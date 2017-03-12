VALLEY ROUNDUP: All that's happening this week in the Valley

Grafton UHA

Monday February 27 the United Hospital Auxiliary held their monthly meeting with 29 members present and six apologies recorded.

President Alba opened the meeting and led with the motto. Alba welcomed two new members, Gail Brotherson and Kaye Musgrave.

Grafton Hospital CEO Dan Madden addressed the meeting, advising hospital activities were up, plus more patients are being seen. Dan mentioned the delay in the construction of the ambulatory ward was held up as a result in the lack of finances.

The hospital`s new security officer commenced work on March 27, previously security was taken care of by a private security company.

Lyn Day has commenced work at Grafton as the new Deputy Director of Nursing, the UHA wish her well.

The gift shop on ground level has re-opened for 2017, opening hours are from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday selling lots of goodies plus jams and pickles etc.

Crazy Whist is also back for 2017, they are looking for more players. One does not have to know how to play cards to enjoy a fun filled afternoon with afternoon tea supplied. Enquiries can be made by phoning Gwen on 66449409 or just turn up on the third Monday of the month. Held in the Education Centre at the rear of the hospital it commences at 1pm.

Don`t forget to mark down in your diary the date of the hospital Mother's Day Morning Tea, Wednesday May 10. To be held in the Community Centre in Duke Street and commencing at 10am. Entry fee is $8, there will be raffles, tombola, lucky door plus a great morning tea with home made sandwiches,cakes and slices to be enjoyed whilst listening to the entertainment.

The next Monthly Meeting will be held on Monday March 27, commencing at 1pm and held in the Education Centre at the rear of the hospital.

Grafton Red Cross

Red Cross Zone 3 Representative Judy Jackson and Regional Manager Janelle Cazaubon were special guests at our February meeting and were welcomed by President Maureen. A special welcome was extended to Malcolm and Coral who have joined our branch. We hope they enjoy their membership with us.

Janelle spoke to the members on the changes being made within Red Cross and the importance of local branches in the fundraising for specific programs. This will mean that less local funds raised are spent overseas but can be directed to regional and local needs. The 'Pillowcase Project' will be continued this year through Red Cross.

Invitations were received from the Laurel Club, Livingstone House and Grafton CWA to attend their functions. Red Cross members will support each of these events by attending.

Members have been busy completing Trauma Teddies by sewing, filling and labelling them for distribution in the community. A special thanks to two ladies from Lawrence who do some beautiful knitting of the teddies. We appreciate your help. We also thank Judy, our co-ordinator, for the time she spends knitting and delivering our lovely Teddies.

Rosters were arranged for sales of tickets for our Easter Raffle that will be sold during March and April. Our Morning Tea/Tombola will be held at Legacy House on Wednesday April 12 at 10am with members of the public invited to attend. We will make further arrangements at our March meeting which will be March 20 at 1.30pm in Legacy House.

Frends luncheon

The next gathering for Frends luncheon is on Tuesday March 14 at Latitude 29 cafe, cnr Yamba St and Coldstream St at noon.

Please note that this cafe is BYO. For further particulars please phone Margaret Kable on 66463141

New members are very welcome to join us.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

At the recent meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club there were sixteen members and legatee, Barry de Montford, present.

Unfortunately, the pre-arranged speaker cancelled at the last minute.

The president Barbara Knight, congratulated Diane Lee on receiving the award for Citizen of the Year in the Clarence Valley.

The correspondence included a letter from Tweed Heads Legacy with details of the Friendship Day at Tweed Heads Sports Club on Tuesday May 9. The cost is $35 which should be paid by April 21. Information regarding a bus will be given at the next meeting. There was also a letter of thanks from the Guide Dogs Association.

There was some discussion about a member's suggestion of an outing to the Buffalo Farm but no decision was made.

Barry reported that quotes have been received for the painting of Legacy House in Grafton.

It was decided to hold a photo competition at the next meeting on Monday March 20. Everyone is asked to bring one or more photos of themselves at various ages and members can have fun trying to recognise who is in each photo. There will be a small prize for the person who gets the most correct answers.

The raffle was won by Alma Fielder.

CRU3A

Unfortunately, the Tuesday dancing has been cancelled. The three sessions have only attracted five (5) ladies out of the thirty-two (32) who enrolled, which makes lessons quite impractical. However, Betty has had a growing group who want a Friday class. As the five who have been coming are prepared to change, she will try Friday classes at 2 pm starting on March 10. Please come if you are interested, enjoyment as well as exercise guaranteed. Contact Betty on bettycallaway@bigpond. com.au.

15 of the croquet group played a trial at Yamba Bowling Club, and everyone enjoyed the experience. 10 say they'd like to play there in preference to the Yamba sports field. Some might do both. Most of the group of 50+ are very happy with the space and set-up at Yamba Sports Field. YBC CEO Phil Boughton and the greenkeeper have given the okay to play there each Wednesday until further notice. The greens will be assessed for wear and tear towards winter. YBC requires all players to be social members of the club and a player fee of $10 pp/day (8.30-10.30). The Yamba Bowling Club is not interested in forming a group, so it will require U3A members to manage players. The club will look to purchase hoops and balls in future if play continues. This would mean that we won't have to shuffle equipment between venues. Currently we take the hoops to the keeper on Tuesday so he can set up for next morning and bring balls/mallets etc. When discussed with a few of our players at the sign on day, the feeling was we'd need a separate group leader and treasurer to collect $2 for U3A. This has been explained to the group, but no one has volunteered and one only seems unhappy with paying the $2, he, the chief instigator of the trial. Ros and Morna with be acting GL and treasurer respectively for a month until things get sorted out. Please let Ros know if this is ok and contact her with any suggestions, kitesway@westnet.com.au. Some of us are playing at Lismore on Thursday March 23, and trips to Coutts Crossing and Ballina are planned.

