VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news from around the Clarence Valley

Cowper Gallery

COWPER Art Gallery and Studio runs an extensive program of Art and Contemporary Craft workshops throughout the year. The Semester Two workshop program was recently released with all of the Studio's popular workshops back again for the second half of 2017 plus some new ones from visiting tutors. Workshops are filling up quickly so if you'd like to participate contact the Gallery soon to secure your spot.

All workshops include a nutritious lunch and morning and afternoon teas. Most materials are included in the workshop fee so participants can attend without having to worry about too much preparation beforehand.

Please contact the gallery for further details to secure your place in a workshop. This can be done via the gallery's Facebook page, Instagram account or email.

Email: cowpergallery@iinet.net.au

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cowperartgallery/

CRU3A

THE Christmas in July function is fast approaching on Sunday, July 23. This combined celebration with Grafton U3A was a great success last year and will be again this year. It will be held at The Harwood Hilton from noon until 2pm. The cost of $32 covers a Christmas meal of meats and vegetables, pudding and a complimentary drink. There is entertainment as well, so please come along there are still plenty of seats available. Bookings are essential, please contact Robyn on 6645 8676, or radams10@aapt.net.au. Money must be paid beforehand either by direct debit or to Robyn.

Later this year the Seniors Card Organisation will be publishing a book of the top 100 stories selected for their annual short story competition. We are pleased to announce that two members of the CRU3A Writing Your Life Group have been chosen to be featured in the book. More details later.

Grafton Senior Citizens

GRAFTON Senior Citizens recently held their June general meeting. Attendance was 90 members and 18 apologies. Birthday wishes to those celebrating during month and best wishes to anyone on sick list. Sincere sympathy to Lola McFarlane and family on recent passing of member, Ross McFarlane.

We welcome seven new members: Yvonne Cooney, Mary Crowe, Janet Forde, Lesle and Michael Harrison, Joan Ingram and Julie Thomas.

Our guest speaker was former 2GF manager Ron Bell, who spoke about radio and his time with 2GF. Radio started in Australia in 1923 and 2GF opened in 1933, originally on site of the Joan Muir Community Centre, then Swan Creek from 1971. In his job Ron interviewed many well known Australians, including politicians and celebrities and met other radio personalities including John Laws.

Correspondence in; Letter from Chris Wheelahan accepting Hon Solicitor. Correspondence Out; Letters to new members; to Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons inviting to be future guest speakers. Treasurer's report tabled and accounts for payment authorised.

At this point Clarence Valley Council's General Manager and other council staff were welcomed and they officially informed members that Council would be leasing out the Community Centre to a Government Department. As a result in all current tenants, including the Senior Citizens, will need to move out.

This advice was three-and-a-half weeks after the committee was confidentially advised and as expected members were devastated and annoyed that all the time and effort 16 years ago by our late president Eric and then Mayor Shirley as well as our financial contribution to secure a new purpose built permanent venue is all for nothing. Some passionate discussion followed.

Despite a shortage of suitable venues we have managed to secure a room at Grafton racecourse. After final arrangements and the date of move will be decided but is expected to be mid July, after July racing carnival. All members will be advised when a definite date has been determined. It is hoped all members will continue to support the group and ensure it not only survives but thrives.

General business included; Further discussion on our future in new premises. Winter Christmas July 15, South Club has over 70 booked and for catering bookings will close end June. Latest edition of Newsletter now all distributed. Please advise Sandra of any changes to addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts.

Members also reminded that although bookings for trips and special functions can be made by phone, payment should be made in seven days. Also last minute cancellations for trips can be made to Northland. Numbers for Tuesday and Thursday Housie and Hoi are declining and more needed to join these groups to ensure continuation. A 7 day tour to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane from 18th August 2017 recent cancellations mean there are now 3 spare seats. New members over 50 are welcome. Enquiries or bookings on trips at meeting or any Thursday at Seniors rooms Community Centre or with Sandra 6642 7720.

Regular meeting competition winners; H. Bassett; K. Whiteman; A. Douglas; A. Rediger; P. Duroux; N. Williams; J. Blanchard; Z. Want. Next general meeting is at 10.30am on Tuesday July 11 when Chris Gulaptis has been invited to be guest speaker.

Maclean Senior Citizens

THE May meeting opened with a welcome to four new members to our midst being, Sally Redding, Jesse Many, June Davidson and Elaine Grogin. Get well wishes went to Joyce Cotton who is on the sick list, also a welcome back to our meeting was Nita Bell being on the injured list. We hope Nita will be injure free for the rest of the year.

Congratulations to Norma and John Gorman on their Wedding Anniversary of 61 years. Also to Dell and Col Jenkins, 42 years. Our next trip is on Thursday, May 25, to Tropical Fruit World. Our guest speaker for this meeting was Julia Mayhew from Northern Rivers Health, and the talk given was all about fall prevention and co-ordination. We read that 65 people have falls and older people are more prone to falls. Our balance changes and muscle strength weakens and vision is not as good. Medication can be a cause with side effects. A booklet was given to all who attended the meeting. explaining details on how to prevent falls. Thank you, Julia, for a very informative and interesting talk.

At the June meeting president Carole welcomed Anne Hannah a visitor Jean Meaney condolences goes to Jean Butcher in the loss of her daughter also to Don Ensbey's Family with the sudden death of Don a worthy member of our Seniors. A minute silence was held.

