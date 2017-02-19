VALLEY ROUND UP: This week in the community

Grafton Scouts

THE Grafton Scouts went to visit the Grafton Gliding Club to work on one of their badges.

In the process of working on this at last night-time, they had to measure the width of the airfield (by counting steps).

They also had to figure out which direction the airfield ran (use of compass), and learn the parts of the glider and how it flies.

They all took turns at rotating through at sitting in a full-sized glider.

A big thank you to Warren and Max for taking their the time out to show the group how this all works, and a big thank you to both Bundy (Reece) and Rikki (Kevin) for giving the scouts this amazing opportunity.

Yamba Yabbies Toastmasters

Yamba Yabbies meeting number 219 was held February 6 and even though numbers were down, an excellent meeting was enjoyed by all. Toastmaster Ilma chose 'Movement' as the theme and it was such a lot of fun, as she had everyone up doing exercises and explaining the importance of movement, especially for older people.

All roles were explained with Brendon filling in as Timer and doing his own role of Meeting Listener and Grammarian Jeanette giving the word of the night as "Exuberance” and it was used during the meeting.

In the Speech Segment we were honoured with a visit from Jan Vecchio who is Districts 90 and 70's Chief Ambassador for 'Pathways' and District 90's Finance Manager. Jan explained the new innovation which will be taking place in toastmasters in the next couple of years. Younger toastmasters will certainly benefit from this but it will be a huge learning curve for the older members. It will be a challenge!

After the break, Deyann was Table Topics Master in the impromptu segment and called on Jan V, Jeanette, Joy, Ilma, Brendon and Noel to speak on the questions which were on 'change'. Noel, Jan C and Jan V gave excellent evaluations to the speakers.

The rolling story which Jan C commenced was mainly about Brendon and his shirt and was so funny then followed by a very quick round which was humorous.

The Soap Box is always popular and Deyann spoke on Euthanasia, Noel on Council's bad decision on opening blocks in West Yamba and Jan V spoke on the dreadful drivers in Sydney.

Training will be held in Lismore Saturday February 18 so phone Jan of your attendance.

Meetings are held 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Yamba Bowling Club commencing at new time of 6.30pm sharp. The Club would welcome anyone who would like to find out a little about what Toastmasters offer. For further information phone Jan 66451266 or check out our Facebook Page.

Next meeting February 20. Members, please try and attend if at all possible.

Yamba Day View

Welcome ladies to 2017! We will start our VIEW year with the AGM held at The Yamba Bowling Club on Monday February 21, a 10am roll-up for a prompt 10.30am start. Our new committee will be welcomed and inducted ready to take on the challengers the year will offer.

Our first big challenge is of course International Women's Day. This will be held on March 10 also at the Yamba Bowling Club. This will be a fabulous day filled with guest speakers, some entertainment including a Vintage Bridal Fashion Parade. So ladies it is time to book your tickets. Gather a group, then purchase tickets from The Yamba Bowling Club in person, by phone or via online at ticketbooth.com

The four VIEW clubs of the Clarence Valley, Grafton, Maclean, Yamba Night and of course us, Yamba Day join together and execute a fun filled day where ladies can enjoy the food, entertainment and friendship that is on offer. This is a wonderful way for other ladies to see how we at VIEW band together for our cause, that being through education comes great change. These funds are used to sponsor our four children in the Smith Family Learning For Life Programme. So come and enjoy the day.

New members and guests always welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 66463164 the Friday prior.

Yamba Seniors

Our next meeting on Friday February 24, and the guest speaker will be Rob Weer from Cardiff Alpacas stud farm which is a working farm.

Rob will have products on show that they make and sell so come along at 9am for a look before the talk.

The trip to Coffs Harbour Dolphin Marine Magic is on Thursday February 23 - there is one seat left and if interested ring Janette on 66468262. Cost is $40 for show and bus - please have right money and buy your own lunch. The bus will leave Yamba Bowling Club at 7.30am and return at 3 pm.

Seniors day is on Sunday, March 5 with doors to open at 9.30am. Cost is $7.50 for morning tea , lunch and entertainment raffles and lucky doors prizes at Yamba Bowling Club Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now at club and will close Thursday March 2 at 5 pm.

All seniors over 55 are most welcome to come along. If group from out of town ring president Shirley on 66462112.

CRU3A

The Clarence River U3A held a successful Enrolment Day last Tuesday with 24 new members, bringing our total membership to 533. All members should have now received their copy of the Clarion via email or post.

