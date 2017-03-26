VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

Maclean CWA

THE CWA Maclean Branch celebrated International Women's Day with a lunch for members and guests on Wednesday March 8. Green foliage, White flowers and Violet balloons displayed the international colours for women and a bunch of roses was presented to president Leonie Skinner in appreciation of all she does for the branch and for the community. After lunch the members and guests relaxed and watched an movie.

Our next big event will be the Easter Saturday Poets' Breakfast but before that we will be meeting on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 9.30am for our regular monthly meeting. Craft mornings are also starting up so if you are interested in joining our group please contact our Secretary on email esthergregory1@bigpond.com or just come along on Wednesday April 12 at 9.30 am.

Grafton Probus Club

OUR monthly midday lunch was held at the Copmanhurst Hotel. A delicious meal was enjoyed by those attending. The April luncheon will be at the Clock Tower Hotel.

There are 20 members looking forward to attending the concert at the Saraton Theatre in April.

Don't forget all are welcome to attend our Mystery Bus tour on Tuesday, May 2. Numbers to be in by next meeting.

Outgoing president Peter Chessell introduced Russell Jones, the president of the Grafton Rotary Club, who conducted the election of officers at the AGM. The election of officers resulted in the following members being elected:

President: Adrian Prior, Secretary: Richard White, Treasurer: Monica Jeffs.

Our newly inducted President Adrian thanked Peter for his performance as president during the past year and presented him with a certificate of appreciation. Adrian thanked the members for electing him as president and he then proceeded to induct all members of his committee.

The next meeting of the Probus Club of Grafton will be held on Thursday, April 20 at the South Grafton Services Club in Wharf Street, South Grafton at 10am. New members are welcome. Phone our Secretary on 66425160 for more information.

Poets Breakfast

THE Maclean Highland Gathering is coming and so are the bards. Poets from far and wide will proclaim their stories in verse at the Poets' Breakfast from 7.30am on Easter Saturday April 15 at the CWA Rooms in River Street Maclean. Eggs and bacon are on the menu and after the Highland March there will be Devonshire Teas. For more information call Jackie 0403602231

CRU3A

MORE than a Little bit of culture! The last couple of weeks have been a very busy time for members of Clarence River U3A's A Little Bit of Culture Group!

Morning Melodies with Dean Doyle and Sophistication at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday March 3 was once again a wonderful morning. It was great to see the large crowd joining in the singing and creating a great atmosphere.

On Tuesday March 7 13 members came along for our monthly Ten Pin Bowling/mini golf challenge at the Yamba Bowling Club. What a fun day! We had three lanes and once again had a couple of new members who had not played before. There was lots of fun and laughter and much to our amazement Carol had two strikes and Thelma and Patricia had one each. Marion won on Lane 1 with 76, Thelma took out the prize on Lane 2 with 75, and Patricia on Lane 3 with 115. We enjoyed morning tea before heading outside to play mini golf. The weather was kind to us with a soft cool breeze blowing. Once again we had three teams and much bantering could be heard as we tested our golfing skills. Leona and Margery each scored a hole in one which bought a huge cheer from their team mates. Margery was the winner of team 1, Thelma team 2 and Patricia team 3. After the game we enjoyed lunch and a chat a lovely to end our day.

The combined View Club's International Women's Day luncheon held at the Yamba Bowling Club on Friday March 10 was wonderful. Accolades go to all who were involved in organising the event. It was jammed packed full of wonderful entertainment, guest speakers and raffles. The parade of wedding dresses from days gone by was lovely and the Bridezilla skit was hilarious! The interview with our three local OAM's, Sister Anne Gallagher, Connie De Dassell and Gwen Berman by Laura O'Brien was one of the highlights, along with the angelic voice of Luka Meyers as she played the Celtic Harp, and the Yamba tap dancers were fantastic.

Two days later 14 members travelled down to South Grafton to enjoy lunch at the Services Club, before attending the matinee performance of God's Waiting Room at the Pelican Playhouse. It was a great play, written locally with local references, comedy and some very heart felt messages. Three members of our group of fourteen, Jane, Iris and Patricia, were lucky to win three of the five great prizes on offer in the raffle at interval!

It was back to our movie/lunch day on Tuesday 14 for the screening of the United Kingdom at Yamba Cinema. Lunch at Bean Scene after the movie was full of chatter as we discussed and solved the problems of the world, as well as news of families/holidays and whatever else arose.

A trip to QPAC to see The Bodyguard is being arranged for August.

South Grafton Evening CWA

MEMBERS decided at our March meeting to change the date of our April Meeting to Thursday April 6 at 7pm because of Easter Weekend.

Guest speaker for our last meeting was Leanne Cromack who shared with us her passion for embroidery. She displayed items she has made and members were amazed at the beautiful craft items she completed.

