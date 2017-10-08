VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week 10/10

Ferry Park Artists of the Month

THE Ferry Park Artists of the Month are Tina Korb and Joy Lee

Tell us about yourself

Teina:

I'm a Yamba local girl been creating and sewing all my life, it relaxes me and it's productive. I donate a lot of things I make to people in need and I hope that it makes them feel good, because it makes me feel good.

Joy:

I live in Gulmarrad. Have been a Lower Clarence resident all my life. I class myself as a "maker”, I'm always making something.

When did you learn your craft?

Teina:

I've been sewing and creating as long as I can remember, wherever I am there is always needle, thread, fabric or yarn and a hook not too far away.

Joy:

I was taught by my mother from a young age and then learnt along the way.

Where do you get your inspiration?

Teina:

I draw inspiration from the environment around me, family, friends, weather and my mood, I love bright.

Joy:

Inspiration comes from items I find while travelling and friends

and family giving me

ideas. I am always on the lookout for new items to make.

What works do you have on show this month at Ferry Park?

Teina:

Work that I have is on display and is for

sale at Ferry Park, they include crochet baby jackets, soft toys, unusual and unique zipper purses and bookmarks just to name a few.

Joy:

I have great gift ideas on display, including serviette holders (great

for picnics/travelling) hot bowl holders, pot holders, 100% cotton dishcloths and more.

The Artist of the Month exhibition is on at Ferry Park Gallery Maclean until October 25.

Clarence River U3A

THERE is a Group Leaders Meeting on Monday, October 9, at the Free Presbyterian Church Hall, Maclean, at 9am.

The Garage Sale at the Men's/Women's Shed was a success with about 12 outside stalls and a good crowd. There was a large range of tools and equipment sold.

Guest speakers at the Garden Clubs September Meeting were Jennifer and Paul Goff from Goonelabah with hippeastrum plants for sale. Following the meeting we lunched on Trish's verandah overlooking Lake Wooloweyah, followed by a stroll through her garden and adjoining lakeside gardens. We then visited Lewis' garden where we enjoyed seeing his wonderful azaleas, plus a bonsai potting demonstration. The croquet groups are looking forward to a friendship day on Thursday, October 5, hosted by Coutts Crossing Club. There are now five groups in the valley, where you can play association golf and ricochet every day of the week at Coutts Crossing, Yamba, Iluka or Lawrence.

Cowper Catholic Community

THE Cowper Catholic Community will be holding their annual trivia night on Saturday, November 11. Pay $10 per person for an entertaining night answering lots of questions and participating in fun activities. Supper will be provided. Bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Organise your table of 8 and book now, Contact Ellen: 0401021 227, Lesley: 66445442 or the Parish office 6643 9017.

Lots of prizes to be won. Money raised will be used to maintain the church buildings.

Frends

FRENDS group will be meeting at the Yamba Marina on October 10 at noon. Old and new members are most welcome. For further details please phone Margaret Kable on 6646 3141.

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

VISITORS, if you are on holidays and wanted to try croquet come and join us. All are welcome on Wednesday morning. We start at 8.30am and finish at 11am with all equipment supplied at a cost of $12. The club has agreed to 12 to 17 year old to be charged $5. No experience is necessary as you will be taught the basic game of Golf Croquet and no fitness is required. Contact Ros Higgins 6646 0235.

Scores this week were Gary Winter and Ingrid 4 won a close game from Brenda Winter and Janice Franklin 3. Sylvia Cryer and Graham Schubert defeated Fay Church and Andrew Mouat 4-2. David Frakes and Beryl Wadelton 4 beat Brenda Winter and Ros Higgins 3. Sylvia Cryer and John Church 3 went down to Graham Schubert and Andrew Mouat 4. Fay and David 4 defeated Brenda and Beryl 3. John and Graham 4 beat Janice and Sylvia 1. Brenda and Andrew beat Fay and Beryl 4-2. David and Garry 4 Ros and Ingrid !. Andrew and Brenda 4, Fay and Beryl 1. John and Graham 4 won a close one From Sylvia and Neil 3. Ros and Andrew lost to Gary and David 4-2. The last game I will check on, John 4 David 0 Ros 0 Beryl 0... Hmmm.

Grafton CWA

OUR meeting was held on September 8 and 14 members attended.