U3A have a new Maclean based Discussion Group seeking additional members. They meet at Maclean Bowling Club every Thursday morning 9.30am - 12. Contact Malcolm Drummond mg.drummond48@ gmail.com on 0408281457.

Lin Logsdon's Bodytone class will not be proceeding at this time, but members will be advised if it restarts later in the year.

There is an opportunity in September 2017 for a group of CRU3A members to head west to Moree and the hot thermal springs. It is intended to stay in a facility which has its own indoor and outdoor pools, see gwydircarapark. com.au. Expressions of interest are being sought in order to gauge viability of the trip. An expression of interest is not a commitment to go. Contact tocru3a@ gmail.com for more information.

Maclean District Avicultural Society

The Maclean District Avicultural Society (Caged Birds Club) would like to advise that the advertised AGM of our club on Tuesday February 7 has had to be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 21. It will be held at 26 Elizabeth St, Iluka with a 7pm start.

Would those wishing to pay their yearly membership please be there by 6.45pm so that the meeting can start on time.

Our club is only small but we enjoy a happy social environment. Our main events are a bird sale in March each year and a bird competition held at the Maclean Show where we attract many members from various bird clubs in the immediate areas.

However due to different circumstances our numbers have dwindled and we are desperate for a surge of new energy. So to all the bird lovers out there we would love you to come along and share our interests in a great variety of caged birds.

For more information please contact Bob Rigg on 0407305083 or Rob Fowler on 66457366

St Matthew's and Christ Church Cathedral Lent

Preparations are under way for the commencement of Lent in the Parishes of

South Grafton and Christ Church Cathedral with the following events and services planned: -

Shrove Tuesday, February 28: Noon at St. Margaret's, Wooli - Pancakes and Ashes, 6pm at St. Matthew's, South Grafton - Pancakes and Ashes, 6.30pm Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton - Port and Pancakes.

The Tuesday before the beginning of Lent is called Shrove Tuesday. "Shrove” is from the verb "to shrive” which means to hear someone's sins and to assure him of God's forgiveness.

On Shrove Tuesday many Christians make a special point of examining their lives. They seek to identify the wrongs they have done and for which they need to repent, the changes they need to make, and areas of spiritual growth for which they will need God's help.

Shrove Tuesday is also called Mardi Gras or "fat Tuesday”. In readiness for the Lenten period of simplicity and denial, and to avoid wastage, the thrifty housewife would use up all the fats and other appetizing ingredients by making pancakes.

Ash Wednesday, March 1: St. Matthew's: 10 am Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes. Christ Church Cathedral: 7.00 am Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes - Chapel, 8.30 am Morning Prayer - Chapel, 10.00 am Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes - Cathedral ,5.15 pm Evening Prayer - Chapel, 6.30 pm Sung Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes - Cathedral.

Commencing on Wednesday, March 8 at 6pm in the Cathedral Fr. Ian Chaplin will be leading four Lenten Studies on "Some Jewels of the Old Testament” - if interested in attending please put your name down at St. Matthew's or the Cathedral.

Yamba Catholic Ladies Group

World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement of informed prayer and prayerful action.

It has a long history beginning in the 19th century, when Christian women of the USA and Canada initiated a variety of activities in support of women's involvement in mission at home and in other part of the world.

In 1962 a worship service was distributed to many countries and partners in mission. The response world-wide was enthusiastic: the call was issued for a World Day of Prayer.

Today World Day of Prayer, led by Christian women of many traditions, involves people in a common day of prayer in over 170 countries on or near the first Friday of March each year.

This year we are praying for the women in the Philippines.

The Yamba Catholic Ladies will be hosting the World Day of Prayer service this year at St. James Catholic Church at 10am to 11am - concluding with morning tea at Ted Howe Room next to the Church. All welcome. Please join us in prayer.

Grafton Branch CWA

With Christmas over and the New Year for 2017 beginning our members are looking forward to a very interesting year ahead. Before I begin on behalf of all our members we congratulate Adam Hourigan on his win with his photo of the CWA women taken at Chatsworth Island 2016.

Raleigh Repton held their Cent Auction on Saturday Feb 7 - 3 members attended and had an enjoyable afternoon. International Officer Sharron gave a report on Christmas in Nepal and Cultural Officer Carol and Secretary Ruth have put together a programme for 2017 well done ladies it will be a very exciting year for all.

