet and clapping along. Sincere thanks to all involved in organising the morning, to committee for serving a delicious and plentiful morning tea, to all who attended. Many thanks also to the Ukettes led by Madge Little for leading singing and reminding everyone of great songs of our youth.

Maclean Hospital Auxiliary

Nurse Manager Tara Chambers deputised for Dan Madden who was away at another meeting. She said that the NSW Government is planning an initiative to recycle bottles and cans starting on December 1. It will be run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the auxiliary could be involved in collecting cans and bottles and selling them as a means of fund-raising. She presented a new "wish list" and the meeting decided to purchase three of the smaller items on it, namely two special types of thermometers, outdoor tables and chairs and a cantilevered umbrella.

More twiddle muffs are needed and Rita handed out some to be finished off by volunteers.

There will be an education session for members at the hospital on Wednesday October 18 from 10am until midday.and replies are requested by October 11.

A letter was received from the Regional Representative, Mollie Strong, urging more members to attend state and regional conferences and suggesting that meals could be subsidised to encourage greater attendance.

The Caroona Car Boot Sale will be held on Saturday September 30 from 9.00am till 1.30pm and members are asked to provide baked goods or other items for the auxiliary's stall.

The next fund raising event will be a Trivia Night at Yamba Bowling Club on Thursday October 12 from 6pm till 9pm. The cost is $10 per person for tables of six to eight.

Trolley workers are reminded that a replacement must be found for anyone who cannot attend on their rostered day. Contact Margaret Annand on 6645 3513 if a replacement cannot be found. Regulations forbid the trolley to be operated by only one person.

Tombolas are needed for the Christmas party, also donations of goods or cash for the Christmas hamper raffle. Please bring them to the next meeting which is at 2.00pm on Monday October 16 in the conference room of Community Health at Maclean District Hospital. New members are very welcome. Contact the president, Sandra Bradbury, on 6646 1564 for more details.

Maclean Seniors

At the July Meeting a new member was welcomed back after a long absence due to illness and having some falls. Congratulations was extended to Eric Foster on reaching 80. Guest speaker at the meeting was Sr Denise Laverty accompanied by Mohammad a refugee who under the guidance Sr Denise has done very well for himself. Sr Denise spoke on how she worked in Brisbane with the refugees there are 30 sisters working mostly in the city in the Hospital Seekers house and the refugee house of hospitality.

Mohammad who accompanied Sr Denise spoke about his life, he left his home in Pakistan when he was 14. He met Sr Denise when taking English classes. It took Mohammad two months to earn money. He was accepted at the University in Canberra where he obtained his degrees.

The AGM meeting of Maclean Seniors was held on the August 2 with 50 members attending and 25 apologies. Results of elections are as follows, President Carole Morrison, Vice President Margaret Rooks, Lorraine Eggins. Secretary Bev Thompson, Treasurer Ron Byrum. Committee, Diana Starr, Lorraine Connor, Alan Thompson, Kay Patterson, Warren Patterson, Iris Cutting, two new members added to the committee are Jean Meaney and Peter Pritchard. President Carole welcomed Jean and Peter to the committee. Outgoing committee members were Sandra Keighran and Judy Rae. President Carole thanked Sandra and Judy for their contribution to the club for helping at all times when the occasion arose on our special days. President Carole also thanked Secretary Bev Thompson for her job as secretary. As it is not an easy one it is hard work keeping up with everything. Also thanks to the Office staff, Mark, Donna, Jessica and Tamara for all their help especially to Secretary Bev. Last but not least to George for auditing the books.

After the AGM the monthly meeting for August was held, President Carole welcomed visitors Moreen Wilkerson and Colleen Westland, also back was Marie Burns, Norma Ward, Joyce Cotten back after absence due to illness. Two new members were welcomed being Shirley and Neil McLennan. Congratulations to Brian and Jean Everson on 57 years of marriage also Heather and Alan Llewellyn on 54 years.

At the September Meeting President Carole welcomed 54 members. Ron and Carolyn Byrum celebrated 51 years of marriage congratulations. The Guest speaker is Susie O'Brian from Northern Rivers Health and Australian Hearing. Susie and her assistant gave a talk about Hearing loss in October 2015 since then there has been some new devices in hearing loss. Guest speaker at the October meeting will be Heather Hughes cake decorating.

Our Seniors get together is on Wednesday October 11, cost is $25 and names to Secretary Bev by 8th October. There will be Raffles, Trading Table, entertainment and Lucky Door. The Xmas Party will be held on Wednesday 13th December. Next Meeting Wednesday 4 October 4 at Maclean Bowling Club from 10am.

