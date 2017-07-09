VALLEY ROUND-UP: News from the community 9/7

Maclean Rotary Club

Last week, Rex Wiseman,the outgoing president of the Maclean Rotary Club and Anne Farrell, the new president, met with the president, Sandra Bradbury, and members of the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary to present them with a cheque for $1000 allocated from funds raised during the year. Rex expressed appreciation for the work done by the auxiliary and the importance of supporting the hospital. Anne Farrell also spoke briefly informing members that Rotary is looking into what can be done to retain the helipad at the hospital.

Auxiliary members are reminded that the AGM will be held on Monday July 17 at the earlier time of 1pm in the conference room of Community Health at Maclean District Hospital.

Clarence River Historical Society

MUSEUM and Gallery volunteers met at the Regional Gallery on June 21 to learn more about caring for objects in our collections. Roger Leong, a curator from the Power House Museum, gave the volunteers practical help and information. The group later spent an hour at Schaeffer House, where Roger gave more valuable advice. Our thanks to Mrs Libby Newell, our museum co-ordinator for organising such an important work shop.

A coming major event for us will be the launch of Sheila McLennan's new book, Glen Innes to South Grafton. Sheila has completed a work that was begun by two of our former dedicated members, Marion Cooney and Don Peck. Kevin Watkins and Frank Mack have assisted Sheila in what will be a most interesting trip down memory road, especially for people whose families lived along the road. The book will be launched at Schaeffer House at 2pm, on a date to be announced later in July. The general public are invited to this launching where afternoon tea will be provided and copies of the book, signed by the author, will be on sale for $25.

Recent gifts to the Society include Masonic Lodge Brief Case and Regalia, English bone china milk jug with Jacaranda scene, and three framed photos of the 1996 flood.

With July races upon us we have a display of fashion and memorabilia of Grafton's famous racing carnival.

The Grafton Brewery display will also continue through the month of July.

Clarence River Historical Society has an excellent Research Department. So far this year we have answered 61 personal and 75 general inquiries.

Schaeffer House is open 9am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays.

We have details of over 5000 family names in our files. Maybe your family are included in these files.

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary

COMPANIONS of Caroona Auxiliary held their AGM and monthly meeting July 3 at Caroona with manager Debra Smith conducting the elections.

The new Executive for 2017/18 is as follows: President Dawn Lockhart, 1st VP Joy Lauder, 2nd VP Rita Nutt, Secretary Elaine Miller, Treasurer Jan Carlin, Public Relations Joy Lauder, Honorary Auditor Laurie Nutt.

We have some important items on our wish list to fundraise for. It was decided to go ahead and have discussions with staff and purchase special cushions for the wheelchairs as our first project.

To help with this fundraising, we are holding a Car Boot Sale at Caroona, July 29. Please book your sites as soon as possible by phoning Joy on 66461124. Cost per site is $10. Our September raffle will commence on this date so any donations to be dropped into Joy a week before. This is being held in conjunction with Uniting (Caroona) celebrating their 20th year anniversary the same week with Wednesday being the day when the community can come and inspect the facility and Friday for invited guests to come along representing their various clubs.

There will be a card making day at Rita's and barbecue luncheon. This was postponed from Friday, June 30, until Wednesday, July 19. All arrangements as before.

A fashion parade will be held soon and a Mystery Bus trip is being organised by Jan and Ian for September 4 in lieu of the monthly meeting. The raffle dates for selling at Coles 'pop-up' shop will be August 10 and 17 from 9am-3pm. If you can help, phone Joy 66461124.

Next meeting will be held at Yamba Bowling Club August 7 at 2pm.

CRU3A

THE next Group Leaders meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, at the Presbyterian Church Hall Maclean, at 9am. Group leaders should make every effort to attend this meeting as arrangements for our AGM on the August 29 will be discussed. All CRU3A members should consider nominating for a position on the committee as it is important to have people with new ideas bringing their thoughts to enhance the CRU3A experience.