Yamba Seniors

Seniors day on March 5, a good number of 108, down on other years but there was a lot on. Thank you must go to Yamba Lions club for doing the morning teas and service of the lunch and cleaning up after, the staff of club for selling the tickets and the kitchen for the coleslaw and and cooking of sausages. Also thanks to the Yamba Bowling club ladies for the entertainment and Joy and John for the music, and all members who gave prizes and help set up and did the behind jobs. Thanks also to Brushgrove CWA who had a stall with things to sell, and Chris Gulaptis MP for opening the day.

The trip on Wednesday March 22 to the Alpacas farm, cost is $25 for day. The bus leaves Yamba Bowling Club at 9.30 am so be there at 9.15 am and please have right money - seats close on Sunday March 12.

I am now taking names for trip to Twin Towns show and lunch at Tweed Bowling club for lunch and have to have names by March meeting so I will know to get tickets only going if have 20 people.

Maclean and District Orchid Society

At the February Meeting, Bob Wilson, Far North Coast Regional Judge and a former State citizen of the year, received a warm welcome as guest speaker and judge. 87 Plants were benched for assessment and to admire.

Winner of both Judges' Choice Orchid and Popular Vote being Terry & Penny Bird's Cattleya Cluster, Gct. Sogo Doll "Little Angel.” Winner of both Judges' Choice Flower and Popular Vote being Fran Fleming's Hibiscus. Stunning!

At our next Meeting, Club show marshall and member, Ken Woods, to give helpful hints on watering and feeding orchids. So do come along and learn more about orchid care. Next Meeting Saturday March 18 at the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church Street, Maclean. Plants are benched at 1pm; meeting begins at 1.30pm after the judging. Lucky Door and Raffle prizes are included, plus afternoon tea.

Grafton Branch CWA

Our meeting held on Friday February 10 was well attended with 18 members.

Handicraft/Cookery Competition Day held at Sawtell on March 1 saw some of our members bring home prizes. Handicraft Ruth Melouney won the Rose Bowl Trophy for the highest point score on the day for her beautifully embroidered tablecloth. Cookery- June Neilley 1st Prize for her Boiled Fruit Cake 3rd for her Moist Coconut Cake. Barbara Redigar 3rd Prize Boiled Fruit Cake. Ruth Melouney 3rd Prize for Orange Marmalade Jam and 2ND Lemon Sour Cream Cake. Annette Douglas 1st for her Coffee Cake, Marilyn McFarlane 1st Prize for her Gluten Free Carrot Cake. Congratulations well done Ladies. This year for Agriculture and Enviroment we will studdng the Finger Lime and its uses.

For next meeting bring along a sugar bowl, small gift for the birthday bag and a thought for the scrap book. The next Group Council Meeting will be held at CWA rooms in Maclean on March 15. Handicraft mornings will be held march 13 and 27 at our rooms

Our next meeting will be held on March 10 at 9.30 am at CWA rooms Duke Street and we would like to see some new members come along and join with us.

World Day of Prayer

The World Day of Prayer organized by the Yamba Catholic Ladies has ended on Friday, March 3 at 10am to 11am. It was very successful and well attended. There were 50 guests, who joined with us in prayer.

Thank you to Connie de Dassel, who generously spared her time to be with us on Friday, to play five songs for the event and Rey Morcilla, a proud father of three children, the guest speaker, from Grafton.

The participants of the service, the readers from Yamba Anglican, Uniting, Catholic Churches, Filipino

Ladies from Grafton, Yamba, Iluka and the community prayerfully supported this important event especially for the Philippines.

They are all requested to carry an offerings (different fruits and vegetables and rice) to the altar, while the Entrance song was played. The Filipino Ladies were in their costumes, so bright and colourful.

Food in abundance was prepared by the Yamba Catholic Ladies and Filipino Ladies.

The generosity of the community was overwhelming. We highly appreciated your attendance and donations.

Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group

Our next meeting will be held at Aruma at 175 Queen Street Grafton on March 15. We invite you to join us and if you have a carer or a friend we invite them to come along too. We look forward to seeing you. Please ring Coleen on 0428228134 for more information.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Mar 10: Yamba Day View International Women's Day, Yamba Bowling Club.

Mar 10: Grafton CWA meeting.

Mar 13: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary craft day.

Mar 14: Frends luncheon Latitude 29 cafe, Yamba.

Mar 15: CWA Group Council Meeting, CWA Maclean.

Mar 15: Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group, Aruma.

Mar 18: Maclean and District Orchid Society meeting

Mar 20: Yamba Day View luncheon meeting, Yamba Bowling Club.

Mar 20: Grafton Red Cross March meeting, Legacy House Grafton.

Mar 22: Yamba Seniors Alpaca farm trip.

Mar 27: Grafton UHA meeting, Grafton Base Hospital

Apr 10: Companions of Caroona Auxiliary meeting.

May 5: Grafton Floral Art Society Cancer Council

May 10: Grafton UHA mothers day morning tea, Duke St Community Centre Grafton.

May 16: Probus Club of Grafton meeting, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.