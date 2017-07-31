VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for this week

LOOKING GOOD: June Riggall presenting prizes to Fashion on the Field winners Annette Loy and Mary Wiseman, with member Nola Watson.

Maclean View Club

IT WAS a maze of colour and style, with many designs and beautiful hats of all descriptions.

Maclean VIEW Ladies held their own Fashion On The Field for the July races. Sweeps were run, even bookies on course, to take your bets on the day. Jockeys to ride the winners.

A parade of glamour, with the girls being judged for the best dressed. This went to member Annette Loy second place Mary Wiseman. Winners of the sweeps went away with big smiles.

The guest speaker for the August meeting will be Sharon Riggall who is a neonatal intensive care nurse. Sharon works at The Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Morning tea roster August: June Riggall.

Lucky door donation: Phyllis McMahon and Mary Wiseman.

Raffle donation: Sue Jones and Elizabeth Wallace.

Reminder: It's back. Death by chocolate. Saturday August 26, from 9am to noon.

Don't forget we need lots of goodies for the day, so keep cooking.

This is opened to the public so watch out for posters etc.

A stall will be held at The Maclean Markets on Saturday August 12.

The September meeting will be at Iluka.

Fellowship of First Fleeters

THE next meeting of the North Coast Chapter of the Fellowship of First Fleeters will be held at the Mylestom Community Hall, Mylestom, on Sunday, August 6, starting at 11.30am. Our speaker will speak on several subjects of interest. We would be only too pleased to offer assistance to anyone who thinks they may be descended from someone that came on the First Fleet. Phone Robyn on (02) 6653 3615 for more information. New members are always welcome.

Grafton Legacy

ON behalf of Grafton Legacy I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the Grafton Legacy & Diggers Cup conducted at Grafton District Golf Club on Saturday July 22. This day would not be possible without our wonderful sponsors who assist us each year. On behalf of the committee I would like to thank the following RG Turns, Grafton RSL Sub Branch, South Grafton RSL Sub Branch, Yamba RSL Sub Branch, Maclean Bowling Club, The Abbey Motel Grafton, Ford & Dougherty Property, Wykes Tyre Power, Grafton Motor Group, Grafton Bunnings, Westlawn Finance, ANZ Bank, Grafton District Services Club, The Friendlies Chemist, Southside Pharmacy, Grafton Fast Photos, Grafton Golf Club Pro Shop, Grafton District Golf Club, Grafton Lady Golfers, Grafton Laurel Club, MacLeods Furniture Court, Junction Hill Nursery, Harvey Norman and Ken Casson Motors.

The weather was kind to us this year and a field of 102 contested the day. Once again many thanks to all who assisted on the day.

Maclean Hospital Auxiliary

THE annual general meeting of the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary was held on Monday July 17. The president, Sandra Bradbury, welcomed everyone with special mention of Jennifer McKellar, the Deputy Regional Representative North Coast, accompanied by former member Doreen Cording, and patron Joyce Bell OAM.

In her president's report Sandra said that there are over one hundred active members, including a number of men whose muscular strength is appreciated at events. She outlined all the fundraising functions during the past year and referred to the successful 60th Anniversary celebrations. Over the last ten years approximately $900,000 has been raised.

As the hospital's CEO, Dan Madden, could not be present, the Acting Head of Nursing, Dom Bennett, read a letter from him thanking the auxiliary for all the equipment provided. Dom then spoke about the value of Twiddle Muffs in calming agitated patients.

Jennifer McKellar read a letter from Mollie Strong, the Regional Representative, in which she spoke of the successful Zone Conference at Murwillumbah and said that next year there will be a Regional Conference at Tweed Heads. She presented badges honouring ten years service to auxiliary members Paul Stephens, Con Michaelides and Julie Miller after which she took the chair for the election of officers with the following results.

President: Sandra Bradbury

Vice-presidents: Margaret Annand, Edie Quick and Pauline Howard.

Secretary: Rhonda Shaw

Assistant Secretary: Elaine Miller

Treasurer: Rita Nutt

Assistant Treasurer: Kay Schubert

Publicity : Maggie Combley

Catering: Edie Quick

Patrons: Joyce Bell OAM and Gwen Dowling

The meeting was then closed and members enjoyed afternoon tea after which the normal monthly meeting was held.

The correspondence included donations from the Anglican Op Shop, the trustees of the Florence Armstrong Estate and the Lions Club. Thank you all.

A Golf Day has been arranged for Sunday August 13 at Yamba Golf and Country Club. It will be an Eighteen Hole Four Person Ambrose with a shotgun start at 9am at a cost of $25 per person. There will be lots of prizes, raffles, numbers board and a sausage sizzle will be available.

The Caroona car boot sale has been postponed to late September.