There are still a few seats available for The Christmas in July Luncheon on Sunday, July 23. It will be held at the Harwood Hilton from noon until 2pm. The cost of $32 covers a Christmas meal, pudding and a complimentary drink and entertainment. Vegetarian and gluten free options are available on prior request. Bookings are essential, please contact Robyn on 6645 8676, or radams10@aapt.net.au. Money must be paid beforehand either by direct debit or to Robyn.

A Little Bit of Culture have tickets available for the local production of The Trouble with Fairy Tales for the 2pm matinee performance on Sunday, July 23, at the Maclean Civic Hall. Contact Patricia, at apkan1@gmail.com if you are interested in going. She will book you in for lunch beforehand at the Ex Services Club if you wish.

Lets All Sing sailed across the river to Iluka last week to perform their Around the World in Sixty Minutes program at the Bowling Club. The group serenaded travellers on the ferry trip home to add to their Yamba experience.

Frends

FRENDS group will be meeting at Brushgrove Hotel on Tuesday, July 11, at noon. Old and new members are most welcome. For further details please phone Margaret Kable on 6646 3141.

Grafton CWA

OUR monthly meeting was held on June 9 with 19 members in attendance. Three members from the SES gave us a talk and demonstration on how to prepare for flood, storm and tsunami and how important it is to have an emergency kit on standby in our homes. International Day Luncheon on the 14th along with members and invited guests enjoyed a lovely lunch using recipes from Nepal which members prepared. Four members travelled to Bellingen 16th for their International Day celebrations. Group Council meeting was held on 21st at Bonville.

Dates for your diary: Chatsworth Cent Auction on Friday, July 28, always a very good day. Cultural Day Grafton Branch 14th at CWA rooms International Officer Sharron is still keeping us interested with our country of study Nepal. Jan spoke of her winning the honour of being the undiscovered baking legend scoring the front cover of this year's 2017/18 Coffs Harbour Yellow and White Pages phone book. Handicrafts dates for July 10 and 24 still proving very popular

Next meeting will be held on July 14 at CWA rooms Duke St at 9.30am.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club

THE main event for June was a trip to the historic Ballina Manor for morning tea and a tour of the venue. It has been faithfully restored and converted for use as tourist accommodation. Luncheon was partaken at the local RSL Club. 29 members made the journey in 14 classic cars.

Coming up in July: 1st Sawtell Chilli Festival, meet at Jabour Park 8.30am; 2nd club meeting Jabour Park 3pm; 13th coffee run to Maclean meet at Jabour Park 9am; 16th winter feast noon Jabour Park.

Jacaranda Embroidery Group

JACARANDA Embroidery Group Inc held its annual AGM on June 28, 2017. Our Office-bearers for the 2017-2018 financial year are: Convener: Kaye Ware; Secretary: Colleen Wade; Treasurer: Marianne Ross: Assistant Convenor: Anne Clancy; Assistant Secretary: Leone Egen; Assistant Treasurer: Bev Parks; Exhibition Coordinator Val Hayward; Public Officer: Cindy Smythe; Publicity Officer: Kim Stapley; Committee: Judy Preston; Cindy Smythe; Trish Collett; Ruth Melouney

We would like to thank our new committee and we like to thank our outgoing committee for their service and time.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

AT THE June meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club there were only 12 members and one Legatee present as a number of members are sick or in hospital. A new member, Marie Young, was welcomed.

The president asked for the names of those who would be interested in going to the Bison Farm on a Wednesday to be decided. Legatee Aileen spoke about a golf day being run by Legacy in Grafton on Saturday, July 22.

The raffle was won by Elsie Balfour. Members expressed their good wishes to Del Morrison and Ann Richards who are both about to undergo major operations.

The next meeting on Monday, July 17, will be the Annual General Meeting and all positions will be declared vacant.

Maclean Patchwork and Quilter

WE HAVE had a great start to 2017 and now find ourselves at our most fun and busy time - the LCACA Arts Crafts and Quilts Festival. Our members have made a beautiful traditional raffle quilt which will be drawn this Sunday, July 9, at the festival. Tickets are still available at the festival or Ferry Park.