September was a busy month starting off with two members attending the Volunteer's Awards Day at South Services Club and received an award for our branch. On September 5 Black Pepper held a Fashion Parade showing their new spring fashions at the Masonic Hall. Chatsworth Island held their International Day on the 6th and the school children entertained us with what they had learned about Nepal. Monday 11th our Branch celebrated Awareness Week with a Tarts Day Morning Tea. Wednesday 13th Red Cross held a Fashion Parade at Legacy House. Wednesday 20th Woolgoolga held their Group Cultural/International Day. Monday 25th Livingstone House held a Fashion Parade. Our next meeting on Friday, October 13, is our AGM.

Handicraft mornings are still well attended and dates are the 8th and 22nd. Cultural bring along a favourite Biscuit Tin for judging. New members are always welcome.

Grafton Floral Art Society

A WELCOME was extended to members of the Grafton Floral Art Society by president Lyn Hayman and unfortunately apologies were rendered on behalf of eight members due to ill health.

Correspondence was received from the Cancer Council of Australia seeking support for Unit in Pink and help beat breast and gynaecological cancer.

Flower Talk memorandum was tabled from Mary Sweeney, secretary of the New South Wales Floral Art Association stating dates and events to be held from September 2017 to May 2018.

Vice president Beth Wykes gave a resume on the judging at the Lawrence Flower Show by Doreen Winkley and herself.

Leone Roberts addressed the meeting regarding the Festival of Flowers to be held Jaracanda Week.

Members Janni Walker and Freda Johnson presented a draft for the Floral Art section schedule for the 2018 Grafton Agricultural Show. In floral art using driftwood, with its marvellous shapes and textures, each piece is unique and is a joy in this mass produced world.

Members are reminded the next meeting of the group will be held on October 12 and will be a demonstration meeting.

Grafton U3A

FOR our September Jabberfest we had two presentations from speakers, David Abrahams and Lois Robinson.

David, with slides illustrating his talk, spoke of his family's canoeing forays on the Nymboida River, from his brother's disastrous first attempt in 1946 and many more over the years. In 2013 a group of five walked from the very source of the Nymboida near Dorrigo, clambering down steep terrain to Platypus Flat, from where they completed the river journey in their canoes finishing at Yamba.

The 355km fundraising odyssey saw $25,000 distributed to various charities. The same team will be reprising their odyssey, but this time will be tackling the mighty Clarence River from it's source at Boonoo Boonoo near Tenterfield.

Lois Robinson spoke of her preparations and completion of the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea. The preparations were undertaken here in Northern NSW and the Border Ranges of Queensland.

These preparations were arduous but nothing like the real trek, 96km over steep terrain with appalling weather to contend with.

Lois' slides gave us a real insight into the terrible weather experienced with rain, mud and lots more mud, with river and creek crossings on some very flimsy bridges. The trekkers only had to carry their own backpacks, with the porters handling tents and everything else, but giving us a clue as to the massive task our soldiers had to cope with in their battle to save Port Moresby from the Japanese.

The October Jabberfest will be held on the 9th at the New Life Church, Arthur St, with the guest speaker being Helen Tucker who will talk about Her life in Music and the Clarence Valley Orchestra. Phone Brian Carter on 6644 7347.

Grafton View Club

PRESIDENT Helen welcomed 22 members to the recent September meeting, with a special presentation to our new member Maryanne Marsh.

Guest speaker on the day was Greg Nash, senior program officer for the new Grafton Bridge. Greg gave a presentation on the agenda for the new bridge - where they are now, levee work, bridge construction, heritage interpretation strategy and all aspects of work.

The trip to the Shannon Dam on Thursday has been cancelled. Instead members are meeting for their October social on Thursday, October 19, at the Grafton Hotel in Fitzroy St at noon. This is in place of our normal meeting.

Birthday tickets are still available at the Hope Chest, but must be bought by Friday, October 27.

Fifty years ago four clubs were inaugurated in our area. Eleven members from our Club will travel to Coffs Harbour Day VIEW to participate in that Club's 50th celebrations.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

AT THE last meeting of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club there were 15 members present plus Legatee Barry Bomford who thanked the ladies who helped on the stall at Yamba during Legacy Week.

Everyone was saddened by the passing of Val Philp recently. Two members, Anita Sutherland and Betty Duggan, are on the sick list.

After researching the details, the president advised the meeting the bison farm was not worth the considerable cost and it was decided to have an outing to The House with No Steps instead on October 25 and it is proposed to combine with Grafton. A legatee will organise a bus and final arrangements will be made at the next meeting.