A Movie Day in Yamba to see "Victoria and Abdul” is planned for September 14 and members are asked to take sandwiches, cakes or slices for morning tea. By popular request, another Fashion Parade will be held at Treelands Drive Community Centre on September 8. As well as having clothing from Wellspring Op Shop, members are asked to bring along suitable items in good condition (perhaps they have shrunk while hanging in the wardrobe?) to the next meeting which will be on Monday August 21 in the conference room of Community Health at Maclean District Hospital. New members are welcome.

Recently members of the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary were surprised and delighted at their good fortune in having a sailing boat donated to them.

It is a seven foot nine inch Nymph designed by the American Philip Bolger who is renowned for his work in this field. Uwi Erfurt generously donated this yacht to the U3A Men's Shed at Townsend and they have done a wonderful job of restoring it to its original state. It is now available for fund raising by the auxiliary by means of either a raffle, a straight-out sale or some other way if readers would like to make suggestions. All proceeds will go towards buying the latest equipment for our local Maclean District Hospital which benefits greatly from the support of the community who, in turn, benefit from the work of the hospital.

If anyone is interested in seeing the boat, please contact Kaye Anderson on 6645 4646 or 0412 687 988.

St Matthew's

The recent Men's Breakfast was enjoyed by all who attended. The guest speaker, Greg Nash, Senior Project Manager for the New Grafton Bridge, proved to be very interesting and formative outlining many of the behind the scenes preparations that have been carried out as well as speaking about how the bridge will be built and the timeline.

The next Women's Breakfast will be held on Saturday, July 29 commencing at 8am. The Guest Speaker for this function will be Siobhon Kean who will speak on Everest Base Camp. If anyone is interested in attending please contact the Parish Office (6643 1313) Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Fridays 10am to 1.30pm for catering purposes.

Our Linen, Lace & Collectable Sale is on at present at our Op Shop in Skinner Street and is proving very popular with people picking up many lovely treasures. The sale continues next week.

The date has been set for our annual St. Matthew's Fair which will be on Saturday, October 14, 2017, 8am to 12 noon. Please put this date into your diary. More details will appear later. If anyone in the Community is interested in having a Stall please contact Joyce Welsh on 6642 3585 for details.

Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club

In spite of poor attendance at the end of June, we managed to have a good day. We celebrated in our own way 40 years of RSL Day Clubs and our volunteers gathered around a huge banner for photos. We had some great dance music and we made good use of it. We tried out some tongue twisters which were quiet challenging for some. We also had a special Lolly card game which is always very popular and the Cowper students enjoyed this when they visited. Our monthly birthdays were celebrated and Mareeba also visited.

Bill Kearns gave us an entertaining morning on the fourth of July. His poems never fail to raise a smile. We played Bingo, did a word search and had a Fourth of July Quiz. Our kitchen ladies provided a lovely lunch and dessert. We are really lucky to have such a good team.

Full Circle entertained us the following week with their usual great Programme and we look forward to having them back later this year. In recognition of the July Racing Carnival a hat competition was held along with a Fashion of the Field completion complete with male escorts.

Another 90th Birthday was celebrated, congratulations Melva, and thank you for sharing your lovely Birthday cake with us. The Line Dancers put on some good dancing and Alison put the men to work.

A volunteers meeting will be held on the July 31, so please have your ideas ready.

We welcome new members, contact Murray Fowke 6645 3328 or Trish York 6644 8165.

Yamba Catholic Ladies Group

A send off party was organised by the Yamba Catholic Ladies Group on July 19, after Wednesday mass at Ted Howe Room to farewell our outstanding members Phyl Pyrke and Dorothy Ryan.

The special occasion was well attended with the support and blessing of our Parish priest Fr. Nicolas Maurice.

Phyl and her husband, Colin Pyrke have been living in Yamba for 26 years. For all that years both willingly give their time helping the church and also active in assisting the people in need as a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Conference.

Dorothy and her husband Patrick Ryan also devote their time in helping the church for 14 years.

The Parish will miss them greatly. Wishing you all the best in you new home and new place.

Yamba Grow Group

YAMBA Grow Group hold weekly meetings at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Dr, Yamba, from 10am-12pm on Mondays. We are a small, friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like.

Details: 1800 558 268 or 02 66 213 737.

DATES TO REMEMBER

July 28: Chatsworth Isl Cent Auction

July 31: Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club volunteer meeting

Aug 2: Maclean Senior Citizens AGM

Aug 6: Fellowship of First Fleeters meeting

Aug 13: Maclean Hospital Auxiliary golf day

Sept 8: Maclean Hospital Auxiliary Fashion Parade

Oct 14: St Matthew's Fair

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day

Oct 29: Afternoon at the Proms