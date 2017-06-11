VALLEY ROUND UP: News from this week

Westpac Helicopter Service

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations from the community, and this week the service was the recipient of two significant donations from two generous clubs from the Lower Clarence area.

Paul Youlten, Robert Rae and Matt Bourke, directors of the Brooms Head Bowling and Recreation Club, presented a cheque for $5630 from their successful Joker Poker draws.

Last week Maclean Golf Club held a charity day in support of the service and club captain Geoff Grayson donated $3311 of the proceeds to the helicopter.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said the service would dearly like to acknowledge these two clubs and their members for making this support possible to help us save lives.

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary held their monthly meeting June 5 with a great roll up of members and two prospect members.

The main item on the agenda was the organising of a car boot sale and stalls, which will be held on Caroona grounds Saturday July 29.

Commencing 7.30am for stalls to set up and open to public from 9am.

Each site will cost $10 which will go to the Auxiliary for the TLC of the residents. Caroona Uniting are also celebrating their 20 year Anniversary, so there will be some photos of the past 20 years on display which should be interesting.

There will be free entertainment by "Full Circle”, an Art Exhibition and a sausage sizzle for some eats, so come along and join the fun.

Several other items were discussed for fund raising such as a lamington drive, a bus trip and Spring raffle. Dates for these to be decided.

Fund raising is necessary, as we have a wish list of several big items to raise funds for.

Just a reminder to members that our AGM will be held at the July 3 Meeting at Caroona commenting 2pm.

Meetings will be held 1st Monday of the month (and not 2nd as previously) and visitors or new members are always welcome with membership at $5.

Clarence Valley Ramblers

Clarence Valley Ramblers Motorhome Chapter, travelled to the village of Mallanganee for our June weekend. Twenty three vehicles made the trip, with visitors from Tasmania, Glen Innes and Port Macquarie joining us for a fun filled few days.

Morning tea always sees a table of home cooked delights and this weekend was no exception. We certainly have some wonderful cooks. Friday night forty members walked to the local pub for a meal and a few drinks, before heading back to our rustic shed where a roaring fire warmed our bones.

Saturday evening after our raffles, our movie projector was set up, more logs on the fire and we all settled in to watch the fun movie RV. The club provided hot chocolate, milo and jaffas which went down a treat.

They say winners are grinners, and we had lots of happy people after a hotly contested disc bowls tournament. Dianne Kohn, Carol Randall and one of our visitors Frank Pate took home the chocolates, while runners up Marg Sherlock, Terry Hicks and visitor Gary Woods, were happy with their bags of sweets.

The usual grocery grab, saw some people get excited, when their pile of groceries diminished before their eyes as other players were swift to steal the more wanted items. Graham Randall was the outright winner, but unfortunately the prize pool was only a packet of Tim Tams.

After morning tea on Sunday we enjoyed a game of Finska. There were several members towards the end, all trying to knock down one number. Unfortunately they managed to knock out a larger number and then the field was wide open. Visitor Tony Krizaninc, took out the chocolate prize, with another visitor Joy Woods taking home the MInties. Well done guys.

It is always wonderful to catch up with people from other chapters and learn what they do at their outings. The men swapped mechanical stories, and Eric and Tony had a huge fish story, which was backed up with a photo as proof. A giant jewfish, caught off the beach at Port Macquarie.

Next month is our spit roast for our Christmas in July at Whiporie. For information and bookings please contact Carol 0472 517 170.

Grafton CWA

Our monthly meeting held on Friday May 12, where 17 members attended. The meeting was opened by President Lesley McFarlane who had the pleasure of presenting member Marie McKenzie with her life membership badge. Marie joined Grafton CWA in 1982 and has held positions of president, secretary and treasurer and is a valued member of our branch.

Five members attended the Hospital Auxiliary Mother's Day Morning Tea on Wednesday and an enjoyable time was had by all.

Lesley, Ruth, Barbra Sharron, Marilyn and Jan attended the CWA 95th Annual State Conference held at Mingara Recreation Club, Tumbi Umbi on the Central Coast May 22-26. This is a time when we attend meetings and debate and vote on many issues that are of concern to the people of NSW. We didn't come away with any winners from our entrees in cooking or handicraft this year. Our thanks go to our Bus driver Andrew Green who drove all of the CWA Ladies from Grafton (picking up along the way other members) to Tumbi Umbi and as always making sure we got to our meetings on time also thank you to Leonie Saunders, Leonie Fish & Carol for taking good care of us all and making sure that we were all on the bus each time we were to go to our meetings.

Handicraft/social mornings June 12 and 26.

Dates for your diary: Branch International Day Luncheon Wednesday June 14, Bellingen CWA International Day Friday June 17, Group Council Meeting at Bonville June 21.

Members are to bring along a Pretty Scarf for judging and a thought.