The trip to tropical Fruit World was an excellent day out by 38 members who travelled to Tropical Fruit World. Morning tea was fruit, muffins and scones, jam and cream. After morning tea, we went on a safari around the plantation, the variety of fruit was too numerous to name. we stopped on our journey to taste some bananas and macadamia nut. Bunches of ripe bananas were hanging there to eat no limit on how many you could eat. Alan and Scot (bus driver) cracked the shells of the macadamias for all to try. Everyone proceeded to the fruit shop and gift shop, buying fruit and all products were on sale. Lunch was at the café, your own choosing. But the best part was the ice cream, three flavours in one all different fruit flavours. A most enjoyable and entertaining day was had by all.

The Biggest Morning Tea held on Wednesday, May 31, was attended by 54 members who all enjoyed Morning tea of Sandwiches, scones and cake. At our next meeting in July our Annual Membership fees are due, $5.50 and our August Meeting will be the AGM to be held on Wednesday, August 2. All Committee Positions will be declared vacant. Think about what you could do for the club in taking up a position. Membership must be paid before august meeting if you wish to vote.

Guest speaker for July meeting will be Denise Loverty about her time in Brisbane with the work she was doing. Next Meeting. Wednesday, July 5, at Maclean Bowling Club 10am.

Maclean View Club

MEMBERS and guests were made welcome at the June Luncheon.

Guest Heather Hughes, gave a demonstration with cake decorating, showing how to make Native Flowers, also valuable secrets on cake making! Thank you Heather for showing this intricate artwork.

For the July meeting the Theme is "Fashion On The Field” as it is Race Week. Why not dress up for the occasion or wear your best hat! There will be a race call with Sweeps. Of course best "Hat”. Bring a friend along to join in the fun!

A car pool of members will be attending The Squatter's Rest for morning tea, then on to The Ulmarra Hotel for lunch on Thursday, June 22.

Rosters July: Morning Tea - Rhonda Tait.

Lucky Door Donation - Rhonda Tait. Raffle Donation - Phyllis McMahon and Mary Wiseman.

Reminder: Ladies we will be holding our big Fund Raiser in August, date to be confirmed. We need your help!

Cakes, slices, scones, etc., also needed are home made chocolates! We have many to feed! Some of our members have started cooking.

Apologies July Luncheon: By Monday, July 17, to June Riggall on 6645 5648 also any dietary requirements.

Palm Lake Social Club

LAST Saturday night the Palm Lake Social Club held a Trivia and Treats night, with a wonderful attendance of over 75 people. Trivia was the order of the night, but there were plenty of treats handed out, with over $1000 all up in prizes over the evening.

Our very special thanks must go to Wendy and Bob Ballantyne who ran the questions and answers like clockwork, they did an excellent job. They will be holding another Trivia Night in aid of the Maclean Hospital, at the Yamba Bowling Club sometime in October, so think about forming a team and supporting them in this worthy cause, they really make it a great night.

Once again our thanks go to our band of helpers. The prize winners on the night were first The Smart A's, second The Suckers Again, and third The Marionettes.

Yamba Day View

WE WERE greeted by the lovely colours of Autumn and Winter this month amongst the new round tables and chairs. We welcomed a visitor to our club as well as being a new resident to Yamba, Susie Morris. We enjoyed your company and hope to see you again soon Susie.

A general meeting was held with all new business discussed. This included our donation to The Smith Family Winter Appeal. Delegate Joy also reported on some 'Friday Facts' which are often very interesting as it gives us real examples of the many varied programs that The Smith Family does run and we may be unaware of. These range from mathematical, literacy, drama to early childhood educator workshops. The Learning for Life program, in which we sponsor four primary aged children, is only one of the programs that The Smith Family do run from pre school aged children to adulthood. We are fortunate this organisation exists to fill in gaps that are so badly needed.

We discussed our annual Soup Day, which is fast approaching and and Walk with VIEW. More to follow about that ladies. It was then and with much pleasure president Lyn inducted three new members. A big Day View welcome to Marlene Wells, Wendy Smith and Marjorie Mullins.

Our guest speaker, Jim from Busways, was a delight to listen to. He gave some very interesting facts how Busways actually started during 1942 in Sydney. Since then this private company have expanded from Sydney up to and including our beautiful Yamba. Now with a staggering 800 buses! All under the ever watchful eye of a Central Control located in Sydney. Jim filled us in on the ticketing and some interesting interconnecting services available to places like Lismore and Coffs Harbour. Thanks Jim. Lucky Door prize was won by Margaret Harris and the raffle by Marie Rhineburger.

Our best wishes go out to any of our members that are not feeling the best, especially to Audrey Robertson and Desley Snowden. Hope to see you all back soon ladies.

Our next Luncheon Meeting will be held on Monday July 17 at The Yamba Bowling Club. Guest speaker will be Wendy Plater from Landcare. New members and guest welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 6646 3164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Grow Group

YAMBA Grow Group's weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Drive Yamba is from 10am to 12pm Mondays. It's a small friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person. Details: 1800 558 268 or 6621 3737.

Yamba Seniors

Hope you have your name down for our Birthday Luncheon on Wednesday June 28, meeting before 9.15am. The guest speaker will be Wawrick from Community Transport. Cost for luncheon is $15 for members, $18 for non members. All names to Shirley by 5.30pm by June 23.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Jun 26: Grafton United Hospital Auxiliary monthly meeting

Jun 28: Yamba Seniors birthday luncheon

July 3: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary AGM

July 15: Grafton Senior Citizens Christmas in July, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

July 20: Grafton Probus Club meeting

July 23: CRU3A Christmas in July

July 29: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary car boot sale

Aug 2: Maclean Senior Citizens AGM

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day