Maclean Probus

President Diana welcomed 18 members present and their guests.

John Moore, tour organiser, reminded us that our next day trip is on September 28, going to Iluka. We will be departing from the Maclean Bowling Club at 9.30am, going to Woombah Coffee for a visit, morning tea, then onto Iluka to visit the Museum and the Emporium. The cost of the trip is $10.00 which covers the bus hire charge and entry to the Museum, provided we have sufficient participants. Also, a reminder about The Yamba Probus Trip, to "Aranyani” Bison Adventure Park on 23rd November. Names and a $20.00 deposit can be left with John to secure your seat on the bus.

Our guest speaker was Rev. Chris Sparks who earlier this year completed a 3-week motor bike ride through Nepal, Bhutan and Northern India. Chris' digital slideshow revealed wonderful mountain scenery, the varying road conditions and the ever-changing weather conditions. These were in part due to the many mountain passes and valleys which were traversed. On completion of the presentation, Bevan Sommerlad moved a vote of thanks on behalf of the members.

Our next meeting will be held on October 10 2017. Members on the duty roster for this meeting are Maureen and Ken Muller.

Maclean View

A warm welcome to members and guests. How nice to be back in Iluka for our First Spring Meeting.

It was lovely to have Cecilia Bayliss (National Councillor) attending.

Guest Speaker, Denise Molloy gave an interesting account of her Life Experiences, also helping disadvantaged children. She is now a Homeopath based at Iluka.

for the October meeting we will be having "Bingo” for the first time, with Yvonne Hughes, The Caller. An enjoyable day was had with members, attending The Alpaca Farm. Very tasty home cooked food was in abundance. The cheeky Alpaca's were very popular with everyone.

The winner of The Quilt Raffle, at our Death By Chocolate Fund Raiser, was Judy Ahern. Joy Lauder won second prize.

Congratulations to one of our members, celebrating her 90th Birthday. A wonderful achievement.

Morning Tea Roster: Denise Hope. Lucky Door Donation: Sue Jones and Elizabeth Wallace. Raffle Donation: Val Keevers.

Diary Dates: Yamba Day View 24th Birthday on Monday October 2 at Yamba Bowling Club.

Apologies for October Meeting by: Monday 16, to Denise Hope Phone: 0439 414 796 also any dietary requirements.

Yamba Evening View Club

What an interesting find by our guest speaker, Darlene Watkins and her metal detecting buddy Cathy Felmingham.

A small round View Club badge, left under the earth for around 50 years, research showed the logo to be between 1960-1969, if only it could speak!

Our members were fascinated by the variety and beauty of the many found objects, jewellery, lots of coins, keys, even a keyhole! Lots of nostalgia, however did we fit those big pennies in our pockets and purses.

Our October 2 meeting will be at our usual venue, Yamba Shores Tavern, 6.30 for pre-dinner drinks and nibbles.

Its our Birthday, so we are having a Denim and Lace Party, dress up and don't miss out on our fabulous celebration! Welcome to bring along a friend,the more the merrier.

Please call Marlene on 6645 8721 or 0403 990 959 with your acceptance, menu choice, or apology, no later than September 29.

We received some feedback from our Learning for Life students, all were very appreciative of assistance given by The Smith Family and View Club, enabling them the opportunity to further their education, truly heartwarming to hear the positive comments.

If you are new in town, come and join us, no better time than at a party to meet new friends. Please call Marlene to book in.

Yamba Grow Group

Yamba Grow Group weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Drive Yamba. 10am-12pm Mondays, we're a small friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like. Details: 1800 558 268 or 6621 3737.

Yamba Seniors

Next meeting for Yamba Senior`s is September 29, if going to Maclean Day on October 11 names and money has to be paid at meeting cost is $25 for the day and transport will be work out at meeting. Social morning is Wednesday October 4 from 9am at Yamba Sports and Leisure Club. It's school holidays so bring your family along if they are visiting.Dates to remember

Oct 4: Yamba Seniors social morning

Oct 10: Grafton Seniors meeting

Oct 14: St Matthew's Fair

Oct 16: Yamba Day View 24th birthday

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day

Oct 23: Yamba Day VIEW Mystery Bus Tour

Oct 29: Afternoon at the Proms

Nov 3: Grafton View Club's 50th Birthday

Dec 1: Grafton Seniors Christmas luncheon