Next meeting will be held on Friday June 9 at 9.30am new members most welcome at the CWA rooms Duke Street.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

At the May meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club there were fourteen members present plus two legatees and one visitor.

A letter was received from the Liaison Officer of Coolangatta/Tweed Heads Legacy Club suggesting that friendship days should be simplified and held at a more central club such as Ballina or Lismore. Eight members attended the recent friendship day at Tweed Heads and Elizabeth Wallace spoke glowingly about their experience.

The two legatees reported that the Legacy building in Grafton looks good after having been newly painted. A movie day will be held on Wednesday October 18 in Yamba.

The guest speaker was Susie O'Brien from Australian Hearing which is overseen by the Federal Minister for Health. The organisation was established in 1947 when many war veterans were returning with hearing difficulties. She spoke about all the services offered to various groups. Even new born babies can now be checked for hearing problems. The range of devices to aid people with hearing loss has greatly improved and she demonstrated some headphones and personal amplifiers.

The raffle was won by Ann Richards.

The next meeting will be held on Monday June 19 at 10.30am in the Maclean Services Club.

Tartan Brushy Club

Anzac Day at the Tartan Brushy club was remembered and our service was conducted by the President of the Maclean RSL Sub branch. We also had a representative from the Women's Auxiliary, wreaths were laid and flowers placed by members.

Lest we forget.

The Tempomentals sang for us and the kitchen ladies provided a lovely menu. May has brought good attendance with two new members joining our group. Birthdays were recognised and we had a clothing and book sale on our trading table which was very popular. Mothers day was enjoyed by all with Peter Johnston singing for us. There was a quiz and sayings from children on what their mother meant to them. Each member received a gift and a special thanks goes to Jenny for arranging this, a special lunch was enjoyed and we finished with the ever popular Bingo.

Live Wires were with us at our most recent meeting and we sang along with our song books. We wish Marja a happy holiday. We will miss her for the next few weeks and look forward to her return.

Please see Marie if you want to go on the Ulmarra outing and remember to get your flu injection. Our club brochure is now being circulated locally thanks to Wendy.

For enquiries re joining our club please contact Murray Fowke on 6645 3328 or Trish York on 6644 8165.

Yamba Grow

Yamba Grow Group weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Dr Yamba. 10am-12pm Mondays, small friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like. Details: 1800 558 268 or 02 66 213 737.

Yamba Lions Club

Yamba Lions Club is once again conducting their Charity Bowls Day, June 18 at Yamba Bowling Club, commencing 9am. The day is open to the whole community, so anyone who would like to support the Lions Club in their endeavour to raise funds for local charities, will be welcome to come along to the fun day. There will be single entries or you can nominate a team if you wish.

There will be raffles, prizes plus a sausage sizzle at the end of the day. Cost to play bowls is just $10, so if you are interested, please go to the Bowling Club and put your names on the board supplied or let a Lions Club member know of your intentions.

Please come along and support the Yamba Lions Club.

Yamba Yabbies

Yamba Yabbies Toastmasters held meeting No. 225 June 5. We were delighted to welcome a young visitor, Genevieve, who enjoyed the meeting and joined in where possible. Pam was Toastmaster and Leadership was the theme of the meeting. All roles were explained by Timer - Joy, Meeting Listener - Alister and Grammarian - Ilma who gave 'Example' as word of the night.

In the Speech Segment, Pam spoke from the Competent Communicator Manual Project 7, Research your Topic titled 'Three Wise Men'. Pam had three Chinese Wise Men statues and explained what each represented to the Chinese people. Joy was next speaker who spoke on the High Performance Leadership Manual and hopes to obtain her Advance Leader Silver level this year.

Yamba Yabbies will celebrate their 10 year anniversary in September, and this will be the project Joy hopefully will be able to achieve this level. Noel and Pam were the Evaluators.

Alister once again was Table Topics Master in the 2 minute impromptu segment and not so easy questions were asked of Ilma, Genevieve, Noel, Pam, Joy and Alister. Ilma did very well in doing all the evaluations.

Noel and Ilma spoke on the Soap Box. This is one of the favorite segments where anyone can speak on any subject. Noel spoke on the kerbside rubbish where the scavengers leave the footpaths in a mess and Ilma spoke on a Homeopathy Conference she had recently attended. We were very interested in what she had to say when she spoke from the heart about the health of all Australians.

Meetings are held 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Yamba Bowling Club commencing 6.30pm sharp. Visitors are always welcome to come along and to see what Toastmaster is all about.

Dates to remember

Jun 9: Grafton CWA meeting

Jun 18: Yamba Lions Club charity bowls day

Jun 19: Lower Clarence Laurel Club meeting

Jun 26: Grafton United Hospital Auxiliary monthly meeting

Jun 28: Yamba Seniors birthday luncheon

July 3: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary AGM

July 15: Grafton Senior Citizens Christmas in July, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

July 20: Grafton Probus Club meeting

July 29: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary car boot sale

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day