At our next meeting Leonie will give us a report from the group council meeting held at Maclean last week. There was a good attendance even though it was a very wet day.

President Gai has been attending an Ag/Environment seminar last week and we look forward to her report as these are always very informative workshops.

Our branch will again be serving Devonshire Tea at the Grafton Agricultural Show on May 5 and 6 and we will be making further arrangements at our meeting. We also support the junior horticulture and cooking sections by supplying prizes.

Visitors and new members are always welcome to join us on the second Thursday night of the month at Grafton CWA Rooms at 7pm. Our next meeting will be April 6 at 7pm.

Maclean Probus

AT THE meeting held on March 14, the president welcomed 24 members and visitors.

Outgoing president, Barry Smith, presented his report, thanking all members who have supported the club throughout the year in a wide range of activities. He stressed that it is urgent we attract new members to the club so we can continue to provide fellowship, friendship and fun for all members.

Election of office bearers for 2017/2018: President - Diana Gairns, Vice President - Ken Muller, Secretary - Ian Imrie, Treasurer - Betty Irons.

Our guest speaker for this meeting was Bob Little owner of the Spar Supermarket here in Maclean. He spoke about his decision 36 years ago, to leave Sydney and take over the management of the supermarket in Maclean. He spoke about the various transformations which the heritage building, has undertaken to bring it up to a modern supermarket. Bob indicated that after all options over the years had been considered he concluded the historic site was where he was meant to be. Bob and his staff's motto is "We Pack, We Carry, We Care”. It is very welcome and much appreciated by the community.

Our next meeting will be at the Maclean RSL Club at 10.00am on April 11.

Chatsworth Island CWA

CHATSWORTH Island members attended the Handicraft/ Cookery Day at Sawtell.

Congratulation to those that entered the competitions. Some of our members brought home prizes and items have been chosen to go to Sydney to be judged and displayed at the at the 95th Conference at Tumbi Umbi. In the handicraft section Marlene Cook won the Vera Williams trophy for best piece off crochet with a beautiful large doily. Denise Ball received a 1st for hand-knitted doll; Marion White received a 1st for child's knitted jumper and beanie; and Muriel Harris received a 1st for pink and white crochet rug.

Cooking Section, Anna Bransdon collected a 2nd for boiled fruit cake; and Muriel Harris a 3rd for boiled fruit pudding cooked in cloth.

An eventful day all around with Chatsworth placed 2nd in the handicraft score for the day. Well done ladies.

Seven ladies attended the group council meeting at Maclean CWA. Our next general meeting will be Wednesday the April 5, 9.30am for morning tea 10am for the meeting. Following the meeting a shared lunch which is followed by a afternoon craft. Claudia will be hosting this month and we will learn the basics of modern decoupage

Please bring along small print fancy paper, serviettes or material. And whatever item you would like to cover.

Grafton Senior Citizens

GRAFTON Senior Citizens held their AGM with an attendance of 78 and 13 apologies. With president away sick a president's report was not available. Secretary Brian put out a copy of minutes of last AGM. Treasurer, Brian read a statement of group's financial position which is very healthy.

Sandra read a report on trips and publicity for year. A seven-day tour to Port Stephens and six-day trip during year have all been successful. One extended tour, a two-day tour and five-day trip are planned for this year. Sandra thanked all for their help and support of trips including Coach Captains. Publicity reports have been done for each meeting, trips and special events.

Wednesday carpet bowls group is still successfully run by a sub-committee ensuring its continuation. All groups would welcome more participants at their activities with Hoi and Housie desperate for an increase in numbers. All positions were then declared vacant and Steve Donnelly conducted elections for new committee with following being nominated.

President: Charlie Doggett; Vice President: Vicki Meyer; Treasurer: Brian Hall: Assistant Treasurer: Alwyn Campbell: Tour Organiser and Publicity Officer: Sandra Connelly;

Committee: Barbara Fraser, Kay Whiteman, Ann Moran, Gloria Watters, Nina De Amyand, Robyn Worrell, Betty Doggett, Barbara Sanders, Jill Campbell. Secretary position is still vacant and hope a member will step up to fill position. Patron, Trustees and Hon Solicitor will be resolved at next committee meeting.

Members are reminded of future bus trips as follows: Aranyani Bison farm near Whiporie, Friday April 21 with still plenty of vacancies; Seven-day tour to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane areas from Friday August 18 virtually full. Also special activity, soup and games day on Monday May 1 has just gone on sale.

Members are also reminded that annual fees still $5 are now due and new members will be most welcome. Sincere thanks to hard working committee who served a delicious light lunch at conclusion of meeting. Next general meeting, 10.30am Tuesday April 11.