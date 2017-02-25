VALLEY ROUND UP: What's happening in the community

Clarence Valley Ramblers

What good timing it was for the Clarence Valley Ramblers Motorhome Club's 19th birthday celebrations at Brooms Head last weekend!

With record scorching temperatures we were lucky enough to have the sea breeze to help provide a little bit of relief. It was far too warm to indulge in our usual games of Finska and disc bowls, and to try out a new game, ladder golf. (Thank you to Colin Mayger for making the rope balls. Hopefully the weather will be kinder to us at our next outing).

A record number of 65 vehicles attended (110 people) resulting in a wonderful weekend full of friendship and fun. A warm welcome was extended to our visitors from the Mount Warning Wanderers and Summerlanders Chapters.

Brooms Head is such a popular venue with members that quite a few arrived early in the week with everyone settled in by Friday. The Brooms Head Bowling Club was filled to capacity that night with 70 members enjoying a Chinese meal and joining in the raffles.

Although the weather was hot, members and visitors didn't seem to worry about it in an exciting game of Grocery Grab on Saturday morning! As there were so many in attendance we all couldn't fit under the marquee so quite a number sat under a large tree close by. And what fun it was as contestants vied for their favourite goodies as their numbers came out! There was soon a track worn across as many popular items were highly sought after. Graham Randall was the first to cross out all of his 20 numbers and Bingo! was called. The end result was that he was the proud owner of a bottle of wine and a can of baked beans! All the others involved in the game got to keep what they had in front of them when Graham called Bingo!

Don Tomlinson was a very happy chappy when his number was pulled out as the winner of the raffle of a $50 fuel voucher, and Libby McEwan and Margaret Bennett were over the moon when they won $75 and $25 respectively in the 100 Club.

Saturday night was Masquerade Party Night with everyone donning beautiful and unusual masks to set the scene. With the Club providing the tastiest prawns ever and members donating a vast variety of salads, the feast began. And what a feast it was, as the tables groaned under the weight of the delicious culinary delights. Not to be outdone, the dessert makers excelled once again and members were treated to sweets to die for! We certainly are blessed with wonderful and creative 'chefs' in our Chapter!

Sunday morning was a huge occasion for long term members Eric and Louiza Wilson as they were given the honour of cutting the huge birthday cake. However proceedings were held up for 20 minutes as we patiently waited for CVC Mayor Jim Simmons and his wife to arrive following his acceptance of an invitation to attend the ceremony. Unfortunately they were a 'no show' and as it quite warm (and the icing was melting!) Eric and Louiza finally cut the cake to the sounds of all singing 'Happy Birthday to us'.

Despite the very hot weather, it was a wonderful weekend full of fun, lots of laughter and friendship.

The club's outing in March will be held at Broadwater. However, numbers are limited at this venue and it is now fully booked.

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary

Companions of Caroona Auxiliary held their first meeting for the year on Monday February 13 and it was well attended with one new member.

March meeting/craft day will be held March 13 at Rita's 11.30am in lieu of 2pm meeting at Caroona as discussed and each person is requested to bring a plate to share at lunchtime. 'Fiddle muffs' will be the order of the day and these are used in Aged Care Facilities. A great way to enjoy a few hours of friendship.

It was decided that a 'Mothers' Day Raffle' will be held, so please purchase tickets which will help the Auxiliary raise much needed funds for the TLC of the Caroona Residents. Any donations for a hamper or otherwise can be brought to Rita's March 13. or dropped into Joy.

Meetings held 2nd Monday of the month at Caroona commencing 2pm unless another event is organised in lieu thereof. New members, men and women, are welcome at only $5 per year. Next meeting at Caroona will be April 10.

Yamba Seniors

Social morning of Hoi and Carpet bowls on Wednesday March 1, names in for bowls. Cost is $4 and Hoi 9.15 am - the cost is $3.50 bring for table all welcome and carers as well includes morning tea.

Yamba Seniors day for Seniors week is Sunday March 5 at 9.30 am for morning tea, lunch, entertainment, raffles and lucky door prizes. Tickets to be purchased by Thursday March 2 at Yamba Bowling Club, all welcome to come along.

Yamba Catholic Ladies Group

The Catholic Ladies Group will be holding their first meeting in 2017 on Monday, February 27, at 2 pm at Ted Howe Hall next to St James Catholic church.