Everyone should have received an invitation from Grafton Legacy to the movie day on October 18. Reply by October 6 on 6642 2669.

The guest speaker was Kerry Little from Clarence Care and Support which is run by the council. She spoke about the My Aged Care section which provides services to help keep people in their own homes as long as possible. Members were urged to register so they can receive social support. Kerry distributed brochures about Home Care Packages and the services offered by My Aged Care.

The next meeting will be on Monday, October 16, at 10am in the Maclean Services Club.

Maclean RSL Sub Branch

WE had 38 members, 10 apologies and two visitors to our monthly meeting on Monday, September 25. Sadly we have lost a former member in Ruth McCaully. Ruth was involved in the historical society in Maclean as well as the Sub Branch. We welcomed three new members who have transferred in from Yamba, Don and Gabriella Freeman and Paul Conley. Bob Etheridge attended his first meeting.

We are progressing well with the formation of a strategic plan and the members will be updated at our October meeting. Kerrie Robinson has put her hand up to commence training to become a compensation advocate. Laurel Burr was congratulated on the success of the bus trip to Woolgoolga for the Curry Festival. We are investigating the possibility of sending a bus load of members to Iluka to mix with the Chatsworth Island/Iluka sub branch. Laurel mentioned she is involved in a card making group who send hundreds of cards to our boys and girls serving overseas, if anyone has any spare envelopes please see Laurel.

Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club

THIS has been a month of great entertainment. Croozin With the Broadways featuring Lily Rose and Roger were a delight and so well presented. Bill Hawken also sang for us.

Our trading table was well supported and the Cowper PS students visited. Our highlight for this month was our Nonagenrian Day with special guests. A large cake was cut and shared and these special members were each presented with a placemat featuring a lovely group photo. Full Circle presented a Hawaiian Day with grass skirts and leis.

We enjoyed entertainment through the month from Mal and Janet Gallagher and Don Adams. The Tempomentals also gave one of their concerts. A new volunteer was welcomed.

A special day is being arranged which should be fun. Thanks to our kitchen ladies for the special treats they have provided. If you wish to join us please contact Murray Fowke 6645 3328 or Trish York 6644 8165.

Yamba Seniors

THERE was a few missing at meeting as a lot of our members are not well. A letter is being sent to council again about bikes on footpath in main street and dogs leaving their mess on main street.

Hope everyone's going to Maclean Seniors combined Seniors Day on October 11.

Don't forget next meeting is Friday, October 20. Christmas luncheon date is Wednesday, November 27, names and money to be paid by end of October. If you would like to give a raffle prize most welcome.

Lucky door winner were Barbara T. Raffles Shirley D, Anita G, Colleen C. Next year State Seniors Week will be in April so our day will be April 8.

Yamba Yabbies

TWO Ice Breaker speeches in the one meeting and a new member, welcome Kate.

Our first speaker was Cherry who presented a speech peppered with dry humour telling us of her journey from Esperance in Western Australia to Woombah. Cherry was honest in her description of this journey which caused many chuckles from members.

The second speaker was Genevieve who told us of her uncertainty when deciding which career path to follow when she left school. Life experiences ended up setting her on a path towards working for a sustainable environment.

Toastmaster Pam shared her experiences attending Oktoberfest in Germany and her travels whilst over there.

Timer Alister carried out his role admirably and grammarian Jan C chose the word "aplomb” which caused a few chuckles as it sounded as though the speaker was saying " a plumb”.

Table Topics Master Noel presented six interesting questions relating our memories of different seasons throughout the year.

This will be our last meeting on a Monday as we have changed to Thursdays the next meeting being October 19.

Contact Joy on 66461124 - Jan 66451266 or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Yamba YabbiesToastmastersClub.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Oct 9: Grafton U3A Jabberfest

Oct 10: Grafton Seniors meeting

Oct 14: St Matthew's Fair

Oct 16: Yamba Day VIEW's 24th Birthday

Oct 18: Lower Clarence Laurel Club movie day

Oct 23: Yamba Day VIEW Mystery Bus Tour

Oct 29: Afternoon at the Proms

Nov 3: Grafton View Club's 50th Birthday

Nov 11: Cowper Catholic Community trivia night

Nov 27: Yamba Seniors Christmas Luncheon