We hope to see lots of friends at the festival this weekend at Maclean Showgrounds. This year we have a special award in honour of Wilga Bolton our founder. This award is for a quilt that is Keeping the Quilting Traditions Alive.

Maclean View

THE Maclean View ladies out enjoying themselves again! This time at Squatters Rest, on a lovely autumn day.

Wandering around looking at all the memorabilia and reminiscing, when we used some of these articles, back in in "the good old days”.

On to the Ulmarra Hotel for lunch, with lots of jokes and laughter. This was a lovely get together for members to enjoy themselves without a meeting!

Rathgar Lodge Auxiliary

RATHGAR Lodge Auxiliary meet on third Sunday of alternate months. Next meeting is on Sunday, August 20, at 2pm. It is the annual meeting and we invite family members of residents to join us.

Our next Trivia Night will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 7pm at Rathgar Lodge. Tables of 8. Cost $10. Bookings to Lesley 6644 5442. If you can't get 8 people to play, come along and we will make up teams on the night. All funds raised assist with residents welfare.

Yamba Day View

WHEN one thinks of winter, one dreams of comfort food and that is soup! Pea and Ham, pumpkin, cheese and broccoli but no soup day is complete without chicken and veggie. Before we were able to slurp up the soup, firstly we were tortured with a few games like tearing the longest strip from a sticky mintie wrapper, followed by tearing a ballerina shape out of paper on the fold. Lovely raffle prize won by Rozanne Muscat.

This now annual day was enjoyed by most of our Day VIEW members and raises money for The Smith Family Winter Appeal. A big thank you to Dianne Price for hosting the event. We all enjoyed your hospitality and of course thank you to all those cooks for their soups and slices.

Our next Luncheon Meeting will be held on Monday, July 17, at The Yamba Bowling Club. Guest speaker will be Wendy Plater from Landcare. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 6646 3164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Seniors

A GOOD time was had at our birthday luncheon by all who came. We had lots of lucky dips so everyone received one and members brought along prizes for the the raffle. Thank you to Noel for his poem, Craig and his staff for the great meal, and our guest who came along, to the members who help set up the tables and to our President Shirley for all the work she did. Next meeting is Friday, July 28, and it is our AGM. Please come along to support your outgoing committee members and welcome in new committee. Subs are now due only $5 a year and you get more back in discounts at special days.

Yamba Yabbies

YAMBA Yabbies' meeting No 227 was held July 3 and we celebrated our annual change over. We had the pleasure of the company of Donna Kildea, Immediate Past Area Director, who conducted the induction of the incoming executive for 2017/18. One prospect member Geneieve and our newest member Cherry, were in attendance.

New Executive is: President Pam Newman, Secretary Jan Coleman, Treasurer Jeanette Collin, VP of Education Jan Coleman, VP of Membership Deyann McDonnell, VP Public Relations Joy Lauder and Sergeant of Arms Noel Charles.

Following the induction, several pizzas were enjoyed then some fun. Firstly, Noel gave us a jumbled competition of cities and towns. This was won by Jeanette with 15 from 16 correct, then members' artistic ability was shown with Geneieve winning the ballerina and Alister the longest mintie paper. Deyann came to the fore with her lines on Pam Newman followed by Noel who gave us two hilarious poems.

Deyann had everyone up and down with 'True or False'.

Several members attended Executive training at Lismore July 1 and our club will celebrate our 10th Anniversary in September.

Meetings are held 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at Yamba Bowling Club starting 6.30pm. Visitors and guests ares welcome. For information phone Jan 6645 1266 or check out our Facebook Page.

Dates to remember

July 15: Grafton Senior Citizens Christmas in July, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

July 17: Lower Clarence Laurel Club AGM

July 17: Yamba Day View luncheon meeting

July 20: Grafton Probus Club meeting

July 23: CRU3A Christmas in July

July 28: Chatsworth Isl Cent Auction

July 29: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary car boot sale

Aug 2: Maclean Senior Citizens AGM

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day