The ladies meet every fourth Monday of the month. Ladies interested to join us are welcome.

This year Yamba Catholic Ladies will organise the World Day of Prayer" to be held at St James Catholic Church on Friday, March 3 at 10 to 11 am. Morning tea will be served after the service.

The Filipino ladies will be in their native costume to highlight their culture. There are few Filipino dishes to taste.

Yamba Anglican Church and the Uniting Church parishioners are involve in this informed prayer and prayerful action.

Everyone is welcome to join with us in prayer and to continue this mission every year.

CRU3A

The CRU3A is into its 16th year and most classes have resumed.

The Gardening Group recommences on Friday Feb 24, 9am at Treelands Drive Community Centre. The flower of the month is the hibiscus or geranium. Please bring along your garden related goodies for the raffle. New members are always welcome.

The Little Bit of Culture Group has been having a great time lately, bowling and mini golf at the Bowling Club, so good they intend to make it a regular event. The movie on Tuesday 28th February 10am is "Lion", which has received rave reviews, followed by lunch and a chat at Bean Scene.

The Yamba Book Club had its first meeting at the Golf Club and enjoyed a lively discussion of Liane Moriarty's Truly Madly Guilty. With an eclectic range of reading scheduled for the year, discussion promises to be lively.

A reminder that if you have changed your email address, please send an email to tocru3a@gmail.com with subject heading "changed email address" and simply advise your name and address. Our webmaster is sending news regularly and its important to keep up to date. CRU3A offers over 30 groups and membership is open to all those who are fifty five and over, retired or semi-retired. So check out our website cru3a.u3anet.o rg.au for a full list of the groups available.

Probus Club of Grafton

We welcomed 34 members to our February meeting. The social lunch for March will be held at the Copmanhurst Pub on Tuesday, March 7. Remember the date, Tuesday, May 2 when we will be holding our Mystery Bus Tour.

Ray Nelson addressed the meeting with a summary of a recent trip (the second for him) taken to King and Flinders Islands, north of Tasmania in the Bass Straight and pointed out that you will be exposed to strong winds if you wish to go to these locations on the 40 degree latitude line (roaring 40's). An interesting trip spent seeing the geography, industries and history of the islands.

The guest speakers for the day came from a number of companies, RMS, Fulton Hogan and Pacific Complete, The topics discussed were the upgrade of the Pacific Highway, in particular the section between Woolgoolga and Ballina and the design and construction of the proposed Grafton Bridge.

Malcolm, from Pacific Complete, was the first speaker with details on the work involved in the lead up to design of the highway and the necessary environmental and historical considerations. Preliminary work started on this section of the highway in 1986 and here we are today with construction under way with a projected completion date of late 2017 for some sections and 2019 for others. When the work is complete, and 70% is already complete, there will be a four lane highway between Hexham and the Queensland border, (with a little bottle neck at Coffs Harbour). Greg, the next speaker, detailed the need to manage the European and Aboriginal Heritage factors and all environmental issues as well as general engineering details over the whole project.

Greg Nash from RMS then explained design and construction methods for the new bridge over the Clarence River at Grafton. A lot of work to relocate and realign utility services is currently under way along the route of the bridge and road upgrade corridor and needs to be completed prior to commencement of other works. Mark Stevens from Fulton Hogan gave an update on new bridge design and construction with the showing of a video and indicated that all Fulton Hogan staff and RMS staff associated with the new bridge work are located together at the old BBC building at the corner of Pound and Duke Streets Grafton.

The next meeting of the Probus Club of Grafton will be held on Thursday, May 16 at the South Grafton Services Club in Wharf Street, South Grafton at 10am. New members are welcome. Phone 66425160 for more information.

Maclean Senior Citizens

The first meeting for 2017 was held on Wednesday February 1 with 50 members attending. As December was busy for me I did not do a report for December for the paper so I will report on December with this report.