For next meeting our first for this year we are asked to bring along a Paper Knife a small gift for the Birthday Bag and a Thought for the Cultural Book.

Grafton U3A

An interested audience of over 100 Grafton U3A members gathered at the Community Centre, on Monday February 13, for the first 'Jabberfest' of the New Year.

The guest speaker was Roger Millard who, for over 20 years, worked with Captain Ron King to resurrect and build the Yamba Port on Goodwood Island. Ostensibly, his talk was about the history of the port, but Roger added an interesting preface about his own personal upbringing and experiences.

He was born and educated in England and confesses that, as a young person, he had absolutely no interest in boats. His real interests were, and always have been, natural history, birdwatching and acting. In actual life he worked as a zoo keeper, supervisor on a raspberry farm, mill hand, furniture auctioneer and an assistant land agent - a man of many parts.

He met and married his wife, Jane, and migrated to Australia with his pregnant wife and son, James, in 1982. He worked with his father in law, Captain Ron King who ran a shipping agency and stevedoring company in Yamba, created because large shipping could no longer navigate the Clarence River as far as Grafton, which used to be the case.

The Yamba Port is actually at Goodwood Island, 10km from the mouth of the Clarence. The wharf was constructed in 1969, when there was some hope for the construction of a direct rail link to the Tablelands, which, of course, never eventuated. The problem was developing sufficient cargo, both in and out, to make the port viable and this was gradually achieved, with cargo moving to and from Lord Howe Island, New Zealand, Noumea, South Korea, the Philippines and many other destinations.

In the meantime, the port had no facilities - just a 70 metre wharf, a caravan and a portable toilet. Infrastructure was gradually developed and arrangements were made to handle locally such things as health certificates, quarantine and Customs.

A workforce needed to be recruited and a local Waterside Workers Union established. (There was never one strike action, despite these being rife on a national scale.)

Over its period of operation, the Port of Yamba has handled over 400,000 tons of cargo from the tiny Goodwood Island wharf. Cargo has included cattle, sheep, camels, goats, timber, sugar, vehicles and many other products.

One interesting, and difficult, consignment was four 97 tonne generators and four 90 tonne gas turbines from the now closed Koolkhan plant.

From 2005, the lack of dredging made navigation of larger ships difficult and dangerous and when the 'Island Trader', one of the most regular users of the port, was relocated to Port Macquarie, it signalled the end for the Port of Yamba.

Without proper dredging and a rail link inland, Roger suggests that there cannot be a future for the port. Roger is currently Administrator for the Grafton Anglican Cathedral.

A most interesting and informative talk.

Handicraft/social mornings are held on February 13 and 27, items for the Handicraft /Cookery day held at Sawtell March 1 need to be in for next meeting.

Dates for the diary: March 1 Handicraft/Cookery Competition Day at Sawtell bring or buy own lunch. On March 1, Black Pepper will be holding a Fashion Parade at the Masonic Hall to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Tickets $10 and may be purchased at Black Pepper before March 1. Group Council Meeting at Maclean March 15.

Yamba Grow Group

YAMBA Grow Group weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Drive Yamba. 10am-12pm Mondays. A small friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like. Details: 1800558268 or 66213737

Mental Health Support

A 'Community Support Skills' training session will be held on Thursday February 23 at 4.30-6pm at the Yamba Community Health Centre.

This short 1.5 hour course will give community members skills in identifying signs that someone may be experiencing mental distress and how to provide simple and helpful support.

A more in depth Mental Health First Aid Course will be held if there is enough interest.

Light Up the Darkness Committee is providing refreshments so please RSVP as soon as possible to Samantha on 66418250 or Samantha.osborne@ ncahs.health.nsw.gov.au if you are interested in attending.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Feb 20: Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary meeting.

Feb 20: Yamba Yabbies Toastmasters Meeting

Feb 20: Lower Clarence Laurel Club meeting, Maclean Services Club

Feb 21: Yamba Day View AGM, Yamba Bowling Club

Feb 21: Maclean District Avicultural AGM, 26 Elizabeth St, Iluka

Feb 23: Light Up The Darkness Community Support Skills training, Treelands Drive

Feb 24: Yamba Seniors Meeting

Feb 25: Quota Lower Clarence Friendship luncheon, Roundhouse Palm Lake Resort

Feb 28: Grafton View Club meeting, GDSC