Our Christmas party was great as our entertainment was low key this year. Elsie Balfour played for us with Christmas Carols. Thank you, Elsie. Our members did some skits and others told jokes. The Christmas lunch was Chinese Smorgasbord. Thanks, goes to Iris Cutting for table decorations, also thanks to Diana Starr for the table mats and serviettes. The tables looked pride of place. Each member took home a piece of plum pudding made by Alan Thompson instead of Christmas cake, thanks to Alan for making the pudding. Also, a bag of lollies to each member. Thanks also goes to the Committee for helping to prepare the tables. Out annual donation of $500 each goes to the Westpac Helicopter and Maclean Hospital Auxiliary. Thanks, goes to Margaret and Lorraine Eggins for doing the six hampers which looked delightful. I was lucky to win one in the Raffle.

At the December meeting president Carole welcomed new member Lorraine Leadbeater, Barbara and Malcom Littlewood. Deepest sympathy was conveyed to George Farlow in the sad loss of his son.

At our December meeting congratulations were given to Wedding anniversaries to Joyce and Brian Cotten 54 years, Basil and Merrill Cotton 53 years and Nita and Danny Bell 59 years.

At our February meeting President Carole welcomed new members, alan and Heather Llewellyn, also Urma O'Brien and Lorraine Kelly. President Carole also conveyed congratulations to Myra and Ray Pike married for 64 years and Alastair and Betty Barnier 57 years together. Seniors week is being held on Wednesday March 8 at Maclean Bowling Club at 1.30pm, afternoon tea in the air-conditioned comfort of the Club's auditorium. Tombolas, Raffles, lucky door prizes and entertainment by Doug Charleston. Tickets $3 per person can be purchased at the Club prior to the afternoon Tea or on that day. Arrangements for trips will be discussed at our next meeting on Wednesday March 1 at 10am.

Tartan Brushy

Tartan Brushy has returned for another year still holding memories of our break up party and Christmas lunch. Our Volunteers were presented with tokens of appreciation and a special presentation was made to Jenny Blanch who is stepping down as coordinator after a lengthy stay in the top job. Jenny will still be at hand as our guide and source of inspiration and knowledge and as a valuable volunteer.

Already we have enjoyed visits from the Country Ramblers and Bill Venn to entertain us. We have also held our first trading table for the year and celebrated some Birthdays.

Our Annual General Meeting has been held and our new coordinators are Murray Fowkes and Trish York who will hold the position as a duo. Marie Clark still holds her position as Treasurer and our other wonderful Volunteers will be holding their positions as before except for a couple who are unable to do so at this time. We thank all our Volunteers for the way the club is administered and would let them know that we appreciate everything that is supplied for us. If you would be interested in helping out as a volunteer or would like to join the club you would be most welcome.

For enquiries re: joining the tartan Brushy RSL Day Club please contact Murray Fowkes 66453328 Trish York 66448165 or Marie Clark 66476257

Yamba Day View

With a splendid lunch enjoyed, valued talk exchanged and a catchup with friends perhaps not seen since last we met, we held our AGM. We at Yamba Day VIEW are again pleased that all positions have been filled with such an array of talent. It is not only the committee members that help but all members. We are fortunate that we have such a depth of knowledge and talent. Between us and together we are able to keep our club forging forward with new members and our four Learning for Life children. Well done ladies!

Our new committee was inducted by our Zone Councillor Anne Dinham and then a general meeting held with all matters discussed. A big thank you to Leah from Maclean Pharmacy for her talk on general health and well being.

International Women's Day held on March 10 at The Yamba Bowling Club. Of course this is the BIG ticket item at the moment so if you haven't already got your ticket then it is now time, as bookings will close on Friday February 24. Gather a group, then purchase tickets from The Yamba Bowling Club in person, by phone or via online at ticketbooth.com

This day can be nothing short of a brilliant success as the four VIEW clubs of the Clarence Valley, Grafton, Maclean, Yamba Night and of course us, Yamba Day work tirelessly to make this a day filled with fun, friendship and good food. This year, besides guests speakers, raffles and tombolas the will be a Vintage Bridal Fashion show. It is hard for some of us to believe that we now fall into the category of "vintage". Gosh the memories some of these dresses will evoke. Maybe not all to be shared!

We at Day VIEW send our condolences to Joy Paten's family and best wishes for a speedy recovery to Audrey Robinson.

Our next Luncheon Meeting will be held on Monday March 20 at The Yamba Bowling Club. Just a reminder that subs are now due.

New members and guests always welcome. Bookings/apologies call Lyn on 66463164 the